Drag Race Stars Detox, Alaska, & Michelle Visage Come for VH1 & Wendy Williams

Ru ain't shit, this isn't news Reply

Thread

Link

In recent podcast episode he mentioned not liking her show, so I can't see this being up to him like it might have been at Logo



She's literally pointless though, she had to be led through things by Ross she clearly dgaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's on VH1 now so it's almost definitely the network folks that hired her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've come for Ru so much in the past but honestly I've grown beyond it, Ru's not the one to create controversy in these times and I feel like I keep excusing her bc she literally paid her dues



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you think ru decides who is hosting the pre show? that is not how tv networks work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still don't get why so many people like Wendy Williams. I recognize the irony of me saying this as an avid ONTDer... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah idg the point of Wendy "hosting a viewing party" during the show anyway, it adds literally nothing to the show and is just annoying. Also she's trash...but lbr Ru isn't exactly a prince on some LGBT topics either. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought maybe it was just for the premiere but even then it was like oh okay I guess this is a choice... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's was a waste of time and stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was sf annoying. i didn't even realise it was happening and had to immediately mute ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also alaska posted something too:



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:41 pm (UTC) rupaul is peak chaotic neutralalso alaska posted something too: https://www.instagram.com/p/BSMIqZ2 hzo3/?taken-by=theonlyalaska5000 Reply

Thread

Link

Laskatox strikes again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awaiting roxxxy's input Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Added to the post. Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Instead of their useless input I would rather they play untucked after or replay the main show. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am gagging over this flawless icon! Joan Crawford, HEW?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wendy's always been highkey transphobic and lowkey homophobic. most of her views are straight out of the '50s, so im never surprised when she lets her true colors show. she only likes gays as accessories Reply

Thread

Link

She's so messy. She should stick to defending Chris Brown and trashing D listers. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't help but like Wendy (come for me, sorry) I listened to her radio show during a rough time in my younger days and she would make me laugh. I will say she is consistently messy though :/ I don't know the details of kicking Erick out of her audience but I don't think she harbors any ill-will towards the LGBTQ community. Again, I know she is messy and sometimes says/does stupid/questionable things but I can't help but enjoy her. Reply

Thread

Link





Coming for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whens someone finally gonna spill the tea on wendy's huzbin tho...streets have been talking for years Reply

Thread

Link

i thought all that tea was spilt! there's more? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whats the tea? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's more than just the alleged abuse? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't she say groce things about Caitlyn too? While Caitlyn is trash,her comments undermined the trans struggles and they were in such poor taste omg. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone have a link to watch the new rpdr season online? :( Reply

Thread

Link

bb do you know how to torrent, cuz I can help a sis out if so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I understand why they picked her, bc ultimately like they said she's been profiting off the community for years but she hates them and she's made it clear. I'm glad they're speaking up bc people like Wendy need to stop getting away with this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

wandy willams is literal garbage Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Im confused as to why both VH1 AND Logo don't have the premier episode online... it used to be uploaded the next day.

Is that not going to happen anymore? That was the only place I could watch in high quality... Reply

Thread

Link