Cuba Gooding Jr. lifts up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest

What a fucking creep. Reply

Seriously. Like that is not okay. Reply

Having already known he's an asshole, I hate how much I enjoyed his "real" AHS character. Reply

RYAN WOULD NEVER!!!

What was the purpose for doing that though other than being a fucking douche? Reply

Because he thought he could. Reply

jesus it just keeps getting worse as you scroll down Reply

How did this scenario play out well in his head?! Like, what benefit could doing that possibly have for him? Reply

what a fucking dick. as a former private school student, the idea of being skirted still haunts me as a 29yo. Reply

I was just talking about this to a friend yesterday. We always wore our gym shorts under our uniform skirt in part for this very reason. Reply

Yup, I did the same thing. Reply

I remember teachers telling the girls at my school they had to wear shorts under their skirts so guys wouldn't look under them Reply

god i'm still a bit traumatised from this one time a girl at my school lifted the back of my skirt in a full hallway and everybody laughing. i hate wearing skirts to this day :-( Reply

Same here! Chapel day was the only day I'd wear a skirt - I'd wear pants the other four days a week to prevent idiots from looking up my skirt or making comments. Reply

omg yeah...Even with the wind



Tho in my schools we were only girls except they start to allowd boys in a 2 years younger grade



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:55 pm (UTC)

Yup. I walk up the stairs covering my backside and let men walk ahead of me when I go up the Stairs lol it's so ingrained in me Reply

I didn't go to a private school and didn't have uniforms but I remember in sophomore year every damn girl in school started telling each other not to wear skirts anymore because this group of guys took it upon themselves to start lifting up girls dresses whenever they saw one.



It was disgusting and terrifying.



What's worse is the school never even did anything about it because every girl that reported them was just told to not dress like that anymore(as if it was their fault?) or the teacher would say something like "well, I have no proof..." and just ignore it. Reply

mte. most of the girls in my year wore boxer's under their dresses Reply

hmmm Reply

The second image I was like "Maybe he's getting something off her dress, but it's not like it couldn't wait and he couldn't simply let her know" and then the rest of the images......WTF.



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:17 pm (UTC)

why Reply

That'z not okay Reply

Men are so entitled to women's bodies, it's fucking insane.



Hope he shits his pants in public while they rip off and paps catch the whole thing on camera. Reply

Wait, why isn't he wearing underpants!? Reply

I love that he still threw that ball. Reply

Is that a butt tuft I see? Godddddd Reply

it's fucking ridiculous.. i just lost one of my best friends because he couldn't understand that i didn't want him touching my back or stomach. Reply

I'd break his fucking fingers Reply

