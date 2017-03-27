Alyssa Milano will literally drive you to the polls in Georgia! #FlipThe6th
With @ChrisGorham canvassing for @ossoff. Early voting starts today!#FlipThe6th pic.twitter.com/8zK6xWHfnh— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 27, 2017
Your fav politically active Charmed One is working to flip the 6th district in Georgia. Early voting starts today and Alyssa is urging voters to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is looking to replace Donald Trump’s HHS secretary, Tom Price, in the House. She and Chris Gorham are even picking up voters who don't have a ride to the polls!
Vote for @ossoff today to #FlipThe6th! @ChrisGorham and I are ready to canvas. We may end up at your door. pic.twitter.com/p7RWv0LeXu— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 27, 2017
Georgia 6th CALL (678) 636-9551! @ChrisGorham & I will PERSONALLY pick you up and take you to the polls NOW to #voteyourossoff #FlipThe6th— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 27, 2017
No joke. Call 678-636-9551 and @Alyssa_Milano and I WILL PICK YOU UP and take you to early vote! Now. @ossoff #Georgia6th pic.twitter.com/HA3nGuirQr— Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) March 27, 2017
Call 678-636-9551! @ChrisGorham and I WILL PICK YOU UP and take you to vote! Just picked up drew. On our way to Yvette! @ossoff #FlipThe6th pic.twitter.com/3YIZJHMHdY— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 27, 2017
And they just picked up Yvette!
I'm in New England so my reps aren't shitty but I still want to help anyway I can.
i have to ask tho...did they have t**** on the wall and did he do the little "my fellow Americans" vid?
i listened to him on Pod Save America and was really impressed. donated to his campaign even tho I live in TX as well. also he has such a pleasant voice lol
edit: Yup 40%!
Investigative documentary maker Jon Ossoff (D): 40
Ex-Secretary of State Karen Handel (R): 20
Businessman Bob Gray (R): 10
State Sen. Judson Hill (R): 10
Ex-state Sen. Dan Moody (R): 8
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2017/3/2
Truly putting her money where her mouth is.
Plus he's raised $3 million when usually Dem candidates do about $10,000 in that district.
chris gorham looks like a 6th grade science teacher
