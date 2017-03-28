Miles Teller to Star in Amazon Series 'Too Old to Die Young'



Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) will direct all 10 episodes, co-writing with Brubaker (Westworld), who will exec produce.

Teller will play the lead role of Martin, a police officer entangled in the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles.

Die Young tells of a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.

the series will follow "killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai."

source
Tagged: ,