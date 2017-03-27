March 27th, 2017, 10:39 pm helyanwe89 Supergirl 2x18 Promo SourceIt looks like we have a month long hiatus. No new episodes until April 24th. Tagged: supergirl (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
(I stopped watching this show a while ago.)
..... also i wanna be around for when kara and lena finally realize they're in love
ifkr. what a waste.
But... Did anyone see that ring in the fortress where they met Rhea? I don't know much about Supergirl or the comics, but what I've gleaned from podcasts is that Mon-El in the comics has a ring and it gives him flight power... I think they said we'd get a suit on him at least once...
in retrospect, i wish teri hatcher was the new head of catco. it would have been a nice throwback to Lois Lane.
