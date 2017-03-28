Rachel Dolezal comes out as bisexual: "I am fluid in my sexuality."
Rachel Dolezal, who identifies as "trans-black," has also come out as bisexual https://t.co/U0Dq89rIuY via @NBCBLK pic.twitter.com/ZeoRshyUL1— NBC Out (@NBCOUT) March 28, 2017
While promoting her new memoir "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black And White World," Rachel Dolezal came out as bisexual.
In the interview, Rachel states that she identifies as a pan-African, pro-Black, bisexual, mother, activist, artist, and since labeling all of that is too long, she prefers to use the term trans-Black since it is quicker.
During the interview, she says that the focus of her book isn't her sexual orientation, stating that she is fluid in her sexuality.
Rachel says that she has dated both men and women who are Black and white, as well as Native, and that love is love.
Are you fluid in your sexuality?
Also biology is a colonialist invention.
Changing the meaning of words changes reality.
Oppression is opted into voluntarily by the oppressed.
Individual self-declaration fixes societal problems faced by the collective.
2+2=5
Etc, etc...
Normally I'd side-eye someone who made a big deal about the race/ethnicity of the people they've dated, but in this case, everyone not listed should be breathing a sigh of relief.
Pure fraudulence.
Oop
Yep
You thought this was really clever as you were typing it out, didn't you
Normally I'd be happy for anyone who's brave enough to come out but I have a very hard time believing anything she says. To me she's the kind of person who will say anything to get attention. I seriously don't buy it.