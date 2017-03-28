Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind Reportedly Expecting First Child!

aww Reply

Her face does look fuller in that picture.



I wonder if they'll get married

That's adorable <3

-Their proof is a picture of Elvira in a maxi dress with a possible baby bump.



if that's not a baby bump then I am very concerned

Pretty much



Reply

It kinda looks like Oscar has a baby bump in that pic.

Sis sometimes we just like to go to Five Guys twice in one week OK.

(tbh agreed though)



(tbh agreed though) Reply

lmao same

Cute.



Cute.

Sometimes I get so jealous of hets. If I was straight I'd probably be on my third kid now.

i just watched a video of a baby vomiting on her mothers face if that makes you feel any better

Haha, it does a little bit

when my brother was a baby my aunt was holding him up over her head and cooing at him and he barfed into her mouth.

My almost-3-year-old threw up ALL over my husband a few weeks ago when he was sick. From head to toe, puke. It was truly impressive. Poor kid was like "oh no, mess, messy boy," and trying to wipe it off my husband. I couldn't stop laughing and gagging.

Don't be. There's nothing about us to be jealous of.

Aw yay!

Aw yay!

They're very cute tbh

Aww, congrats

Another photo:

Literally just submitted my post about this seconds ago! Congratulations to them!Another photo:

her jacket is cute

yeah I saw that photo the other day and wondered.

oscar bae looking thic again

I love all that MEAT on him omg.

LOVING it.

yaaaaasss dat booty is prob so poppin rn

I saw this picture the other day and thought maybe the hoodie might've been too big (but probably not).

Sorry to pip you to the punch bb! I was submitting my Donnie Yen post and just felt on a roll.

Those SIDE-ON pics are like yepppppp!!!!! Knocked up like woah tbh.

The fake belly for the movie he's in looks so bad.

did I fall into an ontd/tumblr conspiracy hole where I assumed he was gay?



congrats to the expanding family Reply

No, our thirsty asses just wish he was gay.

He's been with Elvira for yeaarrrrrsssss but they're pretty low-key. Tbh I have always assumed he's bi with Pedro Pascal since they're such cute bffs, but I assume all attractive men who are comfortable with their masculinity and sexuality are bi unless proven to be gay.

Reply

I'm half convinced Pedro is gay or bi tbh.

glad im not the only one sis



probs bi tbh Reply

thats nice

