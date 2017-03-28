I can't stand this man. Ever since he kept saying the N word over and over again on a hbo special with other white mediocre comics and Chris Rock- who pissed me off cause he just let it happen. Reply

he's totally one of those people who think they have a special pass because their friend says it's okay. totally turned off by him. Reply

lol that's gonna be a hard pass. fuck him Reply

He and A. Schumer should run away together. To another planet. Reply

I've seen him twice, Jim Norton, Jim Jeffries, Craig Robinson and I'm seeing Jim Gaffigan in the summer. I love comedy shows. I want to see Lewis Black, I've missed him every time he's come to town. Reply

I love live comedy too. Have you seen Jim Norton's new special on Netflix? I was thinking about watching it but I'm not sure if it's worth it. Reply

I haven't but that's because I really don't gaf about him anymore. I have watched the new Chappelle specials, though. Reply

Yeah I watched those too. They were very inconsistent. There was some great stuff mixed in with some pretty unfunny and cringey stuff. I wonder what his newer 3rd one will be like. Reply

Chapelle was funny but you're right there were some cringy moments. Reply

"There was some great stuff mixed in with some pretty unfunny and cringey stuff."



I agree. Reply

Jim Gaffigan is one of my favorites. Enjoy his show! Reply

I love his books, too. And thanks! Reply

really want to catch gaffigan one day. jim norton is such a skeeve and a creepo. saw of a pic of him recently, is he sick or something? Reply

He is pretty creepy. I really haven't cared for him for a good 8 years. Reply

Ok I just posted below listing my favorite Netflix ones. I forgot to list Norton - and not because I liked it...but I had to shut him off! I just thought it was vulgar in a disgusting and almost cringeworthy way. I know that comedians are generally not role models, but he rubbed me the wrong way and I got a weird vibe from him. Reply

Nope, eat shit, go away, etc Reply

all the comedy standup routines produced by netflix have disappointed me so far. didn't like amy schumer's, which i only saw to see what the big deal about her is. no idea how someone that unfunny blew up. saw dave chappelle's two-part special a few days ago and was disappointed that half his jokes made him sound like a republican. and i don't like this ugly demon, so i won't watch this Reply

I was shocked at how unfunny and just plain bad Amy's was. Her delivery was a goddamn mess. Bill Burr's latest disappointed me too.



I recently re-watched Mulaney's New In Town and loved it just as much as the first time I watched it. Katherine Ryan's had some good moments (I thought the ending was really funny how it all played out). I liked Ali Wong's special too.

Reply

People keep saying this about Amy's stand up so I'm scared to watch.



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Just give it a go - if you can even make it through the first 10 minutes you'll be able to see pretty quickly why people were so harsh about it. Reply

It's just ridiculously vulgar. It's definitely funny. Reply

I've heard good things about mike birbiglia's new special but haven't watched it yet. Just saw Jerrod Carmichael's 8 on HBO and loved it Reply

Dana Carvey's special was funny. Some parts not so much but it was better than I expected. Reply

Oh I've actually been meaning to check that out. Maybe I'll watch it this weekend. Reply

You should check out Chelsea Peretti's and Ali Wong's specials, I think they're both really funny. Reply

i've seen him live ages ago when comedy central did a special last min show in LA however since then repeated stories of him sexually forcing women in the industry turned me off of him so much idt i can anymore. Reply

About ten years ago, Kirkman explained, “a male comic… said something kind of creepy to me. In no way physically violated my space, I did not see his body parts, he did not corner me, it was just a couple creepy incidents.” Kirkman didn’t feel threatened so much as “annoyed,” describing the encounter as the breach of trust women often have to deal with from male colleagues and friends" source



But there were still other rumours I think and while I haven't heard anything recently, I don't doubt that he did some creepy shit. Yeah those stories are a mess. I mean Jen Kirkman made a point to say that she was never violated, touched, or cornered but that she thought he was creepy and said they've since worked the issue out:But there were still other rumours I think and while I haven't heard anything recently, I don't doubt that he did some creepy shit. Reply

yeah but it doesn't really end there, there are tons more stories about him forcing women to watch him masturbate just.. and i've been a fan of his for a pretty long time i'd say, knowing his stuff i'm sad to say it doesn't entirely shock me but it just completely turned me off of his brand



idt 'creepy shit' does it justice. Reply

"forcing women to watch him masturbate"

Wait, what? I'd heard that he would flash female comedians, which is still horrible, but I've never heard this. What the fuck. Reply

ugh, I'm not fixing that link. Reply

I'll watch it Reply

Might have to check it out. I missed him when he came to my city. He's funny 2 me I haven't seen or heard about any of the offensive stuff people have spoken about in this thread. Reply

Everything and everyone is #problematic Reply

Anyone into stand up? Favorites?



If you think Louis CK is bad, try watching Bill Burr's act. He definitely has some darkly hilarious ideas but the wife beater bits are awful. Anyway, I love stand up and saw a few on Netflix:



-Kathleen Madigan (there's two on Netflix, she's extremely funny)

-Amy Schumers latest (funny but too over the top vulgar)

-Patton O. Talking for clapping (he is one of the best...some brillliant bits)

-Bill Burr (all 3 on Netflix, all 3 highly offensive but funny)

-Jim Gaffigan (clean and fun, one of my faves)

-Chris D'elia (this guy is a really hilarious physical comedian...he says "like" too much but his act is super fun & he is definitely original/charismatic)



Reply

I just rewatched a few of my faves, including both of John Mulaney's specials on Netflix, and the three Aziz Ansari ones that are there too. Reply

