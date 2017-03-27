[movie] batb:cuties

The View talks about 45's AHCA blame game and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The panel talks about the blame game that 45 went through after the Obamacare repeal bill was yanked.The deflection was first on the Democrats, then the Republicans, and finally Paul Ryan. The "Art of the Deal" didn't work out so properly for 45 as he didn't understand healthcare.

What happens when Sean Hannity interviews Ted Koppel on FOX News? Well, it leads to Ted Koppel schooling Hannity about he is bad for America. The panel discuss the merits of Hannity not being a journalist. Jed argues that she agrees with what Hannity says (look for the Sunny stink eye) because she appeared on his show a lot. Sunny argues that the opinion of Hannity has become news when he is not even a news journalist.

The panel chimes in on the the barring of females from wearing leggings on United Airlines flights. Sunny does not like that United is body shaming as all their rules are essentially female centric.

Today's guests are Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Jane talks about falling in love with Lily Tomlin and how 9 to 5 came to mind. They talk about how Dolly came up with the song for 9 to 5. Jane and Lily talk about bringing the 9 to 5 trio to Grace and Frankie. Lily and Jane's activism is talked about as well as their opinions in regards to celebrities in politics.









