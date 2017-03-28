Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean "would be a disaster"
In a interview with Radio Times, Richard Curtis (director of Love Actually) talked about Keira Knightley's thoughts about Pirates of the Caribbean.
He said: "When we shot the film, I remember Keira Knightley saying that her next project was 'some pirate thing - probably a disaster. That turned out to be Pirates of the Caribbean, in which Bill Nighy was also later a be-tentacled Davy Jones."
I know Disney thought Johnny was nuts and they had no idea how the movie would be received, but they did let him do his thing, if reluctantly.
I care more about her and Will Turner than Jack Sparrow. Why weren't they in the Stranger Tides one? 😕 Hope they're in the next one.
the first film is legit the best action/adventure since The Last Crusade, IMO. come at me.
idec i loved the first movie but i hated that they paired her with orlando because i never liked him and never understood the whole legolas/orlando mania (i was an aragorn/viggo girl through and through, lmao)
It also reminds me that Keira was kinda the OG Margot Robbie; she got cast in a lot of stuff as a teen but she really did look older.