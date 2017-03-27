WTF Did I say about Rihanna maybe not being Marion?!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHH yesssss omfg yessss Fuck you Sam Loomis!!!!!



I was righttttt...



*sobs quietly* Reply

Thread

Link

What are you going on about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In another post I said that they were hyping up Rihanna so much that I didn't think they'd actually go through with killing her. Spoiler: I was correct 😀 sorry I'm a dork n I'm never ever right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, okay. Carry on then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But... Rihanna is Marion, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a perfect twist! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! I know! I know!!!! It was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I REALLY need to catch up on this. I think I just miss real Norma so much that I'm having a hard time getting involved with this season like I did the previous ones. Reply

Thread

Link

I really miss Norma and her antics without Norman, like riding that Romero diq, but it still holds up well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really wish they'd have let Norma live until like the halfway point of this season, if only so we could have gotten more Normero scenes. They were everything. :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i haven't started this season yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that last scene was great, when i realized what they were about to do i screamed Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I was kinda iffy about it but when it was finished, I liked it a lot. It subverted the 5 years of expectation for it, and now it's like it's a new story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched in a season and a half or so, but I'll prob watch the finale. Praying for my bb Dylan, has he been good? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. He's still precious and with Emma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're doing yourself a disservice by missing this episode lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prayer circle for Dylan and Emma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the best show that most people are not watching. Reply

Thread

Link

I was snatched... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to be so gutted when this show is over, it's SO GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

what episode does rihanna show up? Reply

Thread

Link

She already did. Last weeks episode and tonight's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's twice that Austin gets sliced and diced 😂



Missing the sexy sheriff after being spoiled so much last season with him in every episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Hoping it's 3 for 3 on Austins next show whatever it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooOOOO DYLAN STAY AWAY Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit next episode looks wild Reply

Thread

Link

Also Rhianna curbed the fuck out tonight lol Reply

Thread

Link

Rihanna can't act for shit, bless her.



I don't want this show to end :(



I seriously hope Vera and Freddie get nominated for something. They're both fantastic and it's annoying this show gets snubbed every year. Reply

Thread

Link

She's come a far way from bring it on 3(?). Give credit where credit is due lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in the minority here but I think Rihanna did great. She did the best she could with what she was given and I enjoyed her this season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Madeline (???) or whatever her name is looks so much like Norma to me, great casting! Reply

Thread

Link

The ending was really good. Freddie's performance has been amazing these past two seasons. Missing my bb Romero and his smoldering buzz cut. Him and Dylan need to partner up Reply

Thread

Link

Loved this particular episode so much!!! Great twist. I always wished she had escaped. Reply

Thread

Link

I still miss Norma 😩



But this season is alright Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooooooo good guy norman! when writing creds showed both showrunners i knew something defying was coming, great job

rih was alright, miles better than someone like nicola peltz



norman and mother are the best partners in crime. promo for the next ep looks like exactly the fun freddie's writing brought last season



prayer circle for the couple of cinnamon rolls. and romero. always romero. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Romero will bring him down. Or rather, I hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link