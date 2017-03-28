FIRE

Rachel Dolezal comes out as bisexual: "I am fluid in my sexuality."




While promoting her new memoir "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black And White World," Rachel Dolezal came out as bisexual.

In the interview, Rachel states that she identifies as a pan-African, pro-Black, bisexual, mother, activist, artist, and since labeling all of that is too long, she prefers to use the term trans-Black since it is quicker.

During the interview, she says that the focus of her book isn't her sexual orientation, stating that she is fluid in her sexuality.

Rachel says that she has dated both men and women who are Black and white, as well as Native, and that love is love.

Source: Twitter

Are you fluid in your sexuality?
Tagged: , , ,