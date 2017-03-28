March 28th, 2017, 02:11 pm evillemmons Jane The Virgin 3x16 Extended Promo "Chapter Sixty" source Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3737 comments Add comment
He shouldn't like her, I agree, but not because she's into someone else but because of WHO SHE FUCKING IS.
Chill tbh.
Edit: Also she tried that on S1 but she couldn't because Jane, unless now she did that again, I really don't know because I watched until like half of S1 and I said it, again, chill, damn.
Edited at 2017-03-28 03:46 pm (UTC)
also what user above me said, she did that...
Jane crushing on Rogelio's sexy new costar should be fun.
THIS EPISODE WAS SO AWKWARD AH
Edited at 2017-03-28 03:30 pm (UTC)
Season 3 hasn't been so great and I think killing Michael really altered the show for the worst...
With that said, I loved last night's episode. I thought it was so funny and cute and reminded me of old Jane.
Also my ass got so excited for nothing last night because I read the captions wrong into think the VO dude said Petra was bisexual for 5 yrs. 😩😩
No ill-will from me towards the show, though. The actors are good. It's just not my cuppa anymore.
Also, wtf at Rogelio never even mentioning Michael by name. What the actual fuck.
and i'm sorry to y'all but i adore petra/raf. not because i despise him with jane, but because petra makes him way more interesting & fun and they have great chemistry. i'm also okay with xo and ro for now. their constant back and forth has made me dislike them but as long as they stay together for the rest of the show, i'll deal
I'm intrigued about the hints about Jane's first love! They better cast him right!!
Somebody tagged one of the download/torrent files as "jane the slut" for this episode and I'm pretty pissed off. just...what....
WHY
I have seen so many links for this now as "jane the slut 3x15" (or similar) and I'm really mad.
Edited at 2017-03-28 10:34 pm (UTC)