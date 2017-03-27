She's seriously been killing 2017 with this track and No. 1 Angel Mixtape. I love True Romance but she lost me at Sucker even though I do like Boom Clap. Thank you Charli for saving pop music for me. There's not a single song I dislike on No. 1 Angel. Reply

I refuse to accept that Sucker exists.



yea same Sucker was so bad but she has ben killin it this era Reply

People say Sucker is bad but I love a lot of songs on it? This song alone makes me spontaneously dance in public

need ur luv is one of my fav songs ever ugh so good Reply

I loved Sucker too. Caught In the Middle was my fave. Reply

I love sucker so much tbh even more than true romance Reply

This song always makes me think of "Electric Love" by BORNS.



Both r rad songs tho Reply

Yeah im hearing this song was the first time and part of it sounds just like that "baby you're like lightning in a bottle" part of "electric love" Reply

lol i like sucker too



it's not a masterpiece but it's a cute album with some solid bops Reply

sucker was my shit, but i love mostly all of what charli does (she can keep after the afterparty tho) Reply

this is my fuckin jam omg ive been listenign to it a lot again lately Reply

Mura musa's remix of usher's U don't have to call omfg. Orgasmic.



Also, Charli has been on a roll yas Reply

I like this.



I seriously cannot get into her new mixtape at all. I only like one song and even that one gets on my nerves. IDK. Reply

That boy with the curly hair is soooo cute :O Reply

It really is the late 90s in the fashion world isn't it? Reply

yes and its awful Reply

she's been doing the 90s shit since she came out Reply

i thought this would be over by now. but the sad thing is when it ends 00s fashions will be in and that is 1000x worse. Reply

haha



what's going to happen when 2010s comes back into style? I feel like there's been nothing new this decade, lol Reply

me likey. the last two dudes i banged where ONS, i wish i wasnt so easy sometimes but its hard being horny 24-7 Reply

talented babe!



she is pushing out the bops Reply

this is the most NY mv lol Reply

i like this



i like !Franchesckaar! from charli xcx cuz i'm a francesca lol



this is a cute song, i could get into it. i LOVE her mixtape. all of the songs except 'Emotional' are bops to me. i still like emotional but not as much as all the others. dreamer, roll with me, drugs & lipgloss (yas cupcakke!) are my absolute favs.



Love it.



Also, blond guy and dreadlocks guy could get it. Reply

I'm loving this. I did expect the men to get it on like the rest of the couples did so kinda surprised they didn't.



I have to listen to her new music if it's as good as recent posts make it out to be. Calling it 2017's EMOTION is a tough title to live up to.



thank you for giving me bops charli!!!!! also there are some very beautiful people in this vid. Reply

Trash. Audio trash. Why is she in a 5 formation if she's not going to dance? Can't believe she is famous. Reply

Resident Stan here lol. Here tour tickets for NY are sold out wahhh Reply

I'll cry with you. I'm so mad I waited to get tickets and it's will call only so it's not even like you can buy someone else's ticket unless they have a +1. Reply

she's so fucking cool tbh love all that melanin in the video :) Reply

I think I had that skirt in middle school Reply

slay me



no. 1 angel has been my jam lately, i need to see her live again Reply

I need a music video for Roll With Me. Reply

She really just needs to stop with any kind of dancing in her videos. Reply

lol i actually thought this was some of her best dancing. she really toned down the extra-ness. Reply

lol are you for real? This is like bare minimum/no choreography tbh. Reply

LOL that's exactly why i like it! none of her messy OTT gyrating. i think the laziness works with the aesthetic of the vid and the vibe of the song.



but tbh i don't think it's good dancing, i just think it's good for her Reply

I feel like the only person who absolutely h a t e d the mixtape lmao every track on there sounds like every other song on the radio rn just w/ vague and barely realized pc music influences here and there. Reply

omg this is so cute!! what a fucking BOP Reply

she needs to release dreamer as a single, it's absolutely fucking brilliant. i can't stop myself from bopping in my car when it comes onnnnnn Reply

