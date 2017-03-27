Karlie

Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Gets a New Puppy!!! + Upsets Internet Police


christinaelmoussa: Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶

Christina has been posting pics of the newest (and cutest lbr) member of her family, Cash the french bulldog. However some Internet Police are scandalized by a mom wearing a bikini in front of her daughter, leaving comments like "No modesty at all. This is what you're teaching your daughter?" I guess she didn't know she's only suppose to wear ankle length muumuus after having kids. Oh well, how about more puppy pics?!






christinaelmoussa: Our first slumber party!! ... 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun ... @caraclarknutrition ... love you always ❤️🙌🏼 *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*

She also got heat for posting this pic, girls aren't suppose to wear swimsuits either I guess.


