Cuba Gooding Jr. lifts up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest
Yesterday while making an appearing on a panel for American Horror Story at PaleyFest, Cuba Gooding Jr. took it upon himself to bend over and pull up the bottom of Sarah Paulson's dress as she greeted co-star Kathy Bates on stage. While Paulson appeared to laugh off the incident people have taken to social media to question what Gooding was even doing and calling him out for being a creep. As of this afternoon neither Gooding, Paulson, nor their representatives have spoken about / explained the incident.
Sarah Paulson introducing Kathy Bates..... name a better friendship pic.twitter.com/B8Q15b09tX— p.c 🍒 (@90sIover) March 27, 2017
Source 1 and 2
Having already known he's an asshole, I hate how much I enjoyed his "real" AHS character.
Tho in my schools we were only girls except they start to allowd boys in a 2 years younger grade
It was disgusting and terrifying.
What's worse is the school never even did anything about it because every girl that reported them was just told to not dress like that anymore(as if it was their fault?) or the teacher would say something like "well, I have no proof..." and just ignore it.
Hope he shits his pants in public while they rip off and paps catch the whole thing on camera.