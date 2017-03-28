RUMOR: Gwyneth Paltrow to Return as Pepper Potts in Spider-Man??

this is the only role i could tolerate her in



i'm getting sick and tired of them shoehorning rdj in everything though. Reply

Yeah a lot of her characters are kind of unlikable to me but I really like her as Pepper. I actually like her in Sliding Doors as well if you haven't seen that. Reply

Oh man I really liked that movie but the ending did not make me happy.. Like I GET it and I understand why they did it but it still upset me lol. Reply

lol ia, I love her as Pepper and couldn't imagine anyone else in the role Reply

I am as well. RDJ is not the marvel universe. Reply

I'm not against bringing Pepper back into the MCU but we really don't need another character's solo movie to end up Tony heavy. Admittedly I did appreciate the flirting with Aunt May in Civil War because Only You is my favorite RDJ movie so I was happy to see them interacting again but I'd like him as little as possible in this and I say that as someone who actually doesn't hate Tony Stark like a lot of people here seem to. Reply

Keep it. Reply

Honestly, I'd be happy if we replaced Tony entirely with Pepper. I don't care, Paltrow is my guilty pleasure. I secretly love her in everything. Reply

Let me join you in your shame. I just really like a lot of her work. Reply

I am ready to fight people who don't think Sliding Doors is a great movie! Reply

I love her. I know she's problematic and she's off her rocker but I love almost all her roles, especially Pepper. I have a Sliding Doors DVD that I love watching a lot -- and not just because me and my friends tried recreating the flower hairdo. Reply

#same but not secretly she's a pretentious mess but i cant get enough Reply

You know, I agree! I haven't seen a lot of her filmography but I have really enjoyed her in what I have seen (Emma, Sliding Doors and The Royal Tenenbaums come to mind) Reply

I enjoy her as an actress. Reply

I'm be down for that Reply

I would actually watch this shit if they gave her the Hera/behind-the-scenes mission controller role she had for a hot minute in the comics Reply

She seems odd in real life, but I don't mind her as an actor.



This reminds me to watch the new trailer posted earlier today. Reply

Just in case we forgot it was an Iron Man film? Reply

so honestly it's iron man 3.5 Reply

iron man 5 at this point since civil war was iron man 4 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Nope. That would be Iron Man 5: Meet My Protege, Spider-Man. You might know him from his surprise bit from Iron Man 4: Avengers Disassembled, With Special Guest Star Captain America. Reply

lmao Reply

IKR bless Reply

I missed Pepper. We haven't seen her since 2013 have we? Reply

I'm really hoping RDJ isn't in as much of the movie as it seems like. :( Reply

I love pepper and I love pepper and tony but rdj in every movie is as annoying as cumberblah being in every damn movie Reply

It's a goddamn Iron Man movie Reply

I'm sad lol Reply

omg yes please. Idreallyc about Goop in general, but somehow I adore her as Pepper and Pepper/Tony is everything. Well, not everything, but A Lot. ♥ Reply

I miss Pepper tbh Reply

i love Pepper so i hope this is true Reply

