Miles Teller to Star in Amazon Series 'Too Old to Die Young'

Boring Reply

Thread

Link

Did Ryan Gosling turn this down or



I'm hot and cold on Nicolas Winding Refn (The Neon Demon was a MESS) but his wife's documentary on the making of Only God Forgives is on Netflix and I really liked it. Reply

Thread

Link

neon demon was ughhhh... i can't believe i sat through the whole thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hard pass. Reply

Thread

Link

This was a pass from me solely because Miles Teller is incredibly unattractive inside and out, but that description makes it an even harder pass. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything about this is a hard no. Reply

Thread

Link

This doesn't sound the least bit interesting but I will watch it for Miles. Reply

Thread

Link

he has the best agent in hollywood is2g Reply

Thread

Link

GJSIOKAWEADSMFNGFWD LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool sis... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh his face.



But speaking of Amazon I need them to announce if Oasis is going to series or not already. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it worth watching? I was curious when I saw it was an adaptation of the book of strange new things but then I read a synopsis and it sounds nothing like the book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I think the book is literally just an inspiration, especially because i guess they're hoping for it to last for more than one season and idt following the book would allow that. I really liked it anyway,(although I guess I'm biased - as per my icon) and I want to see if they'll use other stuff from the book besides space priest in a colony and all. And as far as pilots go I thought it was really well constructed and left enough stuff open to make people intrigued. I guess don't go into it hoping for an adaptation of the book :/



But I really need some answers and more Richard is a bonus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooo not a pair i want to even try and conceptualize omg Reply

Thread

Link

I like "criminal underbelly of LA" and I love Miles Teller and yet I think this sounds bad.... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm tired of seeing yt men.



It's time.



Exclude me from this narrative. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Miles but this is going to be a no for me. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds boring Reply

Thread

Link