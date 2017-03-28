Takuya Nakamura

Happy 46th or 47th Birthday, Queen of Pop/RnB Mariah Carey!!!

Accomplishments

  • 'Vision Of Love' SCIENTIFICALLY has physiological and biochemical effects on depressed female adolescents

  • 18 #1 singles, she wrote all the tracks besides the one that was a cover (I'll Be There)

  • Longest running #1 single (One Sweet Day) at 16 weeks

  • Second longest running #1 single (We Belong Together) at 14 weeks

  • $500+ million net worth henny

  • Kickstarted Pop/Hiphop collabs with the 'Fantasy' remix that featured ODB, your favs have been using it ever since

  • Dealt with Nick Cannon's shit for a few years

  • Dealth with Tommy for almost a decade

  • Has a career spanning almost 3 decades!!!

  • Biggest comeback of all time

  • Has a season when her now 23 year old song (All I Want For Christmas Is You) charts everytime

  • Had at least one #1 single every year for 10 years straight

  • Mother of Morroccan and Monroe aka Roc and Roe/MC and MC

  • Has left an enormous legacy which has influenced an entire generation of singers

Although Mariah Carey (born Mariah Nunez) may have more successful that your favs can handle, she is more remembered by her diva antics than her long successful career. Everything from her sassy behaviour, her selective ability to not be able to read and her inability to know certain people.

ONTD, what do you love about Mariah Carey?
