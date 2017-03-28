Katie Cassidy returning to Arrow as series regular
.@MzKatieCassidy is coming back to #Arrow as regular in Season 6 https://t.co/29rxJ1lzpd— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 27, 2017
Will be returning in the last 2 episodes of season 5 [Spoiler (click to open)]as Black Siren and will be a regular in season 6
Does this make you happy, ONTD?
i started watching for her but idt i can handle the rest of the shitshow anymore
I did get joy though this weekend that whenever I went by her booth she pretty much always had a bigger crowd / line than Stephen did.
Are they going to make her the Big Bad in season 6 or give her a redemption arc?
HM
And if this is an attempt to increase the ratings? then
whatever, i jut hope they make juliana harkavy/dinah drake a regular along with josh and rick
And same hehe, I'll be happy with the gifs and clips =) I think I can be okay with not tuning in!
You probably wouldn't like it though because Sara is the de facto lead and pretty awesome, and they got rid of Snart almost entirely.
I definitely would have preferred it if Katie loved herself and bounced from this sinking ship.
I don't want it, I want Katie to be free from them and for me to not be tempted by these devils. I guess I can live through gifs, plus someone this season posted clips of all her scenes, maybe that will keep up. I'm not giving Marc and co another chance to suck me into Bat-lite and Felicity show.