March 27th, 2017, 08:40 pm just444 Exhausted Millie Bobby Brown (13) apologises for having to cancel ComicCon appearance source
Which yeah it sucks but it's literally always a possibility that there's going to be a cancellation for cons its written all over every website of every convention ever. Also she's a child. Come the fuck on.
A friend and I were just talking the other day about her since she's scheduled to appear at C2E2 next month along with Finn and Gaten and they're doing like a group picture you can get with Finn and Gaten but Millie is only doing things solo and we're pretty sure that's her parents doing. Like the boys are doing stuff together but she's not part of what they do and it really puts a lot more stress / burden onto her while also presenting her as ~more important~. Like it just seemed like a lot to put on a kid I don't know. Her parents seem shitty.
She said that their personal account was ALWAYS in the overdraft, but they always had new cars and the mom was always in new fur coats & jewelry. Also of note, in 1990, then-15-year-old Damon passed out in a taping session for Disney due to exhaustion.
Seems like too many people use it as an opportunity to force their kids to be the breadwinners.
It's really unfair that a 13 year old should be suffering from work-related exhaustion, tbh.
but at the same time, the fact that they allowed her to act at all probably means they already have a super different mindset than most good parents.
