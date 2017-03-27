Colombia mad over Wiz Khalifa's visit to Pablo Escobar's tomb
Colombia mad over Wiz Khalifa's visit to Pablo Escobar tomb https://t.co/lARrATrN4G pic.twitter.com/9Wz3pCy24Y— billboard (@billboard) March 27, 2017
He laid flowers and took pictures of his tomb. Medellín's mayor Federico Gutiérrez said Wiz should pay homage to Pablo Escobar's victims instead.
source: billboard / wiz's instagram
when will people stop romanticizing this mass murderer?
Damn.
he's just another dumbass that jerks off to Tony Montana from Scarface, for some reason that's a goal for idiots.
FUCK ESCOBAR and FUCK HIS FANS.
I know people who stan El Chapo Guzmán.
It's the whole concept if the self made man isn't it
lmaoooo i love that detail
