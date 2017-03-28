Erect

Drag Race Stars Detox, Alaska, & Michelle Visage Come for VH1 & Wendy Williams



Drag performer extraordinar Detox has called out VH1 for hiring Wendy Williams to host the pre-show aired before season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Following the record breaking premiere, Detox took to Instagram to share another queen's critic of Williams, and add her own.



Detox mentions Williams kicking a drag performer out of her studio audience, comparing herself to drag queens, and using the phrase 'no homo,' concluding that Williams is profiting off of the LGBTQI community but is no ally. Judge Michelle Visage added her two cents to the post, commenting a simple, clean, rad, and powerful "Yup."

All-Stars 2 winner Alaska also posted a screencap and link to an article titled 'Why is Wendy Williams Hosting the ‘Drag Race’ Viewing Party for VH1?' on her IG.



Sources: @GailyGrind. @Detox. @Alaska. @MathewRodriguez (journalist for MIC).

