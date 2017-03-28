Happy 46th or 47th Birthday, Queen of Pop/RnB Mariah Carey!!!
Accomplishments
- 'Vision Of Love' SCIENTIFICALLY has physiological and biochemical effects on depressed female adolescents
- 18 #1 singles, she wrote all the tracks besides the one that was a cover (I'll Be There)
- Longest running #1 single (One Sweet Day) at 16 weeks
- Second longest running #1 single (We Belong Together) at 14 weeks
- $500+ million net worth henny
- Kickstarted Pop/Hiphop collabs with the 'Fantasy' remix that featured ODB, your favs have been using it ever since
- Dealt with Nick Cannon's shit for a few years
- Dealth with Tommy for almost a decade
- Has a career spanning almost 3 decades!!!
- Biggest comeback of all time
- Has a season when her now 23 year old song (All I Want For Christmas Is You) charts everytime
- Had at least one #1 single every year for 10 years straight
- Mother of Morroccan and Monroe aka Roc and Roe/MC and MC
- Has left an enormous legacy which has influenced an entire generation of singers
ONTD, what do you love about Mariah Carey?
How the turntables! She's still Queen Mariah though.
at least she's not slanging oreos
Me, I am Mariah...The Elusive aged chantuese
I love how fucking extra she is (
most of the time. I love that she was my first album and first favorite singer. And her voice ofc. Her songs are timeless imo. She's a pop star from an era when it used to actually mean something
I'm so excited for the Direct to DVD/Freeform/Hallmark holiday movie based off it!!!!!!! CHRISTMAS 2017 is gonna be one for the record books.