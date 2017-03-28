Jasika Nicole on ‘Underground,’ Representation and Rewriting History
This past year, she had more auditions for biracial women, with their background integral to their characters ;(ex the description says that the father is black/the mother is white.)
For her entire career she had auditions for the same roles as Indian women, Native women and Latina women because POC are seen as interchangeable. As long as you are not white you can have the role.
When she was young, she had few tv shows that she could identify with as a biracial woman.
She is aware of colorism, she knows she has way more opportunities than black women with darker skin.
Growning up (she lived in Birmingham, Alabama), she did not know that black queer women existed. She was not able to educate herself, there was not internet, no one to tell her to read this book. She only had the TV.
She did not know that you could be a black woman and also be queer.
Moving to New York has changed her world
wh...obviously representation matters and that seeing someone who's like you on TV/in movies can be incredibly helpful to one's self-esteem & growth & all, especially at an early age, but she didn't know it was possible...? Well, I guess everyone's journey is different, glad things got better for her from there.
I kept waiting for her to get a backstory and it's like they spent 5 seasons treating her like furniture.
Representation for those who are half- white half-black has always been weird in that there are plenty of biracial actors but the amount of characters written as being mixed has never been abundant.
While I've had my own struggles with my sexuality I've thankfully never experienced the issue of thinking I couldn't be anything other than straight because I'm black.
haven't read the original quote, but I kinda know what she means here, to a degree. I have never seen a single character who comes close to matching who I am as a person and it sucks. I get that a bi woman with adhd-pi growing up in a multi-ethnic and multicultural household (where none of us have the same skin colour) in a city that isn't london is unlikely to be seen on screen but I've still had crumbs, so far.
a lot of the women in my family, including my mum have dark skin, and I would love to see them be represented, of course I would! I'm just not sure I can be mad that a biracial woman is getting a chance to play a biracial woman. I mean, both of my parents are mixed.