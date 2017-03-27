I feel for her. Sadly her parents seem the type to push her to Reply

Thread

Link

Also I know there are limits for minors for how many hours they can work but does that apply for pre teens as well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://www.laineygossip.com/Exhausted-M illie-Bobby-Brown-apologises-Instagram-v ideo-cancel-Comic-Con-appearance/46634 Yeah, I just read about this on Lainey's site. There are restrictions, like they can't work more than 5.5 hours. But this was supposed to be here "day off". :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah i'm pretty sure it does. i always thought it was anyone under 18 in the entertainment industry (they can't work at certain times/hours i think? and probably can't do more than x amount of hours), which is why a lot of TV shows usually cast people that are older to play 16/17 year olds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What ^ was said above, there are strict rules about how much you can work on a production, but outside of the production its the parents who decide how much they want to work her so sending her to cons wouldn't be part of those work regulations and have their own separate restrictions that don't take into account the work she's doing on TV/film sets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes but I don't think appearances are related to working on set and filming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what she's said on talk shows, she's always wanted to be a star from the time she could walk and talk, and is surprised it took so long. So I'm not sure her parents are pressuring her to do anything. She seems extremely self-driven (the way Emma Stone did a Powerpoint demo to convince her parents to take her to Hollywood when she was 13). Some kids are just like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah she's too young to be dealing with exhaustion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sure you've gotten this question a few times lol but is your icon from some tv show or movie? cause if so, i need to watch that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Poor bb. People better be civil about this. Reply

Thread

Link





@GrierKirsten @CollectiveConFL @milliebbrown how is the cons fault lmao ? it wasn't their decision to cancel millie it was hers, get mad at — *:･ﾟ✧ (@jupiterroses) March 25, 2017



@CollectiveConFL @milliebbrown i literally drove 7 hours just got in the parking lot and we now have to drive all the way back :( 😪 — kenn:)) (@BasicallyBeyers) March 25, 2017



@CollectiveConFL @milliebbrown this is pretty crappy I'm literally almost there and I'm just now dinging this out thanks I walkways missed — Rebekka (@moeisnthere) March 25, 2017





Which yeah it sucks but it's literally always a possibility that there's going to be a cancellation for cons its written all over every website of every convention ever. Also she's a child. Come the fuck on. People were bitchingWhich yeah it sucks but it's literally always a possibility that there's going to be a cancellation for cons its written all over every website of every convention ever. Also she's a child. Come the fuck on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are they for real? Smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fandom is a cancer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wtf? She's a child. Who pays that much or drives all the way just to see a kid? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're this entitled? especially over a 13 year old? fucking pathetic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This child does not owe these obsessive, entitled creeps anything. Fuck them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel really bad for her. I feel like her parents are just going to run her completely ragged.



A friend and I were just talking the other day about her since she's scheduled to appear at C2E2 next month along with Finn and Gaten and they're doing like a group picture you can get with Finn and Gaten but Millie is only doing things solo and we're pretty sure that's her parents doing. Like the boys are doing stuff together but she's not part of what they do and it really puts a lot more stress / burden onto her while also presenting her as ~more important~. Like it just seemed like a lot to put on a kid I don't know. Her parents seem shitty. Reply

Thread

Link

I mistrust the parents of all child actors, tbqh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the only success story of a famous child actor that had good parents was ron howard and thats it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





She said that their personal account was ALWAYS in the overdraft, but they always had new cars and the mom was always in new fur coats & jewelry. Also of note, in 1990, Same. I've told this story here before, but my mom used to be a bank teller for a looong time, and the parents of Damon Pampolina (a former Mickey Mouse Club star from 1989-1991 & member of the band "The Party" from 1990-1993) were clients of hers.She said that their personal account was ALWAYS in the overdraft, but they always had new cars and the mom was always in new fur coats & jewelry. Also of note, in 1990, then-15-year-old Damon passed out in a taping session for Disney due to exhaustion. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are a few good ones (Natalie Portman's parents and Anna Paquin's parents seem to have done a really good job and I guess it's too early to tell but the parents of Quvenzhané Wallis seem to be really careful about making sure she's having fun and only working once a year) but in general IA.



Seems like too many people use it as an opportunity to force their kids to be the breadwinners. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia on all points Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Last year there were stories about her dad being difficult behind scenes and now this. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember back at the Globes and SAGs, the boys all walked the carpet together while Millie walked all by herself. Pretty sure there were rumors that was because her parents wanted to make sure she didn't have to share the spotlight with anyone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Millie is basically supporting her family, she has made it known in interviews. it's very sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yea when I saw she was walking the red carpets solo but all the boys were doing it together I immediately thought it was her parents doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did op put her age down? Reply

Thread

Link

im dyiingggggggg i think i go into posts now just for your comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do i feel like your making fun of me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So ppl wouldn't call her selfish or lazy, since she's basically still a child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP was just referencing her age I would guess for those unfamiliar with her age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to emphasize how young she still is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to reminder people it's gross to put the blame on children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To remind everyone of just how young this kid is. Possibly also to avoid a bunch of repetitive 'how old is she?' type questions.



It's really unfair that a 13 year old should be suffering from work-related exhaustion, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor sweetie. i hope she feels better soon <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she gets to rest, she looks so tired. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw baby. She needs some good old-fashioned "sleeping till 3 pm" for a week. Reply

Thread

Link

with parents like hers, she'd be needing the 3 pm sleep-in for sth more like a year. I can't believe they're so sloppy with their daughter's health, I'm side-eyeing her dad especially so hard rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank god she's taking the time she needs. Poor bb. Reply

Thread

Link

what's the deal with her parents? Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't her dad throw a tantrum because they shaved her head for Stranger Things? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He cried Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he did that's stupid because it's her hair, not his. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Bill Dauterive voice* It will grow back. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

from what i've heard/seen this is pretty common behavior among dads. they seem strangely obsessed with their daughters' long hair. my dad's never been like that but than again my hair was never short when i was a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is fucking disgusting, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Typical stage parents that are relying on her for their income Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her dad in particular seems like a fairly extreme version of a stage parent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow her closely but her dad was trying to negotiate a signing bonus for big agencies that wanted to work with her (which is not done, they don't give you money they take a % of the deals they negotiate for you) and there was another post about how her parents made the entire family move for her career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they moved the family to LA to support her acting career. She is basically the breadwinner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her parents are trash Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're huge Lindsay Lohan fans or at least her dad gives off that vibe . Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her dad basically wouldnt let her come back for a second season until he could get the most money out of it. Like hes going to be one of those parents that basically work their child to death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they're forcing her to be the breadwinner of the family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor bb :( Reply

Thread

Link

I feel bad for her. The con circuit seems way too brutal for pre-teens. Also too many fans can't separate fantasy from reality. Reply

Thread

Link

+1 on both of these points Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, a lot of older men think she's "hot" - if I was a parent I'd keep her far away from fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

??!! Excuse me?? People think she's hot? But why am I surprised, really. Sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just threw up a little in my mouth D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you'd prob be a better parent to her than the specimens she currently has. I'm not surprised at all these assholes think it's ok to expose a tween to that for $$$.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right???? There's nothing in the world that'd get me to allow my preteen daughter to go to an event where she could meet dozens upon dozens of grown men





but at the same time, the fact that they allowed her to act at all probably means they already have a super different mindset than most good parents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone on Reddit used to do amazing pencil sketches of celebs and sell them on Etsy. He said that "a young Chloe Grace Moretz" was the most requested artwork :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and on top of it all, her parents sound like the absolute worst. I'm in genuine fear for this kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I met Carl from the walking dead and he looked like he wanted to die lmao. I asked him if he was enjoying his time in London and he was like "I haven't gotten a chance to see it" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I remember a 15 year old voice actor at anime con talking about some of his fan related experiences... i was disturbed. There is something wrong with people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I really think only older teens/adults should work the con circuit. But, in all honesty, I think most successful actors should try to avoid it all together for the reason you just mentioned. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, especially with fan accounts. if i was a parent i'd feel so overprotective in that sort of situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor kid. :( I feel for her and I worry about her parents. It sounds like they are awful stage parents. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, poor baby. Hope she feels better!!



Btw, random but does any France Versailles fans know a stream where I can see it?! :/ don't wanna wait until fall.. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.primewire.ag/watch-2780997-V ersailles-online-free



Edited at 2017-03-27 07:04 pm (UTC) as in, you're living in France? primewire should work. im in france and i use it all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link