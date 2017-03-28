The View talks about the call for Nunes to recuse and 45's roll back of EPA standards
Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
If you were avoiding news yesterday, Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Devin Nunes (R-CA) to recuse himself from the Trussia Investigation. Jed brings up Jared Kushner's meeting during the transition period with a Russian bank and his new role within the White House. Jed is not comfortable that Russia is appearing far too much in regards to the Republicans.
The panel talks about
Is it possible that the entire nation going through a national nervous breakdown? The panel discusses their own encounters in daily life.
Clean coal doesn't exist. The coal industry is never coming back. Say hello to even more pollution, dirty water and dirty air. I remember Clinton's coal comments in WV really upsetting people but at least she was honest. Those jobs in WV are never coming back and there's an opioid crisis that Trump will do fuck all about. The con job was unbelievable.
According to an Energy Department analysis released in January, coal mining now accounts for fewer than 75,000 U.S. jobs. By contrast, renewable energy — including wind, solar and biofuels — now accounts for more than 650,000 U.S. jobs.
Coal is never coming back and people have to stop lying to the people in West Virginia or wherever. People also have to stop lying about factory jobs coming back, they're not, unless you wanna work for a penny and have no benefits.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-con
It allows them to sell your browsing history.
