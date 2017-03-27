Colombia mad over Wiz Khalifa's visit to Pablo Escobar's tomb

Imagine loving cocaine so much that you pay homage to a terrorist Reply

he's just another dumbass that jerks off to Tony Montana from Scarface, for some reason that's a goal for idiots.

Mte

lol, MTE

that's basically what it boils down to

perfect first comment tbh

Yep

goddamn

oh shit lmao /end post

seriously, so incredibly stupid

Damn sis!

UGH.



UGH.

FUCK ESCOBAR and FUCK HIS FANS.

what the fuck

how edgy and tasteful

seriously what is it with americans glorifying that monster? is it because he was colombian and ooooo exotic~

I think it's similar to someone looking up to a guy like Al Capone and John Gotti, they're romanticizing the whole like, gangster/boss lifestyle.

Edited at 2017-03-27 10:34 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-27 10:34 pm (UTC) Reply

they've watched too many movies tbh

It's not just Americans. That Pablo Escobar novela was SUPER popular.

Exactly and this is something indicative of a larger issue.

And there's still people in Medellín who think he's a saint and works miracles.

Narco culture is real af.



I know people who stan El Chapo Guzmán. Reply

not just americans, in brazil i guess most people had never known or paid attention to him before narcos so he's stuck in their imaginary only as this fictionalized, slightly glamourised character, almost an anti-hero. so the actual atrocities he's comitted are still kind of distant to them

American's love for anything narco related horrifies me

Capitalism I think



It's the whole concept if the self made man isn't it Reply

it's because it's a rags to riches story~~ like he embodies being able to overcome your difficulties when you have everything against you (the "system") also being above the law

Edited at 2017-03-28 12:29 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-28 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Americans honestly seem to have no grasp of how many lives drug trafficking has taken.

Edited at 2017-03-28 12:48 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-28 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

mte. When did he become an anti-hero or something smh

Less that he's exotic, and more that since very few in the US were directly affected by the violent/unsavory things he did, he's more of a stock gangster movie character to them than an actual person. He's as real to most people here as Michael Corleone or Tony Montana - both of who were, even if portrayed as anti-heroes, the protagonists of their movies.

our military industrial complex glamourizes monstrous personalities who can both kill and have sex like unfeeling machines. like robots on meth or something idk.

I am not understanding this trend of making anti-heroes into some kind of ideal. It's why I couldn't get into Breaking Bad and Dexter either. Evil is evil. I don't need a dissertation on it or an attempt to humanize it through media. Those who do evil do not deserve any empathy.

Is his gravesite a tourist attraction or is this some out of the way fanboy shit? I mean, either way the flowers speak volumes imo

well escobar helped a few people from medellín (they're the ones who go and put flowers and shit on his tomb) but like he also mass murdered and did terrorize colombians for years...

Oh I meant specifically it's telling this guy would bring flowers, but it doesn't surprise me they'd be there in general.

Lol what a dumbfuck, JC.

Ah Weeds. So much potential and ended up being total shit.

RIP

I actually know someone who has scarface everything and lives with his mom.

"and lives with his mom"



lmaoooo i love that detail Reply

OFC he does

This why I could never really get into Narcos. I just hated Pablo too much.

mte, just, no. i'm surprised they made a whole series out of it/him

This cokehead I worked with WORSHIPPED him. Trash.

Honestly what the fuck was the point of that.

I will never understand idolizing people like this

i'm from brazil and just today i passed by a ~streetwear~ clothing shop and there were t-shirts with escobar's face and "el patron" written in supreme/kruger font beneath.......... damn Narcos

