Victor

TLC is bringing Trading Spaces back

photo IMG_1555_zpsnqimmy1p.jpg

TLC has announced plans to revive Trading Spaces, which originally ran from 2000 to 2008. The announcement was made Tuesday at TLC’s upfront presentation by network president Nancy Daniels.

Trading Spaces was a reality show in which two pairs of neighbors got to redesign a room in the other’s house over the course of two days, assisted by an interior design team and a $1,000 budget.

Source
Tagged: ,