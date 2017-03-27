Archie Comics Wants to Trademark Shipping Names
Particularly just the shipping names related to the pairing of Betty and Jughead aka Bughead and Bethead (lord, pick better names). They filed trademarks on both names, and they're pending at the moment.
In order to keep the trademark, they'll have to use it in canon so expect Cheryl to drop another set of hashtags on the show. Or merchandise. Or even more noteworthy, the comics but in that case it would probably be the main Archie comics line rather than the Jughead line which is the only iteration where Jughead is asexual.
It seems doubtful at this time that they'd trademark any of the shipping names for f/f or m/m pairings. It also remains to be seen if they'd C&D fans or fanfic writers like how fanfiction for Archie comics wasn't allowed on FFN (and still isn't though there is a section for Riverdale) or how the current showrunner of Riverdale once had his college amateur play shut down by the old Archie Comics guard for portraying Archie as being gay (the play also featured time traveling Archie who interacted with celebrity kidnappers and working for Pixar).
source/source/source
what would you trademark for shits and giggles if you could?
http://articles.latimes.com/1999/ja
They do seem way more lax in recent years though.
the CW lives on love triangles
https://deadline.com/2014/10/archie-com
But ita anyway.
Hm
How embarrassing for a term like 'bug head' to cross your work desk
Edited at 2017-03-28 06:36 am (UTC)
But anyhow, as a long time reader of the comics, I'm kinda glad my OTP was made a reality.
Did they go after Costello too?
but then again they gave roberto a cease and desist for his gay archie play then made him chief creative officer a few years later?
http://archiveofourown.org/works/102959
shippy:
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/1281796/1/L
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/2677411/1/F
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/2809686/1/A
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/2235982/1/A-N
prequel to A Nice Attempt: https://www.fanfiction.net/s/2372343/1/A-T
not shippy, but reminiscing of their relationship in the comics:
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/2740534/1/G
And I am sure a03 has Jughead/Veronica as well.
Edited at 2017-03-28 01:06 pm (UTC)
I need to watch this show, though tbh i would have loved this dark take on it while keeping the 1950s aesthetic the comics are known for
Edited at 2017-03-28 05:48 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-28 07:31 am (UTC)