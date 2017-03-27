Hal Auden? Interesting. Reply

They look like siblings. Reply

I've never noticed before but now I really can see it especially with the pic that was used. Reply

They really do. It's creepy tbh. Reply

Must not be a lot of variation in their species Reply

L O L Reply

I just noticed as well. Reply

I don't really see it entirely, but they do have the same nose. Reply

comment twins



this is happening way too often i need them to stop marrying their distant cousins Reply

I suppose I'll have to read up on my Biology.

https://en.wikivet.net/Lizard_Reproduct ion Interesting...I suppose I'll have to read up on my Biology.

terrifying Reply

So excited for the batshit theory his crazy fans will cook up to rationalise this. Reply

Do they think this is a ~fake relationship?? I assumed some of them hated Sophie, just bc fandom misogyny, but are they tinhatty about this marriage?? Please don't tell me they think he's secret in love with Martin. 😳 Reply

last i checked, they know it's real. they just hate sophie's marginally talented, golddigging ass, or something. then there are other fans who are waaaay to obsessed with her and you can tell they're going overboard to cope.



Edited at 2017-03-27 10:54 pm (UTC)

sis, their tin hats have little tin hats. they think that she is either pr/blackmailing Cumbersnatch and that she is really in love with/has children by some male friend of hers. the amount of misogny in that fandom is off the charts. just because Sophie didn't cut contact with her friends who happen to be men, she's a huge cumslut according to them. just type in her name on Tumblr, sit back & observe the crazy. Reply

I made the mistake of reading the comments on a Daily Mail article about them one time... so much hate for this poor woman who is apparently a mastermind who trapped Benedict into marriage. And I guess has tricked him into fathering another kid now, horrible woman. Reply

There were some serious crazies on other blogs lol. I remember Celebitchy being particularly bad. Reply

I'm loving all these #FAKE babies coming in just to fuck with shippers Reply

not an ugly name



hopefully my baby, Soleil (middle name pending), arrives on time. ten more days!



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:49 pm (UTC)

Congrats :) Reply

thank you :)) Reply

OMG that's so exciting!!! Congratulations! <3 Reply

that's a beautiful name! congrats! :) Reply

Congrats and I mildly hate you out of jealousy :P I've got 8 weeks left and I'm just so ready to have her. This pregnancy has been a roller coaster that I am ready to be done with. Reply

middle name needs to be shower. Reply

Congrats!!! Beautiful name :) Soliel was the name we had picked for our son had he been a girl - after my grandma (Sun) Reply

congrats babes!! n may I suggest wavvy as a middle name Reply

I tough you were waiting for ups to deliver ur bb 😂.I hope ur bb is healthy and precious like a 👼 Reply

That's a beautiful name. Reply

Yassss, congrats bb <3 Reply

congrats!!! i love the name! <3



Edited at 2017-03-28 03:15 am (UTC)

science is really something these days, #bless! Reply

a normalish name Reply

Congratulations on the new hatchling. Hal is an interesting name choice, could it happen to stand for Human Alien Lizard? Reply

Do his psycho stans think this one is a fake baby? Or that she blackmailed him or something? Reply

i never understood the fake baby theory. has anyone ever actually done that? Reply

Not only that but how does this go in their minds? Obviously they believe they are his one true love so do they have an excuse prepared for after their "meet cute" where they introduce him to their family/friend, and are just like, "LoL, don't worry, it was just a fake baby, y'all! You know how it is!" And then there's the question of being attracted to some sociopath who fakes a pregnancy so they can get Oscar Votes? So many questions... Reply

Wait, he also has fake baby conspiracists? Must investigate.... Reply

Wait they think he has a fake baby? Hasn't he appeared in public with it? Do they think it's a robot? Reply

Parent

I thought that she was some kind of evil witch who entrapped him with her ~feminine wiles?? Or whatever Lainey's writing about these days idk Reply

Hal Auden sounds like Hal Jordan to me, so props for that. Reply

Hal? oic Reply

I just saw this for the first time yesterday! Reply

what'd you think? Reply

I'm only here to make sure someone posted this. Reply

I just read the other day that the computer was called HAL after IBM computers, they just took the letters before IBM in the alphabet and made HAL. Reply

Congrats, kids! That's a cute name. Reply

He is so ugly hot Reply

Nah he's just ugly. Reply

no Reply

ia, I thought he was just ugly but in motion he's actually attractive in a way imo Reply

IA Reply

This poor child and his poor genes. Reply

Kit is super cute Reply

That is such a cute little bb! <3 Reply

most babies are cute though, they all look like that. give him a few years. Reply

some of the cutest babies grow up into the most unfortunate adults Reply

Nah I see some of his father in him. Reply

awww I used the same teething necklace he's wearing. Reply

