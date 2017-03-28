Would Jessica Chastain really play Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens ?

She's too flawless to join a trash DC movie, has she not see Batman Vs Superman? Reply

Thread

Link

I know she wants to do action movies but I feel like she's all wrong for that genre. I love her, but there's something too stiff about her, she'll never be silly enough to fit in in the campy world of superheroes, even the so called "serious" ones. Reply

Thread

Link

i think Kate Mara would be good for the role Reply

Thread

Link

Only if Kevin Spacey make a cameo and she gets pushed in front of a train within the first 5 min



Edited at 2017-03-28 02:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes too good for this low brow BS. and i love the dc universe. Reply

Thread

Link

She should stay away from the DC movies. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, in the hands of more capable people than whoever DC/WB has Poison Ivy COULD be all that Jess wants, and then I'd love to see her playing the character.

I just don't think that will be the case so Jessica should probably run the other way tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Like I would be all for this is someone else was running this entire universe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Talk to your friend Amy Adams (I dunno if they're friends, but a Google image search found pics of them hugging on at least 3 different occasions) about being an acclaimed actress in the DC movies… Reply

Thread

Link

she's too good for the current DC mess but I'd love her as Ivy Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly with David Ayer directing, I have no hope for this project. I'm so pissed that a female director wasn't hired for this project and that after all the reshoots/terrible critics/overall mess that was suicide squad, wb would hire Ayer again. Really shows men in hollywood can get away with being mediocre Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, same. a woman should REALLY be directing this, and if they were going to insist on a man, i can't believe they went for ayer. even all his suckiness aside, after the way he shot harley in suicide squad i know this is gonna be a fetish-y male gaze nightmare already. SAD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well they have two women writing the screen play so at least there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Generous of you to call Suicide Squad "mediocre." That was a total shitfest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reshoots are a normal process of literally every big budget action movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that, my point was that the reshoots did absolutely nothing for the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't do is sis Reply

Thread

Link

I'd like it...but DC is really married to shitty, sexist directors so I can't quite see it happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Jess dodged a bullet when she didn't do Iron Man 3 Reply

Thread

Link

I'd love her and she would elevate the project if shedid, but I'm sure DC/WB would seem her ~too old to play the part. Reply

Thread

Link

yes pLEASE Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna see her and margot make out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have to stan this film if she got the part. Esp if it's a POC catwoman. And I don't have the time for that inevitable disappointment tbh Reply

Thread

Link

That's actually some perfect casting if it happens. Reply

Thread

Link

it would be a terrible casting choice Reply

Thread

Link

idk, I'd rather they went with a relative unknown who can Act and really embodies the part. Jessica Chastain is too much of a big name, and I'm not her biggest fan. I've only seen her in Coriolanus but she was freaking terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

i really don't see a basic white woman playing ivy Reply

Thread

Link

Bring Uma Thurman back. Reply

Thread

Link

Berenice Marlohe is my choice for Ivy but I can't see GCS being any good after Suicide Squad, which is a shame bc it has so much potential and deserves a great director and screenplay. Reply

Thread

Link

Poison Ivy is more Rihanna territory Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss i would die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD YES YES YES YES, A THOUSAND TIMES YES. SOMEONE GET HER NOW Reply

Thread

Link

I really really want Joanna (Stephanie Corneliussen) from Mr robot to play ivy. I think she'd be a perfect fit tbh Reply

Thread

Link

she would be incredible omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link