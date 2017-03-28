Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on Trump: The "Harry Potter generation" will defeat evil
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on Trump: The 'Harry Potter generation' will defeat evil https://t.co/i35NgKNyK4— TIME (@TIME) March 27, 2017
In a recent interview, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong talked about Donald Trump.
When asked if he was scared for his children's future, he said that he looks at his kids as the "Harry Potter Generation."
He explained that in Harry Potter, the story's ultimate narrative arc is about overcoming an evil villain, and Harry Potter is a good role model because he defeats evil while still being a complicated human being, and this gives him a lot of hope.
Is Donald Trump Voldemort?
