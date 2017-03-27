Aaron Sorkin clarifies his comments about the lack of diversity in writers' rooms

damage control Reply

but at least he's learning

yeah he's learning what and what not to admit out loud. his initial comments were fairly clear, that he doesn't give a fuck.

He's using the Trump defense "I was the one who brought the subject up Saturday morning and kept coming back to the subject."

what a brave new world we live in.



what a brave new world we live in. Reply

he knew it was time to have the conversation. please have some compassion

he 's still learning

she looks like she's doing the jack off motion

LoL, she does! But Moira Rose would never do something so classless.

is there a video of this? I kinda wanted to watch

fucking white dudes

I don't know. I tend to believe in the good of people. I think he's acutely aware of his stance and privilege. I love the letter he wrote to his daughter and wife after the election.

I'm glad my email notifications don't work so I'll be blissfully unaware of ONTD coming for my "naïveté."







I'm glad my email notifications don't work so I'll be blissfully unaware of ONTD coming for my "naïveté." Reply

God I love that letter, thanks for the reminder - I just re-read it and I'm getting emotional. <3 Read the Letter Aaron Sorkin Wrote His Daughter After Donald Trump Was Elected President

Sorkin Girls,



Well the world changed late last night in a way I couldn’t protect us from. That’s a terrible feeling for a father. I won’t sugarcoat it—this is truly horrible. It’s hardly the first time my candidate didn’t win (in fact it’s the sixth time) but it is the first time that a thoroughly incompetent pig with dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn has.



And it wasn’t just Donald Trump who won last night—it was his supporters too. The Klan won last night. White nationalists. Sexists, racists and buffoons. Angry young white men who think rap music and Cinco de Mayo are a threat to their way of life (or are the reason for their way of life) have been given cause to celebrate. Men who have no right to call themselves that and who think that women who aspire to more than looking hot are shrill, ugly, and otherwise worthy of our scorn rather than our admiration struck a blow for misogynistic shitheads everywhere. Hate was given hope. Abject dumbness was glamorized as being “the fresh voice of an outsider” who’s going to “shake things up.” (Did anyone bother to ask how? Is he going to re-arrange the chairs in the Roosevelt Room?) For the next four years, the President of the United States, the same office held by Washington and Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, F.D.R., J.F.K. and Barack Obama, will be held by a man-boy who’ll spend his hours exacting Twitter vengeance against all who criticize him (and those numbers will be legion). We’ve embarrassed ourselves in front of our children and the world.

(More at the source, obvi)

BTW I appreciate your positivity, it's super important in times like these. Reply

I'd like to believe in the good in people too but tbh while I do think he cares on a superficial level, he doesn't care enough to actually do something about the status qup. I don't see him hiring a more diverse staff or mentoring minority writers/directors/actors. It's one thing to be aware of your privilege but if you have power like him, it's your duty to actively do something besides writing a letter to your daughter imo.

iawtc. I read his comments as genuine and questioning, not dismissive.

But where are his actors of color leads for his films and TV shows?

Stop this B.S.



Stop this B.S. Reply

Question: What exactly does diversity look like? What quantified diversity?





(I know this is something that education struggles with but I wonder what people thoughts of this are in regard to tv/movies). Reply

i'm starting not to like "diversity" as a catch-all word for what this issue is bc like you said it's hard to really quantify.



but i think there's nothing wrong with going out of your way to include minority or fringe individuals yet still give them a proper story. i have yet to see a story where diversity came off as "forced" bc they had a bunch of individuals that checked off different boxes, i've actually seen the opposite where the story seems more realistic because of it. Reply

you're back! with good opinions in tow no less 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Was saved by the bell considered to be pretty diverse?

I always think of diverse as having people of different ethnicities in the main cast without it being a focal point. The Good Place, Powerless, Superstore, Young & Hungry, etc. doing a good job of that.



But I think he's talking more about getting more tv shows (/movies) like blackish and fresh off the boat out to people. Reply

I would love to give you an example but media is no good so I don't really have many. Brandy's Cinderella is one of my earliest though. Oh wait, despite being a mess, to some degree, greys anatomy. Actually Shonda shows to various extents.

To me, it's several points. One is diversity behind the cameras, in significant positions. Sometimes there's no point to having a 'diverse character' if they're being written by a white man. But don't write stereotypes either because having the black man be dangerous or Muslim man be a terrorist isn't okay because it means their actors get work. Fill your regular cast with different identities, be mindful of those identities (e.g. hTGAWM) but still treat the characters with the respect and ease of story writing you would your straight white able man (eg LGBT romance). Fill your background/extras with everyone, not just white people. Particularly if you've set the thing in the real world and it's known the area shouldn't be white.



Tldr just...make a real fucking effort and it can happen

Having LGBTQ+, POC, those with disabilities, women, and intersections of those identities be main characters with non-cliche stories would be a start.

I'm not a huge fan of the term diversity because it seems like a nice Mother Earth statement.



True diversity would be when the people in power making all the decisions aren't yt men. Like the bosses of these studios need to be anything but the current status quo. Reply

I kiiinda like Hawaii 5-0 on this. They are missing lgbt* and disabled people representation but they tend to have straights of all races and sizes. They even had a fat woman in recurring role last time I watched (I know, wow), but I really need to catch up. Probably my favorite scene there was Kono (a woman) kicking some ass while her mafia boyfriend stood scared in the corner waiting for her to finish the bad guys off.

And while one could argue that the two white guys are leads, I think the time and depth of character are probably equally divided on the main 4.

But it's still far from perfect, if for no reason than for the massive police brutality the show is based on.





Edited at 2017-03-28 09:53 am (UTC) Reply

I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. Let's join him on his journey to getting woke.

seriously, ppl just need to have some compassion...he's still learning.

Crusty white man saves face. Colour me alabaster.

I'm deceased

On one hand, this sounds like backlash control. On the other hand, it would be just like a white man to have his head so far up his own ass that he's oblivious to others' situation and what he can do. Either way, ugh.

Unfortunately, he is powerful enough that it would be good for someone of his level to actually do something concrete Reply

This straight up reminds me of that Matt Demon "apology" where he basically patted himself on the ponytail because he thought he was bringing diversity to the forefront.



Sorkin knows he's a beneficiary of white privilege and he's being dense so he can continue to reap the benefits of his privilege. Reply

If he actually cared, he wouldn't have waited to ask this group. He could spend time reading what's been written about this issue or talk with groups who work on these issues (and then put in the work to make Hollywood more diverse).

Considering I remember him getting flack on his previous movies/tv shows for their lack of diversity, he's hardly unaware, he's just comfortable and doesn't care. i also remember the shit some of his female staff went through on The Newsroom and how he just totally dismissed them out of hand. Especially the writer who came forward to object to how their campus rape episode was handled. so poorly I might add that there were dozens and dozens of think pieces and news stories about it.

There is just something about him I seriously do not like. And i'm sick of those ads on youtube for his master class where he goes, "nobody in real life has ever started a sentence with damnit." I know plenty of people who have.



There is just something about him I seriously do not like. And i'm sick of those ads on youtube for his master class where he goes, "nobody in real life has ever started a sentence with damnit." I know plenty of people who have. Reply

I don't like the way he's treating this issue. I'm sure he has more time than most of us on ONTD to read up on this issue. He also has the power to do something about this.



He's willfully ignorant as far as I can tell. Unless he really consumes no media related to Hollywood at all, there have been so many conversations around this topic. OscarsSoWhite, Fresh Off the Boat becoming a TV show, Viola Davis' speech about opportunity, Moana being made, Moonlight and why it was so important, Star Wars franchise casting of their newest movies, the whitewashing story of the day... These stories weren't given equal attention but plenty of them were big enough that it would've been hard to miss them. Reply

IA. And considering who he's worked with at various times he can hardly be unaware that women and minorities have a helluva time getting behind the camera as well. He just doesn't care. He got called out, and thinks that because he's a baseline feminist where he agrees that women should be treated equally (but does no work to make this happen or promote them) that he should get a pass.

no thanks.



no thanks. Reply

Agreed.

He is intentionally ignorant on these matters despite many attempts to school him and the fact that he's made token attempts at addressing it in his work before as well. Reply

Don't forget the Sony emails where he complained about a screenplay having an Asian lead.

The West Wing had an all-white cast until the network (after some backlash i'm sure) forced him to add dule hill's character lol, he's been aware

"What can I do? If you had a remote control over me, what would you have me do on Monday?’ ..."



I hate this attitude lol like if you don't have the perfect all encompassing answer to a question like that they're just like "ok then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯". Weak as fuck. Reply

it's also very "i don't know, teach me. you know i can't go find the answers on my own, i'm helpless to prevent the issue!!"

rme



rme Reply

Reminds me of Tromp's "set up a meeting for us' to the black journalist. You do the work and I'll show up.

