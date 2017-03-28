Ferdinand | Official Trailer

What's the song? Sounds nice Reply

Thread

Link

oop i'm not watching this trailer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! I didn't recognize his voice AT ALL lmao oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally the one thing that almost made me dislike this trailer, otherwise it's great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fml I thought the same thing but seeing who it is I'm like NOPE Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Immediately after the Jumanji post, I took one look at the screencap and thought this was an adaptation of Running with Friends from the POV of the bull Reply

Thread

Link

this looks cute, gonna check it out. Reply

Thread

Link

i love the name ferdinand Reply

Thread

Link

I have multiple family members with that name. It shortens to Ferdi which is really cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol John Cena making that crossover. He was hilarious in Trainwreck. And dat ass.... Reply

Thread

Link

John Cena was the best part of that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seeing him on total divas, it's clearly he's got a sense of humor and i hope he makes the same crossover the rock did. i've also heard he's really nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww i love bulls they are so cute Reply

Thread

Link

Can't watch the video rn but based on the synopsis and cast I'm interested 😊 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a little concerned :( this is one of my favorite kids books because it's so touching.



eta: okay, I'll admit, the trailer looks cute.



Edited at 2017-03-28 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like the idea but the art design is......NAGL. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the original this is based on but this looks like a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the 1930s Ferdinand the Bull movie/short looks so much cuter... but maybe that's just my nostalgia goggles because that was one of my faves as a child. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, the animation above is so generic. The 1938 film was very sweet and the book's illustrations were so lovely. The story of Ferdinand is such a lovely little tale it deserves a more personal and delicate form of animation, not some basic computer program art. Where is the heart?



(Ok I may be too close to this one, I just really love Ferdinand) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha, couldn't agree more! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is cute and I love John Cena in everything Reply

Thread

Link

This looks cute, the part at the beginning w/ the cat killed me. I'm pretty sick of this type of art for cartoons though, and it doesn't do the original justice imo. Reply

Thread

Link

This was my favorite book when I was little. I pretty much demanded it be read to me every night to the point where I memorized it and I knew when the pages were supposed to be turned so at two years old my uncle flipped out and was convinced I knew how to read and my parents had to be like ummm no she memorized it. Reply

Thread

Link