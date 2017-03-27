The View talks about 45's AHCA blame game and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit
Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The panel talks about the blame game that
What happens when Sean Hannity interviews Ted Koppel on FOX News? Well, it leads to Ted Koppel schooling Hannity about he is bad for America. The panel discuss the merits of Hannity not being a journalist. Jed argues that she agrees with what Hannity says (look for the Sunny stink eye) because she appeared on his show a lot. Sunny argues that the opinion of Hannity has become news when he is not even a news journalist.
The panel chimes in on the the barring of females from wearing leggings on United Airlines flights. Sunny does not like that United is body shaming as all their rules are essentially female centric.
Today's guests are Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Jane talks about falling in love with Lily Tomlin and how 9 to 5 came to mind. They talk about how Dolly came up with the song for 9 to 5. Jane and Lily talk about bringing the 9 to 5 trio to Grace and Frankie. Lily and Jane's activism is talked about as well as their opinions in regards to celebrities in politics.
Umm...wouldn't that be quite illegal?
where are his supporters now with their lock him up signs?
lily looks so different to me on the show
I hope audioanimatronic Trump is unflattering
I don't condone vandalism buuuuuuuut if something were to happen I wouldn't mind
Or at least boo and hiss during his segment
The American part of the showcase is the worse part tbh
He's not my rep anymore, but I'll post this to a local Facebook group. Do you have an article on it?
I think the airline has every right to enforce a dress code for people who aren't paying, but they need to do it consistently, all the time, for both men and women... or not at all, which makes way more sense, since no one gives a fuck about how you look when you fly!
No! Which is why the issue blew up in the first place. A woman saw two girls being turned away from the gate and tweeted United about it. Their twitter ppl then made it a bigger issue when they were like "those are the rules and we have a right to do this" or whatever and did not say they were flying free until later on. So their enforcement of their dumb dress code rules made them look bad when those girls in leggings would have been ignored by literally everyone if they had been able to board the plane.
Also, fuck Ivanka and fuck Trump's ~women in business~ angle that he's trying so hard. It's so fucking self involved, and just shows how much Ivanka is in his gross little orange ear. Complicit fucking hag.
Also, at this point, isn't it worth it to call Spicer out? The consequence of getting banned from the press briefings seems worth it. It's not like anything they are asking ever gets answered.
Can anyone rec some political podcasts? I've been listening to The Daily and Pod Save America/The World.
Can we talk about how Fauxtus literally handed Merkel a piece of paper demanding Germamy pay 300 billion pounds in "unpaid NATO fees"?? Idk how to embed tweets on my phone but https://twitter.com/JustSchmeltzer/statu
God bless that woman. I would not have the patience that she has, I'd probably swing a chair at him.
Oh thank goodness it isn't true, because that would seriously have been so embarrassing and stupid. But it feels like something he would do, some weird power play bs to make himself feel better.
also i love how all the papers in the world are dragging him for being a fucking idiot who has no idea how anything works. what a moron, did he actually think some made up "bill" some intern probably drafted in ms paint would be legit? he should've known it would've been as legit as his presidency
There was some reporter, I should have favorited the tweet cause now I can't find it, that said during the transition Trump legit had no idea what NATO was or how it worked.