STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Character Posters

I started reading this last week and have been trying to read it in the teeniest tiniest bits to make it last. It's sooo good.

Yesssss. I don't love everything Gaiman's written, but American Gods really deserves to be a modern classic of genre fiction tbh.

I'd love to do a re-read before the premiere, but I'm already struggling to finish the third book of The Expanse hehe. I think I may look into audio books, to enjoy while I do work =)

I'm super excited for this.



Also have Gillian's eyes always been super uneven and I've never noticed before or is it just that picture? Reply

I had to check some photos, but I think it just might be this image >< it looks to be a photograph from some sort of magazine/book and the page just bending.

I thought maybe it was a picture of a picture situation so that it was distorted but I've had a lot of instances just in the past 24 hours of me being super unobservant so I thought maybe this was another thing I somehow never noticed :X

beyond ready for this show

I love these posters! I'm excited for this show even though I tried to read the book but I just do not like Neil Gaiman's writing style AT ALL.



Edited at 2017-03-27 07:56 pm (UTC)

Totally understand, in fact I think a lot of fans of his find other work to be better than AG =) I think you'll do fine enjoying the show without any knowledge of the book. I'm looking forward to seeing the changes they'll do and expanding on some of the character stories!

His style is very...plain? I always feel like I'm reading movie scripts when I'm reading his books. It's so obvious that he straddles a lot of mediums, not always with the best results.

I had a hard time with American Gods, but I loved Stardust (writing style wise).

I bought the book, but I don't think I'll read it. I find that I'm always disappointed by his actual work when I loved the adaptations that others have done. Reading Stardust was one of my greatest literary disappointments.

Aww yeah, a new Bryan Fuller show for the networks to cancel.

Its a miniseries so its already got an expuration date lol.

They're going to cancel it halfway through its run, breaking new ground.

lmao

Thinking about re-reading this book, it's been forever.

I could not get past page 150 w/ this book. Like the gods were just being revealed to Shadow but the writing still did not grab me.



The posters look great tho



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:03 pm (UTC)

Isn't Wednesday's poster a little... revealing?



EDIT: also, can't wait for this <3



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:03 pm (UTC)

Only if you know the significance of the ravens. But if you know that, then you should be able to figure it out from "Wednesday" already.

Yeah, but* I think his name in English is a bit revealing tbh anyway lol



Edited at 2017-03-27 10:41 pm (UTC)

i don't really have any interest in this plot, but i have interest in ricky whittle and the show looks very pretty, so i'll give it a shot and see

I can't freaking wait, they all look so good.



p.s- op, you coming to the expanse post? I was worried about you when I saw you didn't make your usual Into the Badlands post.

Yes!! Apologies for that, this weekend hit me hard with work and I didn't get to watch Samurai Jack, nor watch Into the Badlands live ><; and for the Expanse round-ups I like to listen to the podcasts and watch the videos proper so I can comment better =) I'll be doing that tonight hehe, I figured I can listen to the podcast while I work out. I just had no free time to properly enjoy some shows, bah!

No apologies necessary, you don't even have to go to the post, I just selfishly miss chatting with you there, especially since you're one of the few that listens to the podcasts as well, lol. Hope you have a bit more free time now. Samurai Jack is some cartoon, right? I keep hearing that name.

I'm excited for this! I didn't like the book much but I think it's a very cool concept and would love to see what Bryan Fuller does with it.



Although if someone was gonna do a Gaiman adaptation I'd rather it be Good Omens tbh!

Omg you just made my day! How did I miss that this was happening?!



Ps I like your icon.

EMILY BROWNINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

my fav

ill stan for anything that employs her <3

I have this book on my kindle and I feel like I'll never actually get to it.

Looking at these posters....the plot seems very confusing



brb googling

Ok so I googled the plot of the book and read the description on Goodreads and I still don't know what it's about.

Ah, I usually post the synopsis but forgot to =) yeah it's a bit strange to sum up, but basically Shadow (Ricky Whittle) gets drawn into a world and war between Old Gods and the New.

Not sure if you saw the trailer for the show but here you go :



Not sure if you saw the trailer for the show but here you go :



Reply

