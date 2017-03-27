March 27th, 2017, 08:20 pm anitajoint Bates Motel 5x07 Promo "Inseparable" SourceNorman and Mother are brought together as trouble looms large; Romero convalesces with the aid of an old friend; Dylan returns home. Tagged: rihanna, television, television - a&e, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
I was righttttt...
*sobs quietly*
Missing the sexy sheriff after being spoiled so much last season with him in every episode.
I don't want this show to end :(
I seriously hope Vera and Freddie get nominated for something. They're both fantastic and it's annoying this show gets snubbed every year.
But this season is alright
rih was alright, miles better than someone like nicola peltz
norman and mother are the best partners in crime. promo for the next ep looks like exactly the fun freddie's writing brought last season
prayer circle for the couple of cinnamon rolls. and romero. always romero.