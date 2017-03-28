They should've cast Agata Buzek as Antonina Zabinska. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything is ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

why are there so many zoo movies Reply

Thread

Link

This has very little to do with zoos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are there many zoo movies? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a holocaust movie set ina zoo, hon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have irrational hate for anything called "____'s wife" Reply

Thread

Link

It's not irrational. It's a terrible naming convention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All male lad films should be named the _____'s husband. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's telling that I can't recall a single title that's like that. Ugh, titles for women lead movies and books are awful it's all the ___'s daughter, the ____'s wife, the _____'s mistress, or on the rare occasion where the title reflects the woman it's ____ girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuuuup so true. i think it wouldn't be such a big deal if male-lead books/movies/etc. had similar naming structures, but they don't. maybe we can find something like "son of ____" but even that sounds better than "____'s son". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that and "_____'s daughter" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I think in this case it's sort of ironic -- she's the one getting shit done and saving the day, but people (Nazis) underestimate her because she's ~just the wife. And Queen Jessica has spoken out about disliking exactly those kinds of limited "the wife/the girlfriend" roles. But in general ITA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, I'm thinking of so many now that you mentioned it: The Astronaut's Wife, The Preacher's Wife, The Time-Traveler's Wife, The Farmer's Daughter...



That painting, Whistler's Mother. Didn't she have a name, Whistler?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god, the time traveler's wife! i finished the book only because i thought the time travel mechanic was interesting. i absolutely hated the wife and her entire storyline. it was so awful, i can't believe they made it into a fucking movie. :// Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSS!!!



That's probably my most hated book of all time, I read it when it was popular and I hated it from beginning to end for numerous reasons including but not limited to: the fact that their relationship basically involved the husband grooming the child version of his wife, the wife being a Mary Sue, and how badly written it was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saaame! i also read it when it was popular and was completely puzzled about it. it was all around terrible and i have that baby fever chapter burned into my mind. what the fuck was the author thinking?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The baby chapter made me SO PISSED.



Like the perv husband was like "Please, please, please" let's not have a kid because this is dangerous enough for me and it's scary and horrible and lonely and she was like "Hahaha I'm gonna have a baby anyway and who cares if she's a young girl who could possibly get raped when she time travels to random locations nude and alone IDGAF!"



Ugh, that book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, I liked her and have a soft spot for that book. But I feel really bad for the wife, she never really had a choice in the matter- he was visiting her since she was a little girl :-/ Brings up some questions about consent- just like that OTHER Rachel McAdams movie, About Time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, time travel opens the door for all kinds of creepy. especially when someone goes back to manipulate a person, which is (big surprise) usually a woman. i just read the wiki entry on about time and... yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely not irrational. It makes it sound like their only identity is through their husband.



Similarly, it drives me nuts when I see people change their name on facebook or other social media to "[husband]'s wifey" or "[kid]'s mommy" like BE YOUR OWN PERSON Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where's Daniel Reply

Thread

Link

He might be filming his new show. There was a pic of him, Dakota fanning, and Luke Evans hanging out on Luke's instagram I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really get big-sister vibes from Jessica Chastain and I love that./only child musings Reply

Thread

Link

the question is will they get the accents right or even remotely try Reply

Thread

Link

Love her dress Reply

Thread

Link

I love what Jessica is wearing. Reply

Thread

Link

i will probably see this because the entire movie was shot in Prague and other Czech cities



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like the Alexander McQueen dress Jessica is wearing, but I think the length is a little unflattering on someone as short as she is. The color is great on her, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched "Miss Sloane", she was great on it, but the movie was meh Reply

Thread

Link

I wish shewould a worn that yellow dress instead Reply

Thread

Link

she is so beautiful



i love the dress and shoes esp together tbh Reply

Thread

Link

After years of feeling completely indifferent towards her, I just started following Jessica Chastain on instagram and I am all about her now. She just seems so lovely and cool. Reply

Thread

Link

damn efrat dor idk you but slay a little Reply

Thread

Link

Iddo you look sick what's up, so does his wife.



well everyone looks ok Reply

Thread

Link

she's gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

jessica looks beautiful as always. it seems the reviews are mixed on this, but i'll watch anything with her and i'm a sucker for these types of stories. Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see ashley madekwe it makes me miss Secret Diary of a Call Girl. I wish she was in more things, Bambi was the best. Reply

Thread

Link

i love iddo and ashley, they're adorb together Reply

Thread

Link

ia, i think it's cute they've been together for so long and he helps with her fashion blog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link