The View talks about the call for Nunes to recuse and 45's roll back of EPA standards



Sis, did you see this? Democrat says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin may have violated ethics rules with his joking "Lego Batman" plug https://t.co/AiB0CNSz8j pic.twitter.com/Cdv4RwbRpt — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

This is my first time seeing it. But I haven't sorted /r/politics via new yet. I've got it on /top by the hour and /rising. DAMNIT ADMIN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, NOOO LEGO BATMAN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If KellyHag Conman can plug Ivanka with no repercussions, I'm sure this dude will be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I know, I was just sharing it because of OP's Lego Joker icon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"We're going to have clean coal. Really clean coal." #Trump rolls back #Obama's record on climate change with a series of executive orders pic.twitter.com/Ff4FvcZTjL — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 28, 2017





Clean coal doesn't exist. The coal industry is never coming back. Say hello to even more pollution, dirty water and dirty air. I remember Clinton's coal comments in WV really upsetting people but at least she was honest. Those jobs in WV are never coming back and there's an opioid crisis that Trump will do fuck all about. The con job was unbelievable.



Edited at 2017-03-28 06:56 pm (UTC) Clean coal doesn't exist. The coal industry is never coming back. Say hello to even more pollution, dirty water and dirty air. I remember Clinton's coal comments in WV really upsetting people but at least she was honest. Those jobs in WV are never coming back and there's an opioid crisis that Trump will do fuck all about. The con job was unbelievable. Reply

Thread

Link



Watching motherfucking Scott Pruitt and Rick Perry hug this sack of shit as the sign an order to destroy our planet...I am not okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's amazing how they don't realise (i know why they don't they want $$$) there are jobs in green energy and lasting jobs, not just construction jobs. fuck everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Why would you spend the money and resources trying to revive a dying industry? The world is moving ahead with clean energy and those people who are hoping to have those jobs in the coal industry are going to be in the exact same fucking spot 10 years from now. So short-sighted and idiotic.



Edited at 2017-03-28 07:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my best friend's husband started out as a solar panel installer four years ago and is now a regional manager for the company. the company is growing like wildfire. there are so many jobs in clean energy! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

From an article I was reading:



According to an Energy Department analysis released in January, coal mining now accounts for fewer than 75,000 U.S. jobs. By contrast, renewable energy — including wind, solar and biofuels — now accounts for more than 650,000 U.S. jobs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What next? Are you going to try to bring back the horse and carriage industry? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm in once upon a time coal country. And ever since it left, this place has been a shit hole. And so many people here voted for him because he was going to bring back the coal jobs.



ohmygod you people/. first of all, no. second of all most of our mines have collapsed! third, no! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im so tired of coal miners being treated like the most important people in the country



fuck coal and fuck them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yea coal is done, people need to move on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

North Dakota is SUPER DUPER EXCITED because the coal industry pimps said that they will be able to open new coal plants!!!! JERBS!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is what I don't understand. Isn't coal mining a miserable fucking job? Aren't there hundreds of health and safety violations every year, which can lead to mine collapses and miners' deaths? Why fight so hard to keep a job like that? I wish they would understand that what they need is a stable, unionized job in a industry that is set to grow, not perish. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this news is incredibly depressing considering this past year the US and China combined almost doubled the amount of solar power being used and there have been so many leaps in terms of renewable energy technology.



also fuck my PM for being so cavalier about this news, drink from a pipeline, Justin Reply

Thread

Link

Watching him fucking hug Pruitt and Perry, OMG, flames out of the side of my damn head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same sis, hopefully, when the shit hits the fan they're also taken out too lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Also... Ivanka Trump says she and her 5-year-old daughter, Arabella, will take a coding class together this summer https://t.co/ruis3NoIVG pic.twitter.com/IbiNKBhkK2 — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2017



Vanks and her daughter learning to code together. Hmmm... Don't do it, Klossy!

Reply

Thread

Link

DON'T DO IT KARLIE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Swim away Karlie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently she and Josh Kushner did a pap stroll together yesterday as well. Let me get my tin hat and make a mountain out a of mole hill! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh it's happening lmao



Also Arabella... lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just read her name as amabella and immediately thought of laura dern's BLL character lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





seriously, why doesnt the coal industry see the writing on the wall and try pivoting into clean, renewable energy? i just, dont understand. there is literally a market for it and they should just pivot. JUST PIVOT. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I don't understand either, why aren't they converting to cleaner energy? Long term there is more money to be made that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because they don't want to invest in it aka spend money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true. i feel like if they put as much money into clean, renewable energy as they did into donations, lobbyists, etc. they'd be in a better position. but what do i know ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA and this comment is killing me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched this episode last week! It was glorious still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+ gif usage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did anyone see what that fox news asshole said to maxine waters? he said she needs to put the crack pipe down because look what happened to whitney houston. but fox news is legitimate news right? i hope cnn and everyone else is regretting standing up for them when obama tried to run them out. lawrence o'donnell asked them how much they paid out for bill o'reilley's sexual harrassment suits though lol i love him more than jake tapper i think Reply

Thread

Link





in any case i wanted to edit my comment to include the tweet but my computer is so slow and you responded so i'll just leave the embed here





Vile. "You saw what happened to Whitney Houston. Step away from the crack pipe..." - @EricBolling to @MaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/CWMcJbQNIm — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) March 28, 2017 i don't get why you are telling me to shut the fuck up, i'm so confused right now lolin any case i wanted to edit my comment to include the tweet but my computer is so slow and you responded so i'll just leave the embed here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Here's Sean Spicer telling April Ryan not to shake her head. pic.twitter.com/ojHnkt7MVW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 28, 2017





WM are the absolute fucking worst.



Bill O'Reilly:



-Nonexistent hairline

-Fox News having to pay out this sexual harassment cases

-Does not have custody of his children bc they witnessed him physically abusing their mother

-Die Sean Spicer also just did this to April Ryan. No surprise how Fox News trash treats Black women.WM are the absolute fucking worst.Bill O'Reilly:-Nonexistent hairline-Fox News having to pay out this sexual harassment cases-Does not have custody of his children bc they witnessed him physically abusing their mother-Die Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah that was completely outrageous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw so many deplorables on twitter falsely comparing the black hair comment to comments made about 45's "hair" as if they held the same weight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah and then Bill O Reilly said something like he wasn't going to listen to her because her hair looked like a James Brown wig????



I fucking can't with these half brained racists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our environment is so fucked.



Coal is never coming back and people have to stop lying to the people in West Virginia or wherever. People also have to stop lying about factory jobs coming back, they're not, unless you wanna work for a penny and have no benefits. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah but if you keep lying and then promising that you're the ONLY ones who are going to bring those jobs back, then you've got yourself a reliable voting bloc! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I try to be sympathetic to those who feel like they're losing their livelihood in the coal industry but I hate how we have to coddle people at the expense of our literal survival on this planet + for the generations once we're all dead and gone. Instead Trump and the GOP lies, deregulates and will kill the environment. lbr we're sort of already fucked as it is but the Trump presidency will kill any chance of fixing things. Other job prospects exist but instead politicians would rather lie and say stupid shit like "clean coal." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if factory jobs come back they'll mostly be automated, they're not going to be employing a bunch of people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this! like, are people that stupid as to think they are going to hire a labor force to do what machines can do for a fraction of the cost in a fraction of the time? it's not happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Exactly. There's a new survey just came out that basically said a lot of the service jobs are getting chopped in the next 20 years. Jobs like office support, you know...my field. It's scary as fuck, yes. But after the fear leaves, you have to readjust. It's not just coal and factory workers being targeted. We need to do, as suggested by the panel, and bring back job training programs to help us transition easier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coal has been dying for decades and it's not an Obama effect. Natural gas is cheaper, there is a ton of automation, plus solar and wind costs are plummeting. Move on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It makes me so mad people use the "we need more jobs" excuse for pulling back EPA regulations. If people are too sick to work because their water and air is being polluted more jobs are useless. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, how are you going to have those jobs when the infrastructure for the buildings people work in fucking crumbles because you've injected so much water into the ground trying to drain the last dregs of oil out of the Earth? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate everything. Reply

Thread

Link





The Afternoon Update!



(holy shit!)https://t.co/7jNt1g3jfk — WTF Just Happened (@WTFJHT) March 28, 2017

i love this twitter account and the newsletter. just one day i want there to be no wtf? news. Reply

Thread

Link

The jobs are gone, coal is dead. We need to invest in training these people to do other things that don't destroy our environment or their lungs. Like, fuck, this is so fucking frustrating.



Edited at 2017-03-28 07:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Also can we talk about the Sally Yates stuff? WaPo set an excellent trap for the White House and they fell for it. WaPo reported that Yates was blocked from testifying to Congress re: Flynn. White House denied it. WaPo produced letters that said otherwise.



LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

Did you see Spicer telling them to have some integrity? LMAO. Trump was just groveling at their feet over TrumpCare! You know he really thought he was greasing some wheels with that phone call and WaPo was like, "bye betch!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-con gress/house-joint-resolution/86/cosponso rs



It allows them to sell your browsing history. If ya'll don't want your ISP to know about your ONTD viewing habits, call your Represenative NOW to have them vote against this:It allows them to sell your browsing history. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so embarrassed that Nunes I said my rep. I wish someone that people would vote for would run against him. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too, I was about to make this exact comment. This asshole, I want to vote him out so badly but the people who live around me are stupid enough to vote him in again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Did y'all see this shit? Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I hadn't seen the whole thing. I am ENRAGED. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOOOOOOOO RUSSIAN SALAD DRESSING



I hope to God Melissa McCarthy does another skit.



SPICEY!!!!!!!!!!



Edited at 2017-03-28 09:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link