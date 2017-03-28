Too much Iron Man, jfc... Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm hoping he's not in the movie that much and they're just using him as trailer bait.



I do like his presence in the film overall tho because it helps people realize Spider-Man is Marvel's now and he's part of the universe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks surprisingly fun. Though Tony manipulating Peter in the last Captain America movie really soured me on his 'mentoring'. Reply

Thread

Link









I love Tony as the dad in the situation! I think RDJ works well with Tom, their scenes look good. I'm very excited for this. My faves.



yes marvel!!!! fuck me up!I love Tony as the dad in the situation! I think RDJ works well with Tom, their scenes look good. I'm very excited for this. My faves. Reply

Thread

Link

carreta furacão > avengers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what is this gif lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Brazilian phenomenon known as carreta furacão.



Just trust me and look for that on YouTube. You won't regret it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn, carreta furacão is at it again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. So that's where the dance for this came from lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm positively impressed. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh it looks awesome and I wanna see it :( Reply

Thread

Link

I loved it tbh.

Can't wait to watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

They might as well call this Spider-man and Iron Man: Homecoming. When will they stop shoehorning him into major roles in other Marvel movies?



Also this trailer needs some more Mary Jane Michelle. Peter's best friend is cute though, he's already shaping up to be my favorite.



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ehh, you know it was Sony who wanted Iron Man in this much. 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least it's not bunnydick 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now you reminded me that he is going to be in Thor 3 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtf is bunnydick



nvm. i figured it out. ugh. I forgot about him completely.



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know these movies don't like to step on each other's advertising but they should have had this play with Power Rangers instead of the first one. Just spring it on us. Reply

Thread

Link

looks fun



but god, Marvel hates women



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That looks cute I guess, still don't know if I'd shell out 20 dollars for it in theatres though... (Eyy Tony~) Reply

Thread

Link

this looks like fun, however that trailer was way too long, some scenes are used twice & pretty much the whole plot was spoiled (at least that's how i see it) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm feeling it. Also, lol @ Michael Keaton, from Batman to Birdman to the Vulture. Keep those wings on, man! Reply

Thread

Link

Just from his scenes in this trailer, he could still be batman imo. An older version. His voice, presence and demeanour are perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Marvel/DC crossover we deserve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He would actually be really good for a Batman Beyond Bruce in a couple of years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah Keaton was the most entertaining part of this trailer tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This needs to happen. He is the only Batman IMO (besides Adam West). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AHHHHH!!!! So happy that at least ONE good superhero film is being released this summer!



I wish the worst character of the MCU wasn't grooming Peter tho </3



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

from the reports this trailer is the opposite of the comic con one. that was more the high school part. when you mix both! cant wait. Reply

Thread

Link

it is the opposite...I loved the SDCC one tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link