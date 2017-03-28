Drag Race Stars Detox, Alaska, & Michelle Visage Come for VH1 & Wendy Williams
Detox Slams VH1’s ‘Drag Race’ Preshow Host Wendy Williams As “Transphobic ENEMY Profiting Off Our Community” https://t.co/IREoySAJJj pic.twitter.com/6ily95cPtu— TheGailyGrind (@thegailygrind) March 28, 2017
Drag performer extraordinar Detox has called out VH1 for hiring Wendy Williams to host the pre-show aired before season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Following the record breaking premiere, Detox took to Instagram to share another queen's critic of Williams, and add her own.
Detox slams VH1 for making Wendy Williams 'Drag Race' preshow host, Michelle Visage agrees https://t.co/2Crskw7ZNA via @Mic pic.twitter.com/MlWrnYIzNp— Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) March 28, 2017
Detox mentions Williams kicking a drag performer out of her studio audience, comparing herself to drag queens, and using the phrase 'no homo,' concluding that Williams is profiting off of the LGBTQI community but is no ally. Judge Michelle Visage added her two cents to the post, commenting a simple, clean, rad, and powerful "Yup."
All-Stars 2 winner Alaska also posted a screencap and link to an article titled 'Why is Wendy Williams Hosting the ‘Drag Race’ Viewing Party for VH1?' on her IG.
Sources: @GailyGrind. @Detox. @Alaska. @MathewRodriguez (journalist for MIC).
ONTD: Are you homophobic?
She's literally pointless though, she had to be led through things by Ross she clearly dgaf
also alaska posted something too: https://www.instagram.com/p/BSMIqZ2
Edited at 2017-03-28 08:41 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Is that not going to happen anymore? That was the only place I could watch in high quality...
it's on primewire but all of the links are low quality and out of sync