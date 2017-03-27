Archie Comics Wants to Trademark Shipping Names

I mean, I don't think it's a bad move...unless they use it to do shitty things like shut down fan blogs or something Reply

If they do that and shut down fanfiction sites, I will be livid. Reply

I feel like if they're going through the trouble of doing this, then they probably will Reply

I wouldn't be surprised. I was marginally in Archie fandom when I was like 11 and back in the day~ they did order takedowns of fanfic/fanart, ESPECIALLY if it was slash fiction. They only 'allowed' it through their official site, which was obviously very generic G-rated fanfic lol. Iirc they actually shut down a LJ comm where fans made up/voted on the silliest captions for blank comics. Though that might've ended for some other reason. Reply

isnt part of protecting trademarks meaning you have to defend against things like that? like actively take shit down etc Reply

very protective and litigious of their trademark.



http://articles.latimes.com/1999/ja n/20/business/fi-65256



They do seem way more lax in recent years though. Archie comics wereprotective and litigious of their trademark.They do seem way more lax in recent years though. Reply

it's prohibited to write or publish any fanfic based on Archie comics, idk if they're counting riverdale but this company is scary Reply

I remember the Archie section on ff.net being shut down after Archie Comics said no one could write fanfictions about Archie but could write fanfictions on another site owned by Archie Comics. It was back like in 2004/2006ish time. Reply

Isn't Jughead asexual tho? Then again fandom will ship people with whoever or even inanimate objects. Reply

Link

As of right now he is only considered canon asexual in the Jughead side comics. Nothing else. Reply

Link

jughead's actor had a pretty ridiculous explanation for his divergence from asexuality from the comics to the show. while i understand the show *is different* from the comics, it still should be noted that certain characters have certain attractions/interests. instead we get the typical CW pair up. and JSYK i have no investment in either series, i just read archie / the jughead spin offs before i watched the show, so i expected certain things Reply

Link

Cole wanted show!Jug to be asexual but the writers said no

the CW lives on love triangles Reply

Link

How is it the actor's fault that the character isn't asexual? Blame the writers. Cole just got asked about it and answered the best he could. Besides, Jughead is only asexual in one iteration of the comics, it's not in any of the others. Reply

https://deadline.com/2014/10/archie-com ics-series-riverdale-greg-berlanti-rober to-aguirre-sacasa-fox-858971/ I'm pretty sure the first season's storyline was already planned out when that writer decided to make Jughead asexual in his comic right before they started filming, especially since the show's been in development since 2014. Reply

Link

Chip Zdarsky, the current writer on the Jughead comic, came out last year and said he writes the character as asexual. but that's only one writer for one series, so it's not canon for the character in other iterations. Reply

Smart move Reply

Link

She truly looks as evil as she is here. Reply

Link

i do not understand her bangs Reply

Link

I misread that as fangs and was like ita at first



But ita anyway. Reply

Link

i used to wear mine like that too, you don't understand the struggle of that type it's hell tryna look decent Reply

Link

Serving Zeena LaVey realness Reply

Link

Perfect gif of Trademark Queen Tay. Reply

Link

fanwork heavy demo (CW viewers) vs longtime strict anti-fanworks company

Hm

How embarrassing for a term like 'bug head' to cross your work desk



Link

Whaaaaaaat? This post is a trip from start to finish Reply

Link

I wonder if they'll get the trademark, since no way in hell are they the ones that came up with those ship names plus you know they'll only use it against the fans who came up with it in the first place. Reply

Link

and techincally if they haven't created it themselves they'll have a shakey legal standing since the names are already in place and in use. Reply

Link

Lmao wat.



But anyhow, as a long time reader of the comics, I'm kinda glad my OTP was made a reality. Reply

Link

I mean that sounds like the most Archie Comics thing to do. Reply

Link

Archie Comics sued both the band The Veronicas and some guy who owned the domain name veronica.org for trademark infringement. Nothing good will come of this. Reply

Link

Yeah, I was thinking about the veronica.org case. Like that guy just made the domain because it was his daughter's name, and I hear they came hardcore after him. Reply

Link

Like Veronica Lodge was the first use of the name... Reply

Link

I don't understand how they have the grounds to do that... They didn't invent the name Veronica, and if nothing else links Veronica to Veronica Lodge then what leg do they have to stand on?



Did they go after Costello too? Reply

Link

What the hell? Reply

Link

they sued the veronicas? weird considering iirc the first time i ever saw them was them being promoted in the actual archie comic books when i was in hs.



but then again they gave roberto a cease and desist for his gay archie play then made him chief creative officer a few years later? Reply

Link

jfc I hope they lose. Reply

Link

Link

I swear The Veronicas based their name from Heathers because of Winona's character Veronica. Reply

Link

I remember the one with the Veronica's, and they tried coming for people named Veronica too like took down a baby name site or something bc they didn't mention their comics as an influence or something beyond stupid like that Reply

Link



http://archiveofourown.org/works/102959 87/chapters/22778018 Speaking of fanfics, this is legit the best Riverdale fanfic I've read so far, shit is so crazy. It got me thru the hiatus. Reply

Link

ugh its betty/jughead though, I'm a jughead/veronica girl myself. Reply

Link

Thanks for the rec! I'm waiting for the author if this one to write another Riverdale fic: http://archiveofourown.org/works/967248 8 Reply

Link

Just checking that Betty/Veronica is the #1 ship and it is Reply

Link

omg totally reading this tonight Reply

Link

I need to watch this show, though tbh i would have loved this dark take on it while keeping the 1950s aesthetic the comics are known for Reply

Link

Yeah a Pleasantville vibe would have been awesome. Reply

Link

That'd be cool. I used to read the comics at camp; my mom would send them in care packages and kids would all trade/swap them when we were done, so I have a nostalgic appreciation for Archie comics. But I haven't gotten around to watch the series yet because I dislike the majority of CW shows (minus when the other Queen Vernonica Mars was on it and her undead sister show IZombie). Reply

Link

yeah i wish it was more ~aesthetic and maybe a period piece, if only because modern teenagers do not drink milkshakes that often. Reply

Link

bughead is such a tragic portmanteau. it just makes me think of lice Reply

Link

Arguably better than "bethhead". At least lovebug is a term of endearment, I have yet to hear methhead used with the same tenderness.



Edited at 2017-03-28 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

lol, that's what the anti-bughead contingent calls it. They really do need a better name Reply

Link

All of the ship names in the Archie fandom are tragic. Bughead, Beronica, Varchie, Jarchie, etc. Reply

Link

Yikes! Trademark them all and force people to come up with better ones. Reply

Link

They really are, but I don't think people want to switch back to the old-school shipping names. In the Roswell fandom the ship names were Dreamer, Candy, Lamptrimmer & Stargazer and you never see that anymore. Reply

Link

I liked some of the inventive ones I used to see for MCU/Marvel like Stark Spangled Banner for Steve/Tony/Bruce or Pepperony for Tony/Pepper (granted, this one's still a smush name, but it's cute to me). Stony and Stucky are so sad in comparison Reply

Link

I sort of like Joavin for Joaquin/Kevin (it makes me think of a javelin), but I doubt that ship will make it past this season Reply

Link

when did ship names become so widely known and popular? i know glee used to say them in the show as kind of meta/lampshading



Edited at 2017-03-28 07:31 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Ben Affleck and J. Lo's Bennifer and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Brangelina made it common Reply

Link

Link