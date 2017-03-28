sw oscar&#39;s schlong

Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind Reportedly Expecting First Child!




-E! News have reported that Oscar & Elvira are expecting their first child.
-Their proof is a picture of Elvira in a maxi dress with a possible baby bump (at source), there are more pics at Lainey about it.
-No official confirmation from his publicist as yet, but plenty of places reporting it!

Source: E! News Twitter

Not official butttttt congrats to Oscar & Elvira! ❤

