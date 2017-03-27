Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Aaron Sorkin clarifies his comments about the lack of diversity in writers' rooms

Sorkin got into trouble by asking if there were problems with diversity in Hollywood at the Writer's Guild festival.

He issued this clarifying statement:

Of course I am aware of the diversity problem in Hollywood. I was the one who brought the subject up Saturday morning and kept coming back to the subject. Is is because studio heads aren’t greenlighting the movies? Is it because studio executives aren’t bringing the projects to studio heads? Is that because agents are bringing the projects to studio executives? Is because agents aren’t getting the material? I was asking questions to a group of people who understand this problem firsthand.

The fact that there’s a diversity problem isn’t news to me. One of the questions I asked was, ‘What can I do? If you had a remote control over me, what would you have me do on Monday?’ I walked away from the session with more questions than answers but I absolutely know more when I left than I did when I walked in.

source
Tagged: