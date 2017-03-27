Alyssa Milano will literally drive you to the polls in Georgia! #FlipThe6th





And they just picked up Yvette!



Picked up Yvette w/ @ChrisGorham to take her to her #flipthe6th polling place! Call 678-636-9551 to volunteer!#ossoff pic.twitter.com/FUnSsQBVDr — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 27, 2017

This is amazing and adorable.And they just picked up Yvette! Reply

Thread

Link

lol you beat me to it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so adorable omfg I love it. Good for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I registered to vote & work the polls when I became a citizen last week so I'm waiting patiently for my paperwork.



I'm in New England so my reps aren't shitty but I still want to help anyway I can. Reply

Thread

Link

congrats sis! i was naturalized in 2015 lol but I've lived here since 2001



i have to ask tho...did they have t**** on the wall and did he do the little "my fellow Americans" vid? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm late but no, there was no vid. Our judge was super awesome and talk about welcoming everyone lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Working the polls is one of my favorite things in life, probably because I'm such a nerd for voting; but really-- it's a great experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's awesome! working the polls is honestly a lot of fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop, i thought that was sarah paulson in the photos lol Reply

Thread

Link

how is he doing in the polls? is he still running against three diff republicans? hopefully they split the vote and he comes out on top



i listened to him on Pod Save America and was really impressed. donated to his campaign even tho I live in TX as well. also he has such a pleasant voice lol Reply

Thread

Link





edit: Yup 40%!





Investigative documentary maker Jon Ossoff (D): 40



Ex-Secretary of State Karen Handel (R): 20



Businessman Bob Gray (R): 10



State Sen. Judson Hill (R): 10



Ex-state Sen. Dan Moody (R): 8



http://www.dailykos.com/story/2017/3/2 7/1646971/-Morning-Digest-As-a-new-poll-g ives-Jon-Ossoff-a-runoff-lead-the-GOP-sp ends-another-1-1-million



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:21 pm (UTC) he's at 40% iircedit: Yup 40%!Investigative documentary maker Jon Ossoff (D): 40Ex-Secretary of State Karen Handel (R): 20Businessman Bob Gray (R): 10State Sen. Judson Hill (R): 10Ex-state Sen. Dan Moody (R): 8 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish he'd get 50% now so they don't have to do a runoff in June. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, looking at Moody's numbers is rather interesting since he's put a lot of money into ads. I'm not even in the 6th district (10th), but I get the ads all the time. But looking at the numbers from the article I wrote...in the last state special election, the hard part will be younger people voting. Last time was in 2007 and it was predominately white women and men over 65 that carried the entire district. Not the 6th, however. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last I heard, it was pretty close and some polls had him in the lead. The GOP put $2 million more into the race after that. Not sure where it stands now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I donated too. I'm in blueCA, so my monetary goals are typically to flipable red districts. They need all of us! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unless he gets over 50% though, it'll go to a runoff in june. so that has to be the goal, more than just winning. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yesss now this is what I want to see! Celebs canvassing and actually getting out and WORKING for politics and our country. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, my comment right under yours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes sis great minds!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

see, when celebs talk about involvement, this is what I love to see. Keep your mediocre speeches and pandering concert shows; give me some grassroots resistance any day! Reply

Thread

Link

m t e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, especially when it's a special election like this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn.



Truly putting her money where her mouth is. Reply

Thread

Link

I knew Auggie Anderson and Samantha Micelli were true heroes. Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Gorham seems like such a good dude. It's awesome that they are doing this. Reply

Thread

Link

Christopher Gorham died so Adam Scott could live, but nonetheless, I love for both of their daddy political passions. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm wary about putting too much hope in this guy, but his campaign is pretty well run, it seems. He only has the one ad that mentions Trump, and only once.



Plus he's raised $3 million when usually Dem candidates do about $10,000 in that district. Reply

Thread

Link

He told Vice that he specifically wasn't running on anti-Trump so much as what he could do the district. That's a good way to balance the moderate appeal since it's not outright attacking their ideology. However, there's one element the new negative ads against him may run: he doesn't actually live in the 6th district. He lives closer to Emory, where his girlfriend is attending school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoa, could that mean he possibly can't run for this seat?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is great

chris gorham looks like a 6th grade science teacher Reply

Thread

Link

Right? He's adorable lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband is a 7th grade science teacher and this comment is making me LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't worry, @mattsgorman . We're filming here in Georgia and have a vested interest in gaining this seat. #FlipThe6th 👍🏼🇺🇸 https://t.co/aSbwvCrrLk — Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) March 27, 2017



Stay bitter, you Republican piece of garbage. Stay bitter, you Republican piece of garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad to see he got blowback for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read Gorham as Gorman and was wondering if they were related but now I am less confused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link