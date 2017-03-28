A Ghost Story's trailer has ARRIVED!

It looks good, but I'm never going to pay for anything starring Superior Mara or Lesser Affleck. Reply

Lol, accurate descriptions. Reply

i think they're very childish tbh Reply

ok Reply

A Ghost Story is one of 2017’s best films, so skip the trailer https://t.co/OZCERSzBA5 pic.twitter.com/jiQwdBHcej — The Verge (@verge) March 28, 2017

Having said that, it is also recommended that you skip the trailer: Reply

thank you for saying this, I hate when I regret watching a trailer. Reply

Great... Now he's blowing up and is going to be in a bunch of movies like dbag Chris Pratt.

Manpain By The Sea SUCKED so bad btw Reply

I loved MTBS. So good. Reply

Lol, this superior movie title. Kudos. Reply

i haaated manchester by the sea



except that 1 scene with michelle towards the end Reply

That is not a good comparison.



I have no use for either (less for the sexual assaulter), but Affleck isn't going after mainstream BO superstardom the way Pratt is. They're on two very different paths. He's just going to infect most awards seasons now, one way or another. Reply

Wait, what did Chris do? If it was as bad as what Casey did I'm pretty sure I would have heard about it around ONTD.



I never got around to seeing Manchester bc I read the script a while ago and I really wished it was made of physical paper so that I could throw it across the room. Drag to trash really doesn't have the same effect. Reply

Looks really cool (especially the aspect ratio), but that guy's dialogue sounds so hokey, lol. I wish Lowery would find a new male lead, because I think he has potential to be a solid director, but I hate Casey.



Edited at 2017-03-28 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

I will go out of my way to steal it in years if we never see affleck's face. Reply

There is an epic 5 minute scene with Rooney Mara eating a whole pie. That's worth the movie ticket. Reply

LMAOO this throwback Reply

at first i thought the male lead was the guy that plays rosas boyfriend (the psycho) on B99 and i was starting to get into this trailer. but then i realised it was public menace casey badflec and HELL TO THE NOPE Reply

god i WISH jason mantzoukas would have an indie leading role career Reply

You and me both,bb. You and me both :'( Reply

Am I going to watch another Casey Affleck movie where he mumbles a lot? No. Reply

creeping up under the sheets on sleeping women? call affleck! Reply

i love a24 but it's gonna be a no from me Reply

i was watching this trailer on facebook and immediately exited out after i saw that creep Reply

I'll watch it when it hits Primewire. Reply

hmmmmm Reply

goddamnit. i dont want to give casey my money!! BUT I WANT TO SEE THIS. Reply

Whats this about? Reply

huh



is this movie basically tracing the history of the house thru casey's ghost Reply

yep. saw it at sundance and it really got to me, helped a lot that affleck is hidden under a sheet after like the first 10 min Reply

Why must my love Rooney continue to work with this man. I'm so conflicted. Reply

Same here. I am like l love you but I hate him. Reply

if her whitewashing doesn't bother you, neither should her working with a predator i guess Reply

no Reply

Ugh at CFleck...and Rooney Mara. She irrationally annoys the shit out of me. But it looks like a cool concept. Reply

I feel like I'd be super into this if it had absolutely anyone else in it Reply

lol this looks interesting. Affleck is a good actor but i dont wanna give him my money so il see it when its streaming illegally Reply

I don't think Casey will be in it much. i have to admit from the trailer I went hmmm, I'd like to see that. Reply

Lol, these two are enough to steer me away from any movie. Not an appealing pair of leads at ALL. Reply

The less interesting Mara and the equally less interesting and sexual predator Affleck? Hell no!

A24? Ugh fine, I guess I'll see it eventually Reply

Why can't Casey Affleck just go away? Overrated piece of shite Reply

i was so excited about this... until i found out casey was a part of it. no gracias, quédate con eso Reply

Bootleg ftw Reply

the story looks interesting and sweet so I'll definitely be illegally streaming this Reply

So does she fall in love with the ghost... or is Casey Afleck gonna die and end up as the ghost?



I feel like I just watched the whole movie. Reply

