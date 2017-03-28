RUMOR: Gwyneth Paltrow to Return as Pepper Potts in Spider-Man??
According to laineygossip, while Paltrow's contract with Marvel is done, it's Sony who's responsible for getting her in the movie. Since Sony and Marvel are sharing Spider-Man that includes the bill so presumably, Sony is the one who got to pay out the nose for a Paltrow cameo seeing as Marvel are cheapskates (though that was mostly Pearlnutter but then again Disney cuts corners too).
In the past, Tom Holland has denied the idea of Tony and Aunt May (as played by Marissa Tomei) hooking up, and maybe this is why.
Spider-Man Homecoming is in theateres this July.
i'm getting sick and tired of them shoehorning rdj in everything though.
This reminds me to watch the new trailer posted earlier today.