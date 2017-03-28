Britney Spears Officially Announces Summer World Tour
Excited to be performing abroad this summer! ✨ More details available at https://t.co/SBF4WyfurB pic.twitter.com/YQXrotQgsz— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 28, 2017
-Global Singing Super Star Britney Spears is taking her record breaking show around the world making various stops at different continents. The Slumber Party songstress will travel to South East Asia June 15 in her first ever concert in the Philippines. The concert will be held in the country's largest venue at the Mall of Asia Arena. Another confirmed tour date is at Tel Aviv. While your fave is slanging Oreos or doing shit songs for kid movie sequels, Spears will be adding & Confirming more dates for her Britney Live In Concert World Tour.
-Britney will play shows in Japan, Argentina, Brazil, France and England. In fact, while the final schedule is still being inked out, bosses at the O2 Arena are understood to be a whisker away from getting her to perform as part of their 10th Anniversary gigs in June. Already Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Jamiroquai and alt-J have been announced to perform as part of the celebrations. The 35-year-old Britney is also tipped to be heading for a handful of gigs in Australia – the first time she has performed there in eight years.
-Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winner, Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide.
In the US alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.
Posts like this makes me miss the height of stan wars :(
I had to google to find out Christina is the oreo fave because I thought OP was talking about Shaq.
they were nice enough to digitally alter ha waist SAY!
the army got that kind of guap
lemme pop that cd in the drive real quick and learn more about jive artists
Her Vegas show is still a thing right? Or did BSB snatch her audience so she doing a world tour in the meantime?
