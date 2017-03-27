STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Character Posters
#OMG #IanMcShane @MrRickyWhittle @YetideBadaki #EmilyBrowning @AmericanGodsSTZ @andmichaelgreen @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/hB1ESoHxcO— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 27, 2017
#OMG @TheOrlandoJones @schreiber_pablo @BruceJLangley @KChenoweth pic.twitter.com/JCYAwtUr4X— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 27, 2017
#OMG @TheStormare @CrispinGlover @AmericanGodsSTZ @andmichaelgreen @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/ppcnUyMJwp— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 28, 2017
Gillian Anderson as David Bowie, this is why I am alive 👨🏻🎤😭❤ #Media #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/IKVVR399x8— Estefi ⭕️ (@GwenefyND) March 22, 2017
THE MANY FACES OF MEDIA @GillianA @AmericanGodsSTZ @andmichaelgreen @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/tLnywLQyA8— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 20, 2017
---
Apologies mods, I keep messing up the source thing with images, I'll stick with the tweets =) Hope this works. Click on the tweets for full images! Happy we finally got a look at one of Media's appearances! April can't come fast enough.
Also have Gillian's eyes always been super uneven and I've never noticed before or is it just that picture?
The posters look great tho
EDIT: also, can't wait for this <3
Although if someone was gonna do a Gaiman adaptation I'd rather it be Good Omens tbh!
Ps I like your icon.
brb googling
Not sure if you saw the trailer for the show but here you go :