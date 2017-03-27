Say what now?

Cuba Gooding Jr. lifts up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest


Yesterday while making an appearing on a panel for American Horror Story at PaleyFest, Cuba Gooding Jr. took it upon himself to bend over and pull up the bottom of Sarah Paulson's dress as she greeted co-star Kathy Bates on stage. While Paulson appeared to laugh off the incident people have taken to social media to question what Gooding was even doing and calling him out for being a creep. As of this afternoon neither Gooding, Paulson, nor their representatives have spoken about / explained the incident.











