March 27th, 2017, 10:08 pm laroseroyale New Music Video: Mura Masa & Charli XCX - 1 Night
Both r rad songs tho
it's not a masterpiece but it's a cute album with some solid bops
Also, Charli has been on a roll yas
I seriously cannot get into her new mixtape at all. I only like one song and even that one gets on my nerves. IDK.
what's going to happen when 2010s comes back into style? I feel like there's been nothing new this decade, lol
she is pushing out the bops
i like !Franchesckaar! from charli xcx cuz i'm a francesca lol
Also, blond guy and dreadlocks guy could get it.
I have to listen to her new music if it's as good as recent posts make it out to be. Calling it 2017's EMOTION is a tough title to live up to.
no. 1 angel has been my jam lately, i need to see her live again
but tbh i don't think it's good dancing, i just think it's good for her