March 28th, 2017, 01:43 pm shittysoup Trailer For New Louis C.K. Netflix Special Added source - sorry mods! <3SOURCE Tagged: comedy / comedian, netflix Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
I can't stand this man. Ever since he kept saying the N word over and over again on a hbo special with other white mediocre comics and Chris Rock- who pissed me off cause he just let it happen.
Chapelle was funny but you're right there were some cringy moments.
I agree.
I recently re-watched Mulaney's New In Town and loved it just as much as the first time I watched it. Katherine Ryan's had some good moments (I thought the ending was really funny how it all played out). I liked Ali Wong's special too.
People keep saying this about Amy's stand up so I'm scared to watch.
Edited at 2017-03-28 08:07 pm (UTC)
But there were still other rumours I think and while I haven't heard anything recently, I don't doubt that he did some creepy shit.
idt 'creepy shit' does it justice.
Wait, what? I'd heard that he would flash female comedians, which is still horrible, but I've never heard this. What the fuck.
Edited at 2017-03-29 03:15 am (UTC)
If you think Louis CK is bad, try watching Bill Burr's act. He definitely has some darkly hilarious ideas but the wife beater bits are awful. Anyway, I love stand up and saw a few on Netflix:
-Kathleen Madigan (there's two on Netflix, she's extremely funny)
-Amy Schumers latest (funny but too over the top vulgar)
-Patton O. Talking for clapping (he is one of the best...some brillliant bits)
-Bill Burr (all 3 on Netflix, all 3 highly offensive but funny)
-Jim Gaffigan (clean and fun, one of my faves)
-Chris D'elia (this guy is a really hilarious physical comedian...he says "like" too much but his act is super fun & he is definitely original/charismatic)