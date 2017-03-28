'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' Star Darlene Cates Dies
Darlene Cates, who played the housebound mother of Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning. She was 69.
The role in Grape was Cates' first acting gig. After the movie, she did guest-starring turns on 1990s TV shows including Touched by an Angel and Picket Fences.
She was hospitalized for nearly a year in 2010 due to multiple health issues related to her weight, and by 2012 had lost 240 pounds and expressed a desire to resume her acting career.
For some reason I thought she had died back in 2010 when she was actually hospitalized so I was surprised to hear this. It looks like she actually has a movie coming out this year after. RIP to her.
Amazing performance from a first time actress
rest in peace!!
there are so many good performances in this movie, tbh.
she always blows me away when i watch this film
Edit: she was on Sally Jesse *
I shall rewatch the movie one day
:'(