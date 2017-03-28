Where is original (and superior) viv, will? Reply

Thread

Link

has there ever been a pic of the vivs together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked original Viv much better but she's batshit crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No where near Will's boat after how she's gone at him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

serious question? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see only 2nd rate Viv. I guess everyone is still pissed at original recipe/superior Viv?



Edited at 2017-03-28 11:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I miss James Avery Reply

Thread

Link

Me too man :(. I just saw some reruns last week and got super emotional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, I totally forgot he died and was wondering why he wasn't there. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Original Viv or gtfo. Reply

Thread

Link

Why would original Viv be there? 😒😒😒😒😒 Reply

Thread

Link

"Where is original Viv?" Off somewhere still talking about Will to this day. Reply

Thread

Link

Right



He was horrible to her but she held on to this shit for damn near 20 years, like let_it_go.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is no actual proof that he was horrible to her. She might've said it, but no one else on the show ever sided with her. And I know people will say that no one dared, since Will was the star and they were most likely afraid of getting fired too... but what about now? Not one of them in the last 20 years has ever backed up what the original aunt Viv claimed about Will. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even though the way she left was kind of her own doing, despite how messed up it was, her exposing Will refused to help the cast pull a Friends soured my image of him and the show (the show itself only a little tbh.) The show went downhill after she left anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

Pull a Friends? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all get a raise or paid the same or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The cast always negotiated together and got the same pay, I think a couple even took a pay cut after the first season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean that wasn't really a thing until the Friends did it a few years after this and Will was the bankable star. It would have been amazing if he had teamed up with the cast, but the show wasn't an ensemble like Friends. Will was the lead, James and Alfonso were secondary characters and Hillary, Ashley, Viv, Geoffrey and Jazz were featured less. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhhhh this is adorable Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see the superior viv tho so no1curr Reply

Thread

Link

Can we anticipate more dragging from the original Aunt Viv soon? :D Reply

Thread

Link

lol OG Aunt Viv where you at? Need you to make some bitter commentary here



Edited at 2017-03-28 12:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The episode where Will and Carlton blackmail Hillary is one of my favorites.



I still go "well, that was a real scream, Will." Reply

Thread

Link

huh. i was watching fresh prince episodes the other day, thinking how much i miss real 90s sitcoms.



edit: the episode with will and lou was my favorite. the emoshuns was the most intense in that one.



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mannnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also when will takes a bullet for carlton. that end scene when will empties the gun and there are actual bullets inside and he breaks down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no aunt viv, not valid Reply

Thread

Link

One of my life's biggest revelations occurred at the globe theatre where I learned that Geoffrey is an absolutely fantastic Shakespearean actor Reply

Thread

Link

CLOUDS! to the left of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cannon to the right of them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my friends who lives in London would see him ALL the time on the tube but never found the courage to say hello. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link