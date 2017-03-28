stan1

Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean "would be a disaster"




In a interview with Radio Times, Richard Curtis (director of Love Actually) talked about Keira Knightley's thoughts about Pirates of the Caribbean.
He said: "When we shot the film, I remember Keira Knightley saying that her next project was 'some pirate thing - probably a disaster. That turned out to be Pirates of the Caribbean, in which Bill Nighy was also later a be-tentacled Davy Jones."

Source: 01, 02.
Tagged: , , ,