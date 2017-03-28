ONTD Roundup
For Monday, March 27, 2017:
- James Blunt says it's "fucked up" that fans believe "You're Beautiful" is romantic
- Big Little Lies Series Finale Promo
- Cuba Gooding Jr. lifts up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest
- Christina El Moussa Gets a New Puppy and Upsets Internet Police
- Millie Bobby Brown apologises for having to cancel ComicCon appearance
I WANT TO SET EVERYTHING ON FIRE
edit: lol what a terrible first comment, sorry guys.
Edited at 2017-03-28 04:53 pm (UTC)
I also really enjoyed the Rijksmuseum, and the windmill brewery (http://www.brouwerijhetij.nl/?lang=en
i def recommend restauranting around rembrantplein/amstelstraat (if you keep going straight towards reguilersdwarstraat (sp?) instead of turning at utrechtsestraat, you'll find a vibrant little area with several nice edibles/shrooms places). you should then walk from there to dam at night via rokin. you can basically walk the entire city. prinsengracht was my favorite street to walk on.
and of course things like the rijksmuseum, van gogh, the iamsterdam sign. the tourist shop near centraal station is so fucking cute too, I spent way too much money there. if you want to shop while you're walking around the city as well, i'd recommend going early because everything outside of de wallen is kind of dead after 8 or 9p. but i was also there in the middle of the week so lol who knows.
alsooo the heineken museum lol, it seemed kind of pointless at first but was actually kinda interesting and if you like beer you get some booze included in the ticket
if you're into art then 100% you have to go to van gogh museum!
Edited at 2017-03-28 08:44 pm (UTC)
question brought to you by this cute ass video of Vanity Fair asking a bunch of celebrities and everyone being cute and freaking out about it.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-03-28 05:11 pm (UTC)
Twizzlers are inedible strands of candle wax
4 more away from tying the record, 5 more from breaking it. COME ON, RUSSY!!!!
wait what record
Edited at 2017-03-28 05:00 pm (UTC)
Triple-Doubles in a single season.
which one is you?
I'm Rum
I feel like I should be tequila because I'm Mexican. I drink "whine" more than anything else though. Haven't been able to drink vodka since I was 20.
if smol is not I, then I shall be Long Island Iced Tea
it's not even the fun sort of sabotage you saw on the good wife either. smh.
I want Alex and Norma to happen! But Emma is my favorite character tbh other than Norma
Oh and Barry Manilow liked a few of my pictures on Instagram lmao (or whoever runs it)
Edited at 2017-03-28 04:55 pm (UTC)
I do appreciate how they had a plan for 5 seasons, and always wanted it to end after that point. All shows should do that... but it's still sad :(
And I don't want anyone to die, but I have an awful feeling that Romero will. I used to think Dylan would get killed too, but now I have hope he might actually make it.