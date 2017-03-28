Britney Spears Officially Announces Summer World Tour

I hope the queen goes to overseas places like Canada Reply

Thread

Link

Couldn't agree more, Toronto is far from Vegas so I'm praying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that the person above didn't get your Britney pun lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

funny when I was learning English I was taught 'overseas" meant to another country not strictly over the sea, so I don't see it as wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like "the other day" can be a year ago? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you make fun but i do hope she comes to CANADA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I really wanna watch her in the Philippines. Does she still do her old classics like Oops and etc? Reply

Thread

Link

It'll probably be the same set list as her Vegas residency, so check that out. It's a decent representation of her whole career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, she will!! It's like a greatest hits show mixed w/ her stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While your fave is slanging Oreos or doing shit songs for kid movie sequels, Spears will be adding & Confirming more dates for her Britney Live In Concert World Tour.



Posts like this makes me miss the height of stan wars :(



I had to google to find out Christina is the oreo fave because I thought OP was talking about Shaq. Reply

Thread

Link

That is super creepy. The left side is pulsing slightly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

For the record Legend X has been on a never ending world tour like Cher! You just have to be a billionaire to get tickets to see her. 1% pop queen! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

stan wars are still going on i just think ontd's demographic has aged out of them — and so have many of the divas we stan for! I've come across different pop culture message boards through google searches (didn't even realize message boards were still a thing lmao) and these kids are getting in fights about fifth harmony and melanie martinez lmao. which is crazy to me bc like do they even have number ones to compare??? lol. it's a different world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see clips of her on stage, she looks horrible. Why pay for that? Reply

Thread

Link

Because she's having fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The same could be asked about 90% of of performers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. I wouldn't go see them either, though. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she's britney spears....people would pay just to see her she doesn't even have to lip synch around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I low key thought that during the femme fatale era tour pics, but she actually looks an angel in person. A lot shorter! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pleasantly surprised that she's doing some kind of world tour, I'd be a blessing if she comes to Canada but I doubt it... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not Canadian, but she needs to give Toronto at least one show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I def thought she was older than 35 Reply

Thread

Link

It's crazy to think how young she was when she came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The world deserves to hear those crispy CD quality 2000 vocals. It must be such a nostalgic treat to hear in person. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to love Britney but if I'm going to pay to see someone lipsync, I'd rather go see a Drag Queen, at least they have more of a personality.



Reply

Thread

Link

I want her to sign my Enhanced CD™ Reply

Thread

Link



Get that bonus content - desktop backgrounds, music video clips and MORE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol enhanced cds used to do a number on my pc. Nothing could slow it down any more than on of those. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still hate myself for not buying the FTBOMBH single with the answering machine message Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When's the last time she did a world tour? I feel like it's been awhile



Her Vegas show is still a thing right? Or did BSB snatch her audience so she doing a world tour in the meantime? Reply

Thread

Link

Femme fatale, in 2011



Edited at 2017-03-28 05:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BSB and Jlo will use the stage when Britney is on vacation or touring the world. She has exclusive rights to PH and what dates she wants to perform there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope she goes on a long tour. i saw BSB two weeks ago and i'm already planning another visit back! they were sooooo amazing! i'm gonna get even better seats this time and sit so close, AJ will be practically sitting in my lap and grinding in my face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Recs for good seats that's NOT the open pit to see Britney? or do they have different seating arrangements Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wouldn't all of his be too exhausting for her? Reply

Thread

Link

Girl has been HUSTLING the past few years. I think she's in the best shape of her life. I honestly thought all this hustle was in prep to test waters for the Super Bowl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depends on the schedule. If they ram it in to a few weeks or do back to back shows then yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then don't go. no one will miss you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slay good queen 👑 Reply

Thread

Link