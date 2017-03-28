'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' Star Darlene Cates Dies

RIP. I should finally watch that movie, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised you've never seen it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As am I, but I think it's one of those movies that was so heavily referenced in general pop culture that it felt like I already had seen it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a great film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a magnificent movie. DiCaprio and depp were both brilliant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is one of those movies that I really grew to love because it was always on cable when I was a kid.



For some reason I thought she had died back in 2010 when she was actually hospitalized so I was surprised to hear this. It looks like she actually has a movie coming out this year after. RIP to her. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally thought she passed already too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched gilbert grape a thousand times as a kid. RIP to a talented actress Reply

Thread

Link

This post should be delicious. Reply

Thread

Link

This is kind of an odd comment for a post announcing a death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol idt ppl generally do fat wank in a death post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You trolled in the Debbie Reynolds post and now you're doing it again? Yikes @ your choices and need to bait people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP. She really was fantastic in that movie. Reply

Thread

Link

This movie was so upsetting. May she rest in peace. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP



Amazing performance from a first time actress



Reply

Thread

Link

man, it didn't even occur to me that this was her first role. amazing performance, indeed!



rest in peace!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god she was so good in this.



there are so many good performances in this movie, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr I'm shocked it was her first role she was excellent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had no idea this was her first role



she always blows me away when i watch this film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could be wrong. But I think the casting director or whoever saw her on some tv talk show maybe Donahue? And casted her.





Edit: she was on Sally Jesse * Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

R.I.P.



I shall rewatch the movie one day Reply

Thread

Link

Aw. She seemed sweet. Reply

Thread

Link

"by 2012 had lost 240 pounds and expressed a desire to resume her acting career"



:'( Reply

Thread

Link

I could have sworn she passed years ago? Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I just assumed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea I thought the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was devastating in the movie. Stunning actor. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

damn this movie fucked me up :( Reply

Thread

Link

I've only seen the American Dad squirrel version of this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I thought of that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I had to turn it off bc I kept thinking of the AD spoof Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching the movie now and that's all I can think about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link