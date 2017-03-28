

Ugh, why do they gotta have Raf into Petra again. Reply

I haven't seen this show in ages, but IMO he has way more chemistry with her than with Jane and I loved when they worked together lol, idk if now it's different but a part of me would have loved them as a thing again son S1 tbh. Reply

Yeah but he's only interested in her now that she's finally into someone else. I just hate that trope so much. Reply

Ohh, I had no idea about it, yeah that is so shitty, damn, i really dislike Rafael. Reply

Yeah, she was pretending to flirt w/ Raf and Rafael was all "ugh Petra's into me again" until she told him she was only doing that to make her new dude jealous. Reply

she fucking inseminated herself with his sperm without his consent and he's shitty for liking her when she's into someone else lmfao i can't





He shouldn't like her, I agree, but not because she's into someone else but because of WHO SHE FUCKING IS. Reply

Calm down, I said I didn't remember that much about it , i just liked them together, yikes.



Chill tbh.



Edit: Also she tried that on S1 but she couldn't because Jane, unless now she did that again, I really don't know because I watched until like half of S1 and I said it, again, chill, damn.



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:46 pm (UTC)

Petra ended up inseminating herself with a turkey baster and having twins. Reply

lmao I was chill, i was just making a point, i wasn't actually mad or anything lmao it's just people don't say that enough on this site





also what user above me said, she did that... Reply

Cancel this show already it's so boring Reply

mte Reply

The Xo/Rogelio thing has been too drawn out, but the payoff was terrific this episode.



Jane crushing on Rogelio's sexy new costar should be fun. Reply

*sigh* All that work to knock off Michael & Rafael ends up with Petra again. :/ Reply

Every guy on this show is so attractive. Reply

I don't like what happened with Mateo's aid. Now I'm dreading the awkwardness from that D:



THIS EPISODE WAS SO AWKWARD AH Reply

I hate that they gave us all of two episodes and now we have to wait a MONTH for more. I can't wait to see how Rogelio reacts to Jane crushing on his new costar. Reply

Alba and her new bf look like brother and sister Reply

This show is approaching the shark area



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:30 pm (UTC)

It feels like they went there when they killed Michael and did the timejump tbh. :/ Reply

The flirt-ometer part started to get on my nerves last night. It was cute the first time but then they did it like 7 times and I was over it. Reply

i really loved seasons 1 and 2 of this show...but i feel like its lost me in season 3 Reply

The first 2 seasons of this show were perfect. Michael/Jane were perfect. Everything was perfect!



Season 3 hasn't been so great and I think killing Michael really altered the show for the worst...



With that said, I loved last night's episode. I thought it was so funny and cute and reminded me of old Jane. Reply

I haven't seen yesterday's episode, but I absolutely agree with you. Maybe they should have ended it after the second season and this is coming from someone who adores the show. Reply

It was my favorite TV in years. I loved it so, so much. I hate that my feelings have changed towards it. It's still enjoyable, but it's really not the same. Reply

Same here, I adored this show like few before. But I had to give it up when they killed off Michael...I couldn't watch anymore. Why did they have to ruin everything... Reply

agreed. I'm not as invested since Michael's death. Reply

The best thing to happen to this show was killing off Michael. While most are on team Petra/Raf or Jane/Raf I'm on team polyamory tbh. Like Jane saw Petra naked and all three literally went on a date at the bar. So I'm getting fed tbh.



Also my ass got so excited for nothing last night because I read the captions wrong into think the VO dude said Petra was bisexual for 5 yrs. 😩😩 Reply

I haven't watched since Michael died. I thought I'd be ok to continue on after his passing but his death actually killed my interest in the show too. I guess I loved his dynamic with all the characters on JtV more than I thought. I also have zero interest in watching Rafael & Jane ever be romantically together again and much prefer them as good friends & co-parents to Mateo.



No ill-will from me towards the show, though. The actors are good. It's just not my cuppa anymore. Reply

Yeah I still love the cast so much and want the best for them. I'm still watching, but I know it's not the same anymore.



Also, wtf at Rogelio never even mentioning Michael by name. What the actual fuck. Reply

Thise. I want it to succeed but I find myself not caring if I miss an ep. Reply

I give it one more season... Reply

i just watch for matelio. hilarious child! Reply

i feel like since last week's episode the show has found some of its groove back. and this one was by far the best since michael's death. i will never be as passionate about this show as i used to in season 1 & 2 but i'm back to a point where i enjoy it again



and i'm sorry to y'all but i adore petra/raf. not because i despise him with jane, but because petra makes him way more interesting & fun and they have great chemistry. i'm also okay with xo and ro for now. their constant back and forth has made me dislike them but as long as they stay together for the rest of the show, i'll deal Reply

I've been loving this show again since Michael died. He was dead weight tbh



I'm intrigued about the hints about Jane's first love! They better cast him right!! Reply

everytime they say "it's like a telenovela!" i just groan. It's actually become very boring :/ Reply

