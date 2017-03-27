‘True Detective’ Season 3 is Happening After All
‘True Detective’ Update: David Milch Set to Join Creator Nic Pizzolatto for Season 3 https://t.co/1JRcYoG0f6— Variety (@Variety) 27. März 2017
source
After some uncertainties over the future of the show Nic Pizzolatto now teams up with David Milch (NYPD Blue) for a new season.
let the fancasting begin
Even I couldn't finish season 2.
It was beautifully atmospheric and well-acted, though - which you can probably thank Cary Fukunaga for.
I'm still trying to forget S2 happened.
rip season 1, at least cary rightfully got emmy for it
But I would like to see two women as the detectives