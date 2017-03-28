TLC is bringing Trading Spaces back

I will definitely be watching this. The British version was better though because people would get so pissed and go off if they hated the changes where as in the American version you could see people trying to pretend like they liked it. Reply

Thread

Link

They edited the shit out of this show. They did a live reveal on the Today Show once and the one couple HATED the room. It was so deliciously awkward. But when the actual episode aired it was edited so that their reaction wasn't all that bad. I was seriously WTF over it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When it first started here, they had people that who openenly hated the rooms, but then they candy coated it with people that just LOVED their ugly ass new space.



Edited at 2017-03-28 11:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds awesome! Is there anywhere to watch the British version online for an American? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtfrick is going on here? D: I don't think that's jiz unless homeboy has two dicks so close to his head, but bugs are gross and weird so maybe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you never know with bugs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vaya con Dios Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm interested....if hildi is back gluing fake flowers on ppl's walls and driving them to emotional breakdowns Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, comment twins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What will she do to one-up SHIPLAP?? I must know!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, what lol



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol all of her rooms were horrible. I love how pissed everyone was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember her upside down room? She's insane but I loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I AM SO HERE FOR QUEEN HILDY (and Genevive) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the only reason I'd watch again, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Hildi was crazy af!! I'll never forget the episode, where she glued Hay to the WALL, for a texture~ effect! *I just remember younger-me was like, "Why would you do that?!!" 😳



Wasn't she the one, who wanted to staple fabric on the walls -- as opposed to, idk, paint.... I could've sworn that was her!! (I googled it but nothing came up) lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your faves could never glue hay to someone's wall and stand there giving no fucks that they hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who cares about fake flowers, when she could be gluing HAY on the walls!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESS Reply

Thread

Link











I will watch this if they bring crazy Hildi back. Because this plastic-flower-covered bathroom is a modern classic: Reply

Thread

Link

not as iconic as the mural OF HERSELF tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

(nvm, deleting photo because someone above beat me to it)







Edited at 2017-03-28 08:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHA I just googled that -- the Innovator with Vision~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved all of Hildi's disasters--the hay on the wall was one of my favorites. I only watched her episodes after a while. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF was this idea?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

legendary trolling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh the worst part of this is the painted trim, that wall is incred. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





How can you deny this beauty? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck!!! I can't believe forgot about the plastic flowers lmaoooo!!! I really hope she comes back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'd come up with these crazy-ass designs and then when anyone questioned her would go, "Well, if the homeowner knew what they wanted I wouldn't be here." Yeah, okay, Hildi.



Edited at 2017-03-28 09:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would kill her if that were my bathroom. That would be impossible to keep clean. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yaaaaas this episode. It was epic. My mom and I were rolling with laughter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OG cast or GTFO! I need more Hildy fuckery. The room with all of the hay on the wall, I-C-O-N-I-C. Reply

Thread

Link





lmfao all these Hildi comments are killing me right now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I found a post by Buzzfeed with her top 5 worst rooms (it's linked a few comments down) and I cackling IRL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She made the show! I loved design but my 12yo self only showed up for Hildi and her insane designs!! I won't watch it if she isn't in it.



And I thought and still think she was trolling everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or when she glued feathers all over the walls. I would've murdered her on the spot. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YAS! I fucking lived for when they would ruin the room for the couple.



Woman: I really don't like brown. pls don't paint my living room brown.

Interior Designer: Let's paint this room brown! It's going to be fucking great!

Woman: *cries after reveal of her brown living room*



I loved it because I'm a mean person lol. Reply

Thread

Link

same here. I loved when they tried to fake it when it's not what they expect. ooooh it's so different Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved that about all these makeover shows. It was great when everyone knew they hated a certain colour but would argue whether the shade they were using counted: "It's not really green, it's more a light blue-y shade right?" and then they would all hum and haw and then agree that it was okay. Mate, it's fucking green! They despise green, put down the paintbrush! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSSS



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I remember this episode!! It wasn't THAT bad...



"It's different!"~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like why do you even go on this show if you're afraid of getting something ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mother is going to lose her shit. Reply

Thread

Link

this is a dream come true Reply

Thread

Link

If they don't bring Hildi and her garbage rooms where she hot glues whatever on the walls back I'll be really disappointed Reply

Thread

Link

remember the kids version of this on one of the discovery channels? they would swap bedrooms. I wanted to do that when I was like 11 lol. Reply

Thread

Link

YES! I used to watch it every weekend. They showed reruns on one of the network's saturday morning block.



i really wanted to do it too but i didn't have any friends to swap with lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG YES!!! I can't believe I forgot about it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg yass!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those were always on point because they were just putting fun shit in a kids room that would drive parents nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seems unnecessary in the HGTV world we live in Reply

Thread

Link

omg excited and also lowkey sad i used to watch this all the time with my grandma!!! i'm wanna cry!!! lol Reply

Thread

Link

I want them to bring back "How Do I Look" and "What Not to Wear." Er, maybe I'm thinking of another network oop. Reply

Thread

Link

Same network! What Not to Wear with Stacy London's iconic grey streak was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, her hair was always my favorite. I keep trying to get my mom to lean in and dye one herself, but she thinks it'll make her look old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still get the How Do I Look theme stuck in my head on the reg



Edited at 2017-03-28 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tlc shows repeats of what not to wear all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link