Drake postpones concert twice, then lets fans wait hours before cancelling again 2 months later
Drake is ziek en treedt niet op. #ziggo pic.twitter.com/ZT9dBfoaRe— Jeroen Gortworst (@jeroengortworst) 27 maart 2017
After postponing his January 20th concert in Amsterdam to January 26th, and then postponing it again to March 27th on January 25th, Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome was filled with people excited to finally see Drake perform tonight. But two hours after the show was supposed to start and fans were still waiting for Drake, he supposedly got sick and it was announced that tonight's show was cancelled. The concert is now postponed to March 29th, but who knows if it'll really take place then tbh.
SOURCE
lmao this cannot be real.. i feel bad for his fans who thought they were going to the opening of his European tour and now still haven't seen the show
edit: he should take a break for a year or two
😐
So fucking annoying and uncomfortable
But then again, I live in Atlanta so it's guaranteed to be lit.
that's rude. They paid!