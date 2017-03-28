A Ghost Story's trailer has ARRIVED!
Every love story is a ghost story— watch the trailer for @davidlowery's phantom opus, #AGhostStory. Let it linger. July 7. pic.twitter.com/ZEYK6qlLfu— A24 (@A24) March 28, 2017
#AGhostStory poster is a cosmic beauty. Trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/o3Fo7Z8Hnb— A24 (@A24) March 27, 2017
The good: My race-bending queen
The bad and the ugly: Casey Affleck.
Already mapping out my mental gymnastics to justify watching the movie.
Manpain By The Sea SUCKED so bad btw
Lol, this superior movie title. Kudos.
except that 1 scene with michelle towards the end
I have no use for either (less for the sexual assaulter), but Affleck isn't going after mainstream BO superstardom the way Pratt is. They're on two very different paths. He's just going to infect most awards seasons now, one way or another.
I never got around to seeing Manchester bc I read the script a while ago and I really wished it was made of physical paper so that I could throw it across the room. Drag to trash really doesn't have the same effect.
Edited at 2017-03-28 04:22 pm (UTC)
is this movie basically tracing the history of the house thru casey's ghost
A24? Ugh fine, I guess I'll see it eventually
Why can't Casey Affleck just go away? Overrated piece of shite
I feel like I just watched the whole movie.
Edited at 2017-03-28 10:31 pm (UTC)