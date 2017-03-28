TLC is bringing Trading Spaces back
TLC has announced plans to revive Trading Spaces, which originally ran from 2000 to 2008. The announcement was made Tuesday at TLC’s upfront presentation by network president Nancy Daniels.
Trading Spaces was a reality show in which two pairs of neighbors got to redesign a room in the other’s house over the course of two days, assisted by an interior design team and a $1,000 budget.
yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Wasn't she the one, who wanted to staple fabric on the walls -- as opposed to, idk, paint.... I could've sworn that was her!! (I googled it but nothing came up) lol
And I thought and still think she was trolling everyone.
Woman: I really don't like brown. pls don't paint my living room brown.
Interior Designer: Let's paint this room brown! It's going to be fucking great!
Woman: *cries after reveal of her brown living room*
I loved it because I'm a mean person lol.
"It's different!"~
i really wanted to do it too but i didn't have any friends to swap with lol
