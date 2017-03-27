‘True Detective’ Season 3 is Happening After All

Big Little Lies has just made me want more HBO shows about women. So I hope this is two women (yes, I know it won't be). Reply

Have you seen the way Pizzolato writes women?? That's the last thing I want tbh. Reply

I don't want to spoil it, but what happened to Perry was hilarious. Reply

season 2 was unwatchable Reply

it was one of the worst things i have seen on tv Reply

I gave up after maybe 3 episodes, all I remember is Vince Vaughns monologue about ceiling plaster Reply

I very rarely quit on shows once I've started watching. I'm a completeist. Even if it's garbage, I have to get to the finish line.



Even I couldn't finish season 2. Reply

I think i watched all of the episodes except the season finale. I just didn't bother with it. Reply

Same here. Reply

i was thinking of starting season 2 but it must've been a truly terrible season if you watched the whole thing, but couldn't be bothered to even look at the last ep. Reply

i actually enjoyed it... oop... Reply

I had my issues with season one but season two - what a fucking fall of grace for the ages Reply

I remember thinking that after the bus shootout scene that maybe, just maybe things would start to make sense. Reply

how did this get a season 3? Reply

I still haven't seen the second season but from what I've heard about it, I'm not missing much. Here's hoping Milch can work wonders - Deadwood was so good. Reply

give a job to val kilmer, so he has less time for his hilarious (but sometimes wrong) twitter memoir Reply

doesnt he have throat cancer hes trying to pray away? Reply

I'm in the minority, but I hated Season 1 too. The acting was great, but the writing was so pretentious. Reply

It was all fake deep and then the villain was anti-climactic as fuck.



It was beautifully atmospheric and well-acted, though - which you can probably thank Cary Fukunaga for. Reply

It was v style over substance. Reply

The writing was terrible but the execution was flawless. Reply

I'm still trying to forget S2 happened. Reply

Here's hoping we get the Helen Mirren / Geena Davis version that we all deserve.



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:15 pm (UTC)

nnnn after season 2 that was SHIT i ain't falling for that



rip season 1, at least cary rightfully got emmy for it Reply

I'm kinda surprised how season 2 totally derailed this show. Yes, it was a huge mess, but the ratings were better than season 1 despite it being panned by critics and viewers, and it seemed really premature to kinda give up on it after 1 bad season.



Edited at 2017-03-27 09:20 pm (UTC)

yeah seriously, Ryan Murphy would renew it for 10 seasons if it was his show haha Reply

Season 2 never dipped below 2 million viewers which is waaaaaay better than the vast majority of HBO's "anchor" shows get on average (Veep, Girls etc). I feel like most of their shows get less than 1 millions viewers. Reply

Ryan Murphy and HBO don't go together for a reason. Reply

alr in a prayer circle for reese, nicole and shailene to join up as the three leads. Reply

Nah, Shailene can stay home. Reply

Women leads or keep it. Reply

No Cary don't care



But I would like to see two women as the detectives Reply

hahahahah nooo. This series was so completely batshit and incomprehensible. We do not need another season. Reply

