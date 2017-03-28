Kristin Cavallari shares a naked photo of husband Jay Cutler on vacation

I'm not impressed. It's average dude butt. Reply

Thread

Link

Ay bendito Reply

Thread

Link



But also...



Edit: He finally got cut? LMAO!!!!!!!



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Omg what the fuck is wrong with him in that gif?!? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LoL, he's like the derpiest dude that ever existed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

diabeetus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didnt play for some of the season last year because he got injured. He hasnt been good for years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That basically summarizes his NFL career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao what a dork Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that butt plays football? lmao



christ i hate football Reply

Thread

Link





At least Hank knows how to work what he got. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

propane and propane accessories? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao good lord. Between this and the Trading Spaces post I'm in tears and I can't handle this life anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the pained expression of his face



Edited at 2017-03-28 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he thicc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i came here to make sure someone posted this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, was this shown on the show or is it fan made?!!! Lmaoo this and the gif below are killing!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

first thing that came to mind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't consider butt pics to be naked pics tbh. I mean if he's shows his hole ok but just the butt? Reply

Thread

Link

she's all "pucker that rim" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm honestly desensitized by nudity. The other week I was watching a show with a friend and I head her gasp and didn't know why until I realised it was because a character was bare assed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a fine butt. Hope he was chill with the picture because of course the media will blow a bare ass out of proportion.



I went to an improv show last night where one of the group members has a *incredibly* nice ass, to the point where it's almost distracting. This is not common for me (or improv, lbr), but I ain't complaining. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll never understand why she settled for that ugly dude. like she's a dumbass, but she certainly could've pulled a guy w a better... everything



related note, stephen's still so fine Reply

Thread

Link

i'm quite surprised she married an athlete tbh i figured she'd marry a c or d list actor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What part of "Mr. Pasty Ass signed a seven-year, $126.7 million contract with the Bears in 2013" did you miss? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all of it apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hot damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How much of that is guaranteed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume it's because she got knocked up & tried to make the best of a mediocre situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this art Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my GOD!!! This is hands down the best GIF of 2017! I don't need to look anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit... saving this gif right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gif Perfection! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His dehydrated face, though Reply

Thread

Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, I used to quote this all the time when I had my old car.



Laguna Beach had so many great quotes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay Tulum. But ugh, I've never liked him and I've always sensed an air of doom around their marriage. It seemed like they only got married because he knocked her up. Not that they're the first to do so (my parents did the same) but it's a red flag (my parents divorced long long ago) Reply

Thread

Link

she'd already been engaged to him, they split up and then reconciled, got pregnant and then finally got married. she was determined to be with this guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the DRAMA. My friends and I lived for this show in high school Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does he mean "Keep dancing on the bar, slut," meaning he's calling her a slut? Or is it "Keep dancing on the bar slut," meaning he wants her to dance on top of a slutty girl?



Commas matter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the former Reply

Parent

Thread



Link