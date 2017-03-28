Jasika Nicole on ‘Underground,’ Representation and Rewriting History




This past year, she had more auditions for biracial women, with their background integral to their characters ;(ex the description says that the father is black/the mother is white.)
For her entire career she had auditions for the same roles as Indian women, Native women and Latina women because POC are seen as interchangeable. As long as you are not white you can have the role.

When she was young, she had few tv shows that she could identify with as a biracial woman.

She is aware of colorism, she knows she has way more opportunities than black women with darker skin.

Growning up (she lived in Birmingham, Alabama), she did not know that black queer women existed. She was not able to educate herself, there was not internet, no one to tell her to read this book. She only had the TV.
She did not know that you could be a black woman and also be queer.
Moving to New York has changed her world

source
