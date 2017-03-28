Katie Cassidy returning to Arrow as series regular

hysterical. i don't know if this will convince me to watch this shit show again, but i'm happy for katie and glad this show realized how badly it fucked up by getting rid of her in the first place. ✌️ Reply

Yeah like I'm glad Katie has a gig and she's getting paid but I don't know if I would come back even for her at this point. Arrow stopped being enjoyable to me. I'll keep watching The Flash though and I'll be happy whenever she crosses over onto that. Reply

I'm happy for Katie, but they treated her and Laurel like shit, I don't trust them to suddenly treat her right and it will still be Bat-lite and Felicity show, se won't be the female lead she was meant to be and she's Black Siren and not Laurel. I don't trust Marc and Wendy, I'm not giving tem a cance to hurt me all over again. Reply

my thoughts exactly! Reply

yup mte Reply

mte



i started watching for her but idt i can handle the rest of the shitshow anymore Reply

I kind of figured they were going to go this route after reading about this season but I'm still done. Forever bitter at what they did to Laurel.



I did get joy though this weekend that whenever I went by her booth she pretty much always had a bigger crowd / line than Stephen did. Reply

Yea, I'm still done with the show and I don't trust them to treat Katie or her character right this time around. Knowing she has a bigger crowd/line that Stehen gives me life, thanks for that. Reply

Any time! <3 Reply

You can just watch her scenes on Youtube. It's not like there will be many. Reply

wtf even happened to this show tbh Reply

Well then.



Are they going to make her the Big Bad in season 6 or give her a redemption arc?



HM Reply

I don't know why I just imagine it as an Illyria situation. Reply

That would be so good if they had good writers. Illyria/Fred transformation was one of the best in tv history. Reply

Redemption arc makes sense, but then this is Guggenheim, so I don't trust him at all. Reply

i think she'll be the big bad. they've been saying they wanted to do one for a while. i'm not sure that talia this season counts exactly. Reply

She'll prob start as the big bad but get a redemption arc when the real season 6 big bad shows up. With better writers they could make next season actually not boring with her arc but you know they're going to fuck it up. Reply

just: lol Reply

i dont even watch this show but lol mte Reply

Glad she's still making that paper, even though it's on a show I don't watch.

I have been thinking about dropping Arrow, but maybe I'll stick with it for a while longer and see how this goes. I wonder how that's going to work considering so far she's been an antagonist for Oliver. Reply

And if this is an attempt to increase the ratings? then

a redemption arc, probably. *gags*And if this is an attempt to increase the ratings? then

LMAOOOOOOOOOO she just can't get off the cw



whatever, i jut hope they make juliana harkavy/dinah drake a regular along with josh and rick Reply

None of em will get off of TheCW lbr. Maybe EBR since she is still young enough. Reply

I'm very happy for her, but I do feel like she deserves better...I'm not sure I'll be tuning in, because I just don't trust Guggenheim or the writers. I'll be happy to read what fellow Laurel/BC fans have to say though about the next season and wait for their word on whether or not it's worth tuning into =) Reply

Katie, Laurel and their fans deserve better. I'm much happier after I quit the show, I'm not getting sucked back in just to have Marc and Wendy play me again. I'm sure there'll be plenty of gifs and maybe even entire scenes of hers available next season. Between that and Laurel fans posting about it, I'll get my fix without getting burned again. Reply

Agreed, I don't miss the show at all =\ and though on one hand I'm happy she's coming back, those showrunners/writers just have proven time and again that they don't care enough to handle her story well.



And same hehe, I'll be happy with the gifs and clips =) I think I can be okay with not tuning in! Reply

Agreed 100% Reply

Girl I agree but I admit, Ill get sucked back in for KC. Reply

cackling



cackling

On other one hand, this show is horrible and I really don't want to watch it again, on the other hand the anger of Katie/Laurel haters and Olicity fans delights me. Reply

I really would have preferred if Katie loved herself. Or if she was a regular on Legends of Tomorrow, which is actually the only DCTV show that is super fun right now. Reply

Is that actually decent? I thought about watching it because I love Victor Garber and also really like Brandon Routh (who I feel they also did dirty on Arrow) and Wentworth Miller is everything as Captain Cold but I cannot stand Sarah Lance so I was basically like NOPE. Reply

Season 1 is terrible. Just absolutely terrible. But Season 2 is really fun, which is amazing since The CW seems to suck all traces of fun out of everything. It's the only DCTV show I've enjoyed in a long time, maybe since S1 of The Flash.



You probably wouldn't like it though because Sara is the de facto lead and pretty awesome, and they got rid of Snart almost entirely. Reply

Marc is still involved in LoT, much as I would kill to see the Canary sisters kicking ass there and having a storyline of Sara with a doppelganger of her sister... He'd find a way to ruin it and that show can barely handle having 2 female characters.



I definitely would have preferred it if Katie loved herself and bounced from this sinking ship. Reply

I need her to love herself so I can love myself but since she doesnt love herself I can't love myself and I will suffer for her. Reply

queen stays queen Reply

I mean personally Katie ain't shit. But because of Black Canary and the shit show that is Error plus the Olicity stans, I am rooting for her all the way. Reply

