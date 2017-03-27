i hope mon-el reading romeo and juliet is foreshadowing Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, that still/whatever it's called looks gay AF. I can't believe how gay Kara and Lena are for each other.



(I stopped watching this show a while ago.)



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Another bad episode. GB needs to get a brand new writing team over to SG. Reply

Thread

Link

there doesnt seem to be an outline for this season. its just like, make sure mon-el and Kara keep breaking up and making up and then facing more and more obstacles. and Mon-El's mom is supposed to be the big bad? after half a season? and what happened to Cadmus? or the Guardian? Or Alex's Dad? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kara and lena in that still, tho!!! tragic that they're saddling lena with a man, though i do love rahul, so i'm not as bitter about it as i could be. and don't get me started on mon-ew, i'm several episodes behind bc i simply.....cannot with him. Reply

Thread

Link

i really hope they don't waste all the chemistry that lena/kara have. even if they never give us supercorp i hope they play with their dynamic more in the future and we get more scenes with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. katie got upped to a series regular for s3 i heard, so hopefully that means more of her and kara. i feel like this is an unpopular opinion but i'd actually be totally into lena having a slow-burn descent into villainy and her and kara becoming complicated Foes (they need to really build their friendship up further first tho). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd be okay with that too. i blame smallville. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smallville is actually the reason I don't want them to do that, because I think it's too repetitive and I've already seen it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't wait for rahul kohli to be on, i love him. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was Gwen Stefani in the screencapture. Reply

Thread

Link

tonight's episode was horrible. i'm willing to bet mon-el has finally sneaked past kara in terms of screentime tonight. it would be different if his storyline was actually interesting but it's just.... not. and his relationship with kara just gets weirder and more concerning every episode. i can't believe j'onn had to risk his life and career for their dumb ass romance. i say this all the time but the only reason i'm even still watching this hell fest is because i can't let go of my one true queen alex danvers



..... also i wanna be around for when kara and lena finally realize they're in love Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm hoping they give Kara her brain back soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for some reason the CW loves the actor that plays Mon-El.... its like Mon-El is front and center now.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"i'm willing to bet mon-el has finally sneaked past kara in terms of screentime tonight."



ifkr. what a waste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Shouldn't the next episode be where Lois guest stars with that title?



Reply

Thread

Link

they seem to have written out all of the Lane's... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a couple eps behind and I'm not liking at all what I'm reading in these comments, i.e. that mon-el will apparently play an even bigger role. more screen time than kara? wtf. the show is called supergirl, not "weirdly bland and needy frat boy from outer space who's just hanging around". Reply

Thread

Link

I like Mon-El but WHERE THE FUCK IS JAMES?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, so 1, I lik house husband Mon-El.

But... Did anyone see that ring in the fortress where they met Rhea? I don't know much about Supergirl or the comics, but what I've gleaned from podcasts is that Mon-El in the comics has a ring and it gives him flight power... I think they said we'd get a suit on him at least once... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still loling that they tried to parallel Mono-El/Kara with WestAllen. A douche Kara has known for a few weeks who hasn't shown her respect once...vs a ship with 20 years of history, friendship and love. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea queen Katie was in this ! Reply

Thread

Link

it's kind of amazing to me that kara cares more about this dick than her daddy dean cain trapped in cadmus somewhere. the season is almost over and they've given barely a fuck.



in retrospect, i wish teri hatcher was the new head of catco. it would have been a nice throwback to Lois Lane. Reply

Thread

Link

Mon-el needs to go.



Edited at 2017-03-28 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link