The View talks about the call for Nunes to recuse and 45's roll back of EPA standards



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
If you were avoiding news yesterday, Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Devin Nunes (R-CA) to recuse himself from the Trussia Investigation. Jed brings up Jared Kushner's meeting during the transition period with a Russian bank and his new role within the White House. Jed is not comfortable that Russia is appearing far too much in regards to the Republicans.

The panel talks about 45's plans to roll back Obama's EPA standards via an executive order. Sunny is frustrated that 45 keeps flip flopping in regards to climate change. The panel discusses if coal is even used in this modern era.

Is it possible that the entire nation going through a national nervous breakdown? The panel discusses their own encounters in daily life.








