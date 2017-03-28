all mine

Britney Spears Officially Announces Summer World Tour





-Global Singing Super Star Britney Spears is taking her record breaking show around the world making various stops at different continents. The Slumber Party songstress will travel to South East Asia June 15 in her first ever concert in the Philippines. The concert will be held in the country's largest venue at the Mall of Asia Arena. Another confirmed tour date is at Tel Aviv. While your fave is slanging Oreos or doing shit songs for kid movie sequels, Spears will be adding & Confirming more dates for her Britney Live In Concert World Tour.

-Britney will play shows in Japan, Argentina, Brazil, France and England. In fact, while the final schedule is still being inked out, bosses at the O2 Arena are understood to be a whisker away from getting her to perform as part of their 10th Anniversary gigs in June. Already Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Jamiroquai and alt-J have been announced to perform as part of the celebrations. The 35-year-old Britney is also tipped to be heading for a handful of gigs in Australia – the first time she has performed there in eight years.

-Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winner, Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide.
In the US alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.


