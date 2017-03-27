Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Gets a New Puppy!!! + Upsets Internet Police
christinaelmoussa: Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶
Christina has been posting pics of the newest (and cutest lbr) member of her family, Cash the french bulldog. However some Internet Police are scandalized by a mom wearing a bikini in front of her daughter, leaving comments like "No modesty at all. This is what you're teaching your daughter?" I guess she didn't know she's only suppose to wear ankle length muumuus after having kids. Oh well, how about more puppy pics?!
christinaelmoussa: Our first slumber party!! ... 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun ... @caraclarknutrition ... love you always ❤️🙌🏼 *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*
She also got heat for posting this pic, girls aren't suppose to wear swimsuits either I guess.
pls post your cute pets thank you
my boy colton
My babe.
I love sharing doggie pix.
and when she'd buy new shirts for me to wear, she'd have me change into them on the spot to make sure they fit. nudity has never been a big deal in my family.
OMG, yessssssss
My mom did too. ShitI do it! Lol.
me & my five sisters & 1 brother has seen enough of her body to last us several lifetimes lol but that's mommy & there was no sexualization involved
Apparently some people forgot what century we live in now...
Re: Apparently some people forgot what century we live in now...
And lemme use this post to let everyone know the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary now has a 360 camera feed and I look at it when I need cheering up.
Is it yogas?
idk if this comment makes any sense but clearly i think about this a lot so im glad im not the only one who's noticed it lol
Ain't nobody have time to throw on clothes. Too hot for that in the summer.
