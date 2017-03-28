Miles Teller to Star in Amazon Series 'Too Old to Die Young'
.@Miles_Teller to star in @NicolasWR's @Amazon series 'Too Old to Die Young' https://t.co/zeGd3XHcl2 pic.twitter.com/wB9UnfiVt3— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 28 mars 2017
Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) will direct all 10 episodes, co-writing with Brubaker (Westworld), who will exec produce.
Teller will play the lead role of Martin, a police officer entangled in the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles.
Die Young tells of a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.
the series will follow "killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai."
I'm hot and cold on Nicolas Winding Refn (The Neon Demon was a MESS) but his wife's documentary on the making of Only God Forgives is on Netflix and I really liked it.
But speaking of Amazon I need them to announce if Oasis is going to series or not already.
But I really need some answers and more Richard is a bonus.
It's time.
Exclude me from this narrative.