Director James Gray hates Harvey Weinstein

holy shit @ Harvey's ending to The Immigrant

lmao that ending sounds fucking atrocious

Right??? Way to completely miss the point. I don't understand why producers have so much power over a given movie when they're usually the least artistic people involved.



(I mean, yes, I do: $$$$$$$$$. But I think it's bullshit.)

Mte. It shouldn't give them the right to interfere with the directors work.

That sounds terrible. Ugh.

NGL I would love to see that version as like a bonus DVD extra or an SNL skit. It would be hilarious.

Joaquin did him so damn dirty by pulling that stunt during the promotion of Two Lovers

What did he do?

He was in his whole "I'm Still Here" phase and so during every promotional engagement for that film, he would do his weird shtick and it was all people focused on, so he didn't help the film at all.

During the promotion for Two Lovers was when Joaquin was on his "I'm quitting acting to become a rapper" hoax. I think Joaquin said that he and Gray had words about how shitty Joaquin was being/ how much it was hurting the film and Joaquin felt really bad, but it was like too little too late at that point.

Edited at 2017-03-28 04:04 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-28 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Especially when two lovers was arguably one of the best performances of his career.

Cronenberg said something similar in his past interview

lmao yikes! when is the last time TWC put out a good movie? I honestly can't even remember.

Carol

mte it wasn't long ago at all!

Whoops I forgot about Carol and Lion lmao. Bloop.

they said good film

I forgot about Lion

Lion, Snowpiercer, Carol, and Sing Street all come to mind.

This has been in my Netflix Q for a long time. I better bookmark this and wait til I watch it.

Harvey is a vile pig and he clearly was in the wrong here but damn, I don't know if I'd have the guts to take shots at him while working in an industry he largely dominates. Like, I'm pretty sure if Lion had been announced by mistake instead of LA LA Land Harvey would have murdered Warren Beatty on stage.

For some reason I think warren Beatty would punch him and leave like it was just a minor annoyance

LoL, I agree, which makes me shed a tear for what could have been - Barry Jenkins accepting his Oscar while standing on Harvey's unconscious body.

Weinstein's influence has waned pretty severely in the last decade. Peak Weinstein was the late 1990s/early 2000s, when Miramax was on top of the awards game. Circa 2010-2012 was also a pretty good time for him, as his new company seemed to be finding its footing, but it has been a steep, sharp decline since.

Lol James Gray doesn't give a fuck. Plus he's close friends with some powerful dudes in the movie business like the fincher/Pitt combo so Harvey's gonna stay in his lane

Edited at 2017-03-28 04:25 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-28 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

harvey is broke

The fact that that movie went nowhere is such a crime. Marion and Joaquin's (and even Renner's) performances were amazing. Fucking Harvey. I'll never forgive him for burying Macbeth, either. >:[ The fact that that movie went nowhere is such a crime. Marion and Joaquin's (and even Renner's) performances were amazing. Fucking Harvey. I'll never forgive him for burying Macbeth, either. >:[

Macbeth was a mess in a way. A beautiful mess but still a mess. I wonder how much of an influence Harvey had on the final product because he kinda dumped that one as well.

What was messy??? They took out some stuff, which is kinda hilarious because it's already short af, but I thought it worked. The performances were incredibly on-point and the minor changes, like having the witches hang around more and altering the details of the wood "coming to Dunsinane," made a lot of sense to me. ugh I just love it so muuuchjkdhfdgkasfdj

[/bitter stan]



[/bitter stan] Reply

Agree with you on everything but Renner.



He absolutely could have gotten Cotillard to a nom, it was so ridiculous that he didn't even try out of spite. It was such a botched release. Reply

I fucking loved Macbeth so I'm pissed it didn't get more attention/promo.

This is Joaquin's best performance ever, imo. How quickly he could turn from from a comedy routine to an abusive screaming match was amazing.

I'm forever bitter that Arkapaw didn't get more awards/nominations for his cinematography >:((



Ugh, and the press tour was such a disappointment.



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

that movie is depressing

lol his nickname was harvey scissorhands since the 90s we been known this

No wonder .. This Harvey bitch try to cut Princess Mononoke too ..



Sadly , He butchered Shall We dance Japanese ver .. Reply

Weinstein is shit, sky is blue, etc. I'm still mad he's made it a point to refuse to promote some of the films TWC's bought, namely Macbeth, Sing Street, and Snowpiercer.

Edited at 2017-03-28 03:44 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

He did end up promoting Snowpiercer in the end but it was such a mess. Like it wasn't even supposed to get a theatrical release but it was so popular they ended t up giving it one.

I saw it in theatres and there was a line up around the block.



I saw it in theatres and there was a line up around the block. Reply

I hate em! Killed the Scream series, and every other horror film The Weinstein's produced.

The Immigrant was an amazing movie and resonated with me so much (mainly bc of the focus on sister relationships and lbr Polish immigrants) so fuck HW for underserving it because he didn't get his way, pissbaby

i hate him too. i really. really. do.

