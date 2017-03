the media is so quite regarding this show this season. i literally forgot it is back on Reply

This season is finally picking up!



I loved when Saul went up to Carrie's room and saw the corkboard lol

This episode was rly good. The plot is getting thicker. And it was nice to see Mira.



Wow episode 11 already?



I was obsessed with this show but I cancelled the premiums channels 🤷‍♂️

ngl, totally here for Peter Quinn. Rupert Friend is killing it this season.

He was wonderfull all season. I hope he gets some award recognition for his work.

I really like this season but I don't understand how it took so long for Carrie to realize Dar was behind getting her daughter taken away. Girl you worked for the CIA..

its not like they took her child away for no reason. there was no need to be suspicious that Dar was behind it. Her kid was held hostage by a man with a gun. child protective services would look into it and with Franny spilling that she felt scared, unsafe and Carrie sleeping with a gun in front of her (which were all true) it wouldnt click to her to think someone was manipulating the situation.

I gotta say, the show has been solid again since season 4. Too bad none of my friends believe it.

next week is going to be INSANE

they better not kill off max

excited for next week. i wonder who's going to survive this season

