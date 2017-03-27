Aaron Sorkin clarifies his comments about the lack of diversity in writers' rooms
Sorkin got into trouble by asking if there were problems with diversity in Hollywood at the Writer's Guild festival.
Aaron Sorkin clarifies his comments about the lack of diversity in writers' rooms https://t.co/IhP0PCTtLy pic.twitter.com/vkFNzgBRHv— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2017
He issued this clarifying statement:
Of course I am aware of the diversity problem in Hollywood. I was the one who brought the subject up Saturday morning and kept coming back to the subject. Is is because studio heads aren’t greenlighting the movies? Is it because studio executives aren’t bringing the projects to studio heads? Is that because agents are bringing the projects to studio executives? Is because agents aren’t getting the material? I was asking questions to a group of people who understand this problem firsthand.
The fact that there’s a diversity problem isn’t news to me. One of the questions I asked was, ‘What can I do? If you had a remote control over me, what would you have me do on Monday?’ I walked away from the session with more questions than answers but I absolutely know more when I left than I did when I walked in.
source
what a brave new world we live in.
fucking white dudes
I think he's well aware he can't be the voice of minorities. He doesn't know their stories, but he wants to help get these stories out and represented.
I'm glad my email notifications don't work so I'll be blissfully unaware of ONTD coming for my "naïveté."
Read the Letter Aaron Sorkin Wrote His Daughter After Donald Trump Was Elected President
Sorkin Girls,
Well the world changed late last night in a way I couldn’t protect us from. That’s a terrible feeling for a father. I won’t sugarcoat it—this is truly horrible. It’s hardly the first time my candidate didn’t win (in fact it’s the sixth time) but it is the first time that a thoroughly incompetent pig with dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn has.
And it wasn’t just Donald Trump who won last night—it was his supporters too. The Klan won last night. White nationalists. Sexists, racists and buffoons. Angry young white men who think rap music and Cinco de Mayo are a threat to their way of life (or are the reason for their way of life) have been given cause to celebrate. Men who have no right to call themselves that and who think that women who aspire to more than looking hot are shrill, ugly, and otherwise worthy of our scorn rather than our admiration struck a blow for misogynistic shitheads everywhere. Hate was given hope. Abject dumbness was glamorized as being “the fresh voice of an outsider” who’s going to “shake things up.” (Did anyone bother to ask how? Is he going to re-arrange the chairs in the Roosevelt Room?) For the next four years, the President of the United States, the same office held by Washington and Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, F.D.R., J.F.K. and Barack Obama, will be held by a man-boy who’ll spend his hours exacting Twitter vengeance against all who criticize him (and those numbers will be legion). We’ve embarrassed ourselves in front of our children and the world.
(More at the source, obvi)
BTW I appreciate your positivity, it's super important in times like these.
iawtc. I read his comments as genuine and questioning, not dismissive.
Stop this B.S.
(I know this is something that education struggles with but I wonder what people thoughts of this are in regard to tv/movies).
but i think there's nothing wrong with going out of your way to include minority or fringe individuals yet still give them a proper story. i have yet to see a story where diversity came off as "forced" bc they had a bunch of individuals that checked off different boxes, i've actually seen the opposite where the story seems more realistic because of it.
I always think of diverse as having people of different ethnicities in the main cast without it being a focal point. The Good Place, Powerless, Superstore, Young & Hungry, etc. doing a good job of that.
But I think he's talking more about getting more tv shows (/movies) like blackish and fresh off the boat out to people.
To me, it's several points. One is diversity behind the cameras, in significant positions. Sometimes there's no point to having a 'diverse character' if they're being written by a white man. But don't write stereotypes either because having the black man be dangerous or Muslim man be a terrorist isn't okay because it means their actors get work. Fill your regular cast with different identities, be mindful of those identities (e.g. hTGAWM) but still treat the characters with the respect and ease of story writing you would your straight white able man (eg LGBT romance). Fill your background/extras with everyone, not just white people. Particularly if you've set the thing in the real world and it's known the area shouldn't be white.
Tldr just...make a real fucking effort and it can happen
True diversity would be when the people in power making all the decisions aren't yt men. Like the bosses of these studios need to be anything but the current status quo.
And while one could argue that the two white guys are leads, I think the time and depth of character are probably equally divided on the main 4.
But it's still far from perfect, if for no reason than for the massive police brutality the show is based on.
Edited at 2017-03-28 09:53 am (UTC)
Unfortunately, he is powerful enough that it would be good for someone of his level to actually do something concrete
Sorkin knows he's a beneficiary of white privilege and he's being dense so he can continue to reap the benefits of his privilege.
There is just something about him I seriously do not like. And i'm sick of those ads on youtube for his master class where he goes, "nobody in real life has ever started a sentence with damnit." I know plenty of people who have.
He's willfully ignorant as far as I can tell. Unless he really consumes no media related to Hollywood at all, there have been so many conversations around this topic. OscarsSoWhite, Fresh Off the Boat becoming a TV show, Viola Davis' speech about opportunity, Moana being made, Moonlight and why it was so important, Star Wars franchise casting of their newest movies, the whitewashing story of the day... These stories weren't given equal attention but plenty of them were big enough that it would've been hard to miss them.
no thanks.
He is intentionally ignorant on these matters despite many attempts to school him and the fact that he's made token attempts at addressing it in his work before as well.
I hate this attitude lol like if you don't have the perfect all encompassing answer to a question like that they're just like "ok then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯". Weak as fuck.
rme
but some things he said, although they were under the guise of 'i had always believed...' just didn't need to be said at all.