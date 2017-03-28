Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean "would be a disaster"

I think we all did until opening weekend happened, lol. Reply

whaaa i remember the hype was huge before the movie came out Reply

I mainly remember people making fun of the fact that they made a movie based on a Disneyland ride, idk, lol Reply

nah, I was 18 when this came out and I thought the trailers looked really good leading up to it. I was excited for it. Reply

She was only 17 at the time, so what did she know? She also thought she would be fired after a couple of days, so she only packed one week's worth of clothing. She had to call her mom and get her to pack more clothes and send them to her when she wasn't fired. She's so cute.



I know Disney thought Johnny was nuts and they had no idea how the movie would be received, but they did let him do his thing, if reluctantly. Reply

no way son Reply

I just finished watching these movies for the first time ever yesterday.



I care more about her and Will Turner than Jack Sparrow. Why weren't they in the Stranger Tides one? 😕 Hope they're in the next one.



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:48 pm (UTC)

They're both appearing in the new one Reply

whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat Reply

are they really??? i saw a trailer for it but didn't see them. unless it's supposed to be a surprise, or i could've just missed them. Reply

BISH DON'T PLAY ME LIKE THIS Reply

Same. They re the only reason I was watching Reply

Jack Sparrow was a fun secondary character that got overexposed... kinda like Scrappy Doo but worse. Reply

Same tbh Reply

Same, and I only care about the first one. Jack was pretty funny in the first one but his schtick got old. Reply

She was correct. It was and is a disaster, but a profitable one. Reply

Curse of the Black Pearl is one of the best action/adventure blockbusters from the past 15 years



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:54 pm (UTC)

ia though the sheen has slightly worn off with the bastardization of the franchise. But it's a genuinely fun adventure movie and one of a kind. Reply

mte Reply

IA and people saying otherwise have terrible taste and/or are confusing the series as a whole with the first film on its own.



the first film is legit the best action/adventure since The Last Crusade, IMO. come at me. Reply

lol mte. The first one's alright (I don't think it's anything special, but it's not horrible, either), but the rest are just downright awful. Reply

And this can also be said about her acting. Reply

it was a disaster to me, i wasn't watching that Reply

The first one is a great adventure film, the rest are just convoluted duds that begun to take themselves far too seriously and built just way too much mythos. Elizabeth was a great character though, but I wish she got a better ending. Reply

the first movie is so perfect. thats about it. Reply

now it'a a billion dollar franchise Reply

you weren't wrong, sis Reply

The first three were great and they should have just ended it there. Once you remove Elizabeth and Will from the story, Jack Sparrow becomes less interesting. Reply

i posted about this in the love actually sequel thread, lmao



idec i loved the first movie but i hated that they paired her with orlando because i never liked him and never understood the whole legolas/orlando mania (i was an aragorn/viggo girl through and through, lmao) Reply

I'd rather the Orlando Bloom pairing than that ridiculous plotline trying to shove her onto Jack Sparrow/Depp for 2 installs. Reply

Um, I hope you didn't want Elizabeth and Jack because gross and Keira was only 17 when filming. Even she and Orlando had a bit too much of an age difference. Reply

Yeah even Depp commented that he felt gross kissing her bc she was so young. Reply

I loved the first one and resent the fact that they ruined the franchise starting right with the second one. Reply

crazy to think now how young she was in this (and Love Actually) Reply

She got to make out with Orlando Bloom and Andrew Lincoln when she was only 17 Reply

she basically gave andrew lincoln a prolonged peck though, lets not get crazy lol. Reply

I always think that she's older than she really is because she's been around forever (same with ScarJo) Reply

i was really looking forward to seeing the first one in theaters when it came out, but i was grounded and taking summer school so i never got to see it until many years later when my excitement for it had already died. it wasn't that great. Reply

I remember them laughing about it on the Love Actually commentary. I do recall something about the Disney CEO writing a personal apology letter to Depp after the first movie became a big hit.



It also reminds me that Keira was kinda the OG Margot Robbie; she got cast in a lot of stuff as a teen but she really did look older. Reply

Nah she was never mistaken for being as old as ppl thought Margot was. She was generally assumed to be in her early 20s at most, plus she'd actually done known stuff where she played a teen (Bend It Like Beckham). Reply

She was only 17 during filming, too. I remember my 17 year old self being so jealous haha Reply

