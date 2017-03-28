March 28th, 2017, 01:05 pm hewontgo Reunion pic of the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.sourceNostalgia post ? Tagged: black celebrities, nostalgia, reunion, will smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8585 comments Add comment
Me too man :(. I just saw some reruns last week and got super emotional.
"Where is original Viv?"
Off somewhere still talking about Will to this day.
He was horrible to her but she held on to this shit for damn near 20 years, like let_it_go.mp3
I still go "well, that was a real scream, Will."
edit: the episode with will and lou was my favorite. the emoshuns was the most intense in that one.
😔😔😞😞