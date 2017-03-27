Candis Cayne to guest star on The Magicians
Get ready to meet the Fairy Queen, @MagiciansSyfy fans! https://t.co/aZxFKvpbzj pic.twitter.com/xXh4TpauWc— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) March 27, 2017
She'll be playing the Fairy Queen in the season finale.
previous episode spoilers at the source
this show was a lot of fun s1 but then i read the books and now it's kinda lacklustre tbh
I wish they'd done something worthwhile with her character on Elementary, she was great.
Not that I watch this, but I keep hearing good things idk