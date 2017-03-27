I really need her back on Elementary as Ms. Hudson but I suppose this is good too. Reply

she was great on elementary, idk why they don't have her on more. Reply

i loved her on dirty sexy money, i really wished they didnt cancel that show so fast... Reply

That cancelation made me sad- it was good and it had great potential. Reply

fucking loved that trash show Reply

...fairy queen?



this show was a lot of fun s1 but then i read the books and now it's kinda lacklustre tbh Reply

Season 2 really isn't following the books. I still like the show, but I'm not as into it as I was the first season. Reply

Yaaasss!

I wish they'd done something worthwhile with her character on Elementary, she was great. Reply

I was just thinking about her the other day! Since she hasn't been on Elementary in ages

Not that I watch this, but I keep hearing good things idk Reply

