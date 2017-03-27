Karlie

Alyssa Milano will literally drive you to the polls in Georgia! #FlipThe6th



Your fav politically active Charmed One is working to flip the 6th district in Georgia. Early voting starts today and Alyssa is urging voters to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is looking to replace Donald Trump’s HHS secretary, Tom Price, in the House. She and Chris Gorham are even picking up voters who don't have a ride to the polls!











