Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Gets a New Puppy!!! + Upsets Internet Police



my boy colton my boy colton Reply

what a handsome pup! Reply

Look at that handsome little man! <3 Reply

My babe. Reply

I love sharing doggie pix. Reply

i love his paws so much (and face of course) Reply

he's got basset hound paws Reply

There's a dog who goes to my dog park who looks just him! Reply

Link













Edited at 2017-03-28 02:58 am (UTC) I have a bassador too! Her name is Penny Reply

lol the ppl getting mad at her for wearing a bikini around her kid....my mom used to walk from her bedroom to the shower naked all the time when i was growing up and dgaf Reply

No modesty at all! (lbr I do the same around my kids, woops!) Reply

these people wouldn't be able to handle living with my mother. everyone in my family has seen her naked at point. EVERYONE. she doesn't bother closing the door to use the restroom or change her clothes. i've seen her wipe and change her pads. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



and when she'd buy new shirts for me to wear, she'd have me change into them on the spot to make sure they fit. nudity has never been a big deal in my family. Reply

My mom does the same and we always go "mom blech put it away!" And she'd say in Spanish "well I'm in my house aren't I?" or my personal favorite "be quiet or I put you back where you came from"



Edited at 2017-03-28 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

lmao Reply

THAT LAST ONE LKASJDKAJSD Reply

lmaoooo Reply

"be quiet or I put you back where you came from"













OMG, yessssssss

Reply

Omg Reply

Right...I've seen my mom naked plenty of times. There's literally nothing weird about it. Reply

My mom did too. ShitI do it! Lol. Reply

my mom sat around nude, she did everything nude! well, with panties.

me & my five sisters & 1 brother has seen enough of her body to last us several lifetimes lol but that's mommy & there was no sexualization involved Reply

I mean we all came out of our mom's vaginas so...like nothing new there. Reply

omg the video is so cuuuuuute Reply

if i could i would post, but it's too confusing for me :( Reply

Just replace the "URL" with your image's address link like this.



I.E.,

Just replace the "URL" with your image's address link like this.I.E., Reply

have you tried using an image hosting site like tinypic? Reply

It's rly not complicated.

You paste the image url inside the embed code. Reply

OT but I think it was you who commented about that weird comment from your coworker. Did you/are you going to report to HR? Reply

that kid looks so much like her father. her mother's only genetic contribution was blonde hair. i love their dumbass formulaic show idc Reply

i have been watching so much of this show i made a presentation using it as a theme lmao Reply

She does look just like her dad. I was thinking earlier today that all these women have kids that look exactly like their dads -- JayZ and Blue Ivy, Kanye and Northwest, and some other one who escapes me now. The moms are pretty and distinctive, and the daughters turn out looking like clones of their dad. Reply

Ia to all this every word Reply

god damn, that house looks expensive. wealth is wasted on the rich I tell you. Reply

Lol, what the fuck is wrong with ppl. Reply

i wish you could buy edwardian-era sailor suits. idc about the navy but i love all those old photos of little kids wearing them. Reply

aww pupper <3



And lemme use this post to let everyone know the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary now has a 360 camera feed and I look at it when I need cheering up. Reply

Best comment ever to grace ONTD. I love OFSDS. Reply

I thought they were going to get upset about getting a dog from a breeder vs. a shelter, not about her in a bikini. Reply

same Reply

That's what I thought too but then again, I do look down on people who buy pets which is probably why this is where my mind went. Reply

same, i figured people would be angry about her purchasing a french bulldog. just take a look at their health issues. Reply

Link



I desperately want a reporter to ask Sean Spicer what he has in his teeth pic.twitter.com/hu3rRAwd6B — Alexandra Gallant (@Gallantdesigner) March 27, 2017

Sis, your icon reminded me of the amazing Tweets that came about after Sean Spicer held his presser with spinach stuck in his teeth today. Reply

My frenchie is in perfect health! He doesn't even snore! #notallfrenchies! Reply

lmao I thought that was where it was going too. I was ready to come in and say "let people do what they want re: imprisoning a dog for the rest of their lives haha" Reply

Hah, same here. Adopt, don't shop!! Reply

lol same Reply

Or about her getting a Frenchie, since they're so messed up as a breed. Reply

christina looks like a mix of ivanka trump and audrina patridge imo. Reply

thank you, I knew there was someone she reminded me of but I couldn't think of who (it was Audrina) Reply

I don't understand how...lean she is? She looks great but I just have never met anyone who looks like that. Even the fittest people I know.





Is it yogas? Reply

i think of it as the instagram bod bc thats where i see it lol. tons of women posting bbg and about how much they lift and stuff. they look good and a lot of them can lift p impressively but it kind of bothers me that such a level of leanness is being passed off as ~peak fitness~. olympic athletes pm run the gamut of different body types and none of them have that combo of muscle definition and lack of fat.



idk if this comment makes any sense but clearly i think about this a lot so im glad im not the only one who's noticed it lol Reply

Pilates more than yoga. Pilates makes you long and lean. She probably combines it with weights. Reply

She's always wearing Lululemon on the show so I know she works out a lot. Reply

i thought it was kristen from laguna/the hills at first glance lol Reply

I want to steal that puppy. Reply

they're mad because she's had 2 kids and looks like that in her bikini, not cause she's wearing it in front of her daughter, lbr Reply

ding ding ding Reply

mte Reply

I just think it's weird they're posing in an outdoor shower(?) idk and her daughter has a doughnut? I think the matching swim suits is cute though. I used to love to match my mom. Reply

I think she's a tacky mess, but telling her not to wear a fucking bathing suit in front of her daughter is dumb as fuck. Reply

leave my wood laminate queen alone Reply

No. She is tacky and nouveau riche. And wasteful. Buying the most expensive thing doesn't mean it looks good. Reply

Shit, don't let these people come to Florida. People--yes even mothers!-- are in their suits everywhere you go. Getting gas, in line for coffee, in fast food restaurants. The closer you live to a beach, the less you're seeing on people as they run their everyday errands. Though, I now live inland in Orlando and this rule still holds true--at least over near the theme parks.



Ain't nobody have time to throw on clothes. Too hot for that in the summer.



Edited at 2017-03-28 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

I'm also in Orlando and I feel like I never see anyone in their swimsuits though maybe I just don't get out that much. also I'm not near the parks. Reply

