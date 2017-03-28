Jasika Nicole on ‘Underground,’ Representation and Rewriting History

She did not know that you could be a black woman and also be queer.



wh...obviously representation matters and that seeing someone who's like you on TV/in movies can be incredibly helpful to one's self-esteem & growth & all, especially at an early age, but she didn't know it was possible...? Well, I guess everyone's journey is different, glad things got better for her from there. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see this. When I was a child even though I didn't think there was anything weird or wrong about being gay, I definitely felt like I was led to believe that except for Rupaul, it was a "white" thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never heard anyone phrase it quite that dramatically, but there's no denying heteronormativity is strong af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. Slightly different, but one of my friends (he's from my own country) told me I couldn't be into girls because I was Venezuelan, and being into your same sex was a US American thing. I was genuinely baffled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Personally, the church raised me to believe that gayness was a white people sin because we didn't believe in that kind of foolishness. I also didn't know women could be gay until I was 16. Getting transferred to a predominantly white arts high school sophomore year changed my life, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've liked her since before I saw her in anything 'cause her tumblr url is sugarbooty lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I knew of her because of websites like AutoStraddle, and then later on, her tumblr. I've never seen her actually act, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you like sci-fi, you should watch Fringe. Her character is adorable and the show is great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Fringe but Jasika was criminally underused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



I kept waiting for her to get a backstory and it's like they spent 5 seasons treating her like furniture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea she was on this show (despite by desire to I have yet to actually watch this).



Representation for those who are half- white half-black has always been weird in that there are plenty of biracial actors but the amount of characters written as being mixed has never been abundant.



While I've had my own struggles with my sexuality I've thankfully never experienced the issue of thinking I couldn't be anything other than straight because I'm black. Reply

Thread

Link

i love jasika so much! named my cat astrid for her character on fringe <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I love her, she was far and away the best character (and most underrated) on Fringe. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved her on fringe, she's gorgeous. I havent checked out underground yet but it's on my list Reply

Thread

Link

She did not know that you could be a black woman and also be queer.



haven't read the original quote, but I kinda know what she means here, to a degree. I have never seen a single character who comes close to matching who I am as a person and it sucks. I get that a bi woman with adhd-pi growing up in a multi-ethnic and multicultural household (where none of us have the same skin colour) in a city that isn't london is unlikely to be seen on screen but I've still had crumbs, so far.



a lot of the women in my family, including my mum have dark skin, and I would love to see them be represented, of course I would! I'm just not sure I can be mad that a biracial woman is getting a chance to play a biracial woman. I mean, both of my parents are mixed. Reply

Thread

Link