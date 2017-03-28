Would Jessica Chastain really play Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens ?
While she was promoting her latest film The Zookeeper's Wife :
“I’m interested in all things where the characters are strong and dynamic, and not stereotypes or objects. I like female characters that are subjects, not objects. And so, if Poison Ivy happens to be that, sure. Throw my hat in the ring.”
I just don't think that will be the case so Jessica should probably run the other way tbh.