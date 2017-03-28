Happy 46th or 47th Birthday, Queen of Pop/RnB Mariah Carey!!!

Tween/teen me is weeping happy tears rn. I was her hugest fan. I would fight a bitch who talked shit about.



How the turntables! She's still Queen Mariah though. Reply

She is a fabulous legend above everyone else. /post Reply

Lmao amazing post, OP! I hope she fires Stella's 12 year old and gets another #1 this decade!! She's coming for Cher's wig! You Don't Know What To Do deserved better! Reply

Stella should have never been hired what was she thinking smh Reply

Yes Stella needs to go so that the Queen can get back to business Reply

stella is part of russia's strategy to destroy our democracy. #staywoke Reply

really mimi







at least she's not slanging oreos she has made career moves more iffy than her skank clothing but this ad made me go.....at least she's not slanging oreos Reply

Edited at 2017-03-28 12:28 pm (UTC) My fave combo of Mimi lyric + dance move + everything: Reply

eyekonik Reply

Iconic songwriter and legendary diva Reply

i thought it was her 47th or 48th birthday. Reply

idk.



Me, I am Mariah...The Elusive aged chantuese Reply

All I Want For Christmas exists and it makes the holidays about 3% more bearable. Reply

queen of the world! Reply

Oh she's an Aries. Yikes Reply

did you expect anything else? Reply

Hahaha idk why but I love this comment Reply

Of course she is Reply

😂😂 I love Mariah but...



However, I don't mind Aries women. The men can fuck right off, though. Reply

MTE Aries men are THE WORST.



Which sucks for me bc I'm a Leo and half the time when I'm drawn to a man, I find out he's an Aries -_- Reply

lol I'm an Aries woman and I can't stand Aries men. All the fuckboys I've ever met were usually Aries. Reply

what's wrong with aries? what's wrong with aries? Reply

Aries women are spectacular, sit down forever tbh Reply

There's nothing wrong with being a little extra :) Reply

I do love old school mariah carey tho. The best. Iconic. The song "musicbox" used to bring me to tear idk if it still does I skip it on my spotify list lol Reply

fad Reply

I thought she was clearly 47 (she's exactly 20 yrs older than my brother)? Is she claiming otherwise lol?



I love how fucking extra she is ( most of the time . I love that she was my first album and first favorite singer. And her voice ofc. Her songs are timeless imo. She's a pop star from an era when it used to actually mean something Reply

her wiki page states she is either 46 or 47. no one has been able to pin it down #iconic Reply

Her PR stuff states that she was born in 1980, but it has been alleged that she was actually born in 1979 and Sony just tweaked her birthdate because it sounded better image-wise for her to be born in the 80s vs the 70s. Reply

I was born in 1980 on the same day and Mariah was a popular young adult singer when I was still in Junior High. Lol at her being born in 1980. Reply

All I Want For Christmas Is You = most iconic song of all time



I'm so excited for the Direct to DVD/Freeform/Hallmark holiday movie based off it!!!!!!! CHRISTMAS 2017 is gonna be one for the record books. Reply

I love Mariah for her ballads. thanks Mimi! Reply

yas u betta stan











im getting married to melt away Reply

