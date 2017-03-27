Drake postpones concert twice, then lets fans wait hours before cancelling again 2 months later

lmfao at the current music



edit: he should take a break for a year or two



the level of professionalism... Reply

Two hours after it was supposed to start (and on top of the other shenanigans)? Damn. I would want my money back for sure. Reply

Literally me if I had been at that show: Reply

that's from stoker right? Reply

yah Reply

That sucks. I feel like after something has been postponed that many times they should also make a refund an option. Reply

They have, but you don't get the administration fees etc back and most people spent money on parking/public transportation so they're pissed



Pfft. I would be pissed too. Reply

and people will still turn up no matter how many times its cancelled and rescheduled cause ppl put mediocre shitty celebs on a godly level



Geesh Jeroen, spend money and time on someone else. Reply

tsk tsk - this is very un-Canadian. What a disappointment to us all. Reply

So it took them 2 hours to realize he was "sick" huh. Reply

a drake concert must be wack as hell anyway Reply

Full of white dudes saying the N word Reply

and white women lol. same as a kanye concert. its fun if u can ignore those ppl Reply

When I went to see the Formation Tour white women and white gays would say the n word during Sorry



😐



So fucking annoying and uncomfortable Reply

yeah i imagine its just full of fuckboys mostly Reply

Probably one of my favorite concerts I've been to actually. Seen him twice.



But then again, I live in Atlanta so it's guaranteed to be lit. Reply

it isn't tbh Reply

He ain't shit. I'd demand a refund Reply

I read that title and thought for a hot minute that people were waiting TWO MONTHS for him to get onto the stage the second time lmao



that's rude. They paid! Reply

Lmao sorry, he postponed it one week one day before the show would take place. Then postponed it 2 months, again one day before the show. Now he just let everyone wait inside the venue for 2 hours (but of course most people had been waiting all day long) before getting... sick. Reply

Ooh, I got it now. You'd think the second time he would take care to do the right thing. Reply

ummm if he doesn't want to go to amsterdam i'll go instead tbh! after seeing him at coachella in 2015 i can pretty much guarantee i'd give a better/more spirited performance Reply

get your shit together wheelchair jimmy Reply

Jimmy would never Reply

So what do you think it was really tho? What could have been so important to prevent him from showing up at this gig he's already blown off a couple times before? Reply

People on my social media are saying it's because of a bad reaction to weed lol Reply

