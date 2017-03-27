CL and other global icons at the #amfARHongKong Gala

Ha English album is never gonna happen. Sis needs to pack it up and go back to Korea and focus on that market. Since the girl group trend is dying she needs to capitalize on being from an OG successful group and just slay in that market she'll be the Kelly to Sandara's Beyoncé Reply

I'm glad she's serious about the US crossover, in the sense that she hasn't given up after a month like everyone else.



The album will be out this year.

More like the Michelle at this point. Minzy's debuting next month and I would not put it past CL to pull an Applause and drop a single in Korea at the same time. It'll flop ofc.I'm glad she's serious about the US crossover, in the sense that she hasn't given up after a month like everyone else.The album will be out this year.

lmao! Minzy?! That's just embarrassing. Poor CL! She could've had it all...

tell me more about this minzy solo, please. i've stayed out of the kpop loop, i need an update!

Album's expected in April, will have collaborations with Flowsik and Jay Park, no title track chosen yet.



I think that's all we know do far.

i'm so excited to hear that. i've been rooting for her for so long, it's nice to see she's doing work and getting work outside of yg.

she's also doing variety. she's part of the main cast for sister's slam dunk.

yay! felt like she wasn't doing anything before. i'll go check it out.

Sandara is having a good career. I've seen her in so much variety. Ageless beauty.



It's Scooter managing her right. I don't know if I can trust her with a female solo artist after the disgrace he pulled off with fucking Carly Rae Jepsen and EMOTION. Reply

the fuck are those sleeves girl

Look like water-wings. Maybe she's learning how to swim? Lord knows she's doing everything except releasing a fucking album.



Edited at 2017-03-27 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

i dont know her, but i came in to say that she's really pretty (even tho the weird looking sleeves, or they might look weird bc of the pic)

CL is the george rr martin of kpop

Nah, that's definitely YG.

Oh, this flop is still trying it

Naomi Campbell looks so overly contoured..

But where is the album, CL?



Lowkey excited for Minzy to come through. Reply

