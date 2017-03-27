The View talks about 45's AHCA blame game and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit

osp is 0-3 on his campaign promises

I am so petrified for Earth. I really think we're about to be the last generation. I should just cash out my 401k and go see the world while I can. Reply

I just think it's pathetic that these people can even look at their grandchildren while voting the way they do on environmental issues. Like, all the money in the world isn't going to save these people from natural disasters and whatever else will be thrown their way in the coming years. Reply

RIGHT?! What's that old proverb? When the Last Tree Is Cut Down, the Last Fish Eaten, and the Last Stream Poisoned, You Will Realize That You Cannot Eat Money. Reply

lol I wanna drop grad school and do the same Reply

our complete disregard for the environment and the future keeps me up at night, but then i think about how there has been some positive changes in some really unlikely places wrt renewable energy and how there are organisations who are developing the tech to fucking suck the CO2 out of the atmosphere. we're not dead yet, and we're all going to not be here one day no matter what, we just got to keep on going until that happens. Reply

Yes smh Reply

It is very illegal. However, they data can still be retrieved. Reply

I hope they are doing this and that investigators find the digital footprints, because even if the communications weren't criminal, covering them up when you have been ordered not to is! Reply

i can't remember who, but someone was being interviewed about this on msnbc and they were saying that it's only illegal if they've already been subpoenaed but i don't see how it still wouldn't be considered deleting evidence or hindering an ongoing investigation or something Reply

they were ordered to preserve documents so yeah Reply

It is. But you'd think these idiots would consider that. Reply

lmao but her emails...





where are his supporters now with their lock him up signs? Reply

lbr as far as the deplorables go anyone with an -R next to their name can do whatever they want. Reply

Season 3 of Grace and Frankie is so much better than season 2. They're cute together. Reply

Fuck Judge Jeannine Reply

Yeah like wtf is she on. Reply

i just finished grace and frankie and now idk what to do with myself.



lily looks so different to me on the show



Edited at 2017-03-27 06:24 pm (UTC)

When is Trauma stepping down/getting impeached anyway? Reply

Hall of Presidents at @WaltDisneyWorld closed as they add a mechanical President Trump pic.twitter.com/NAToFIh6Ko — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 27, 2017



bleuuuugh. bleuuuugh. Reply

well, I'll never be going in there again Reply

When I went to Disney a couple of months ago and they had this sign, it was literally just people walking by flicking the sign off, lol. Reply

well that's awesome, at least. Reply

Good Reply

AUGH! I was wondering about this. I hoped they had dissed the idea but nerp. Reply

when I realize this after the election it made me irrationally sad



I hope audioanimatronic Trump is unflattering Reply

Highly unlikely but imagine if his impeachment came right around the time of the reopening ☺️



Edited at 2017-03-27 06:32 pm (UTC)

depressing



I don't condone vandalism buuuuuuuut if something were to happen I wouldn't mind Reply

i hope it's some team america/monster puppet shit Reply

he will also most likely get a library too right? imagine that, a president who doesn't and maybe cannot read getting a presidential library. we are truly living idiocracy. mike judge was ahead of his time and psychic to be honest Reply

well i'm at least looking forward to some creative vandalism Reply

idc Jack Tapper could GET it Reply

I hope it gets vandalized tbh



Or at least boo and hiss during his segment



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:03 pm (UTC)

I hope it catches on fire (just his animatronic)



The American part of the showcase is the worse part tbh Reply

I hope Disney decides to be shady and makes a hilariously awful looking animatronic. Cheap looking as fuck, uncanny valley levels of unsettling so no one wants to look at it, and it has to have comically awful hair. Reply

i saw this when i just went to wdw and it made me sad that that moron is gonna be in there forever, and i don't even like the hall of presidents Reply

ugh @ sessions' racist and xenophobic announcement today about sanctuary cities Reply

Cant wait for the day they stop referring to human beings as aliens Reply

i hate to mute him. Reply

I hope he and his bloodline die a miserable death. Reply

I caught up on Who Do You Think You Are earlier and I loved that Julie Bowen kept talking about the country's consistent othering of citizens. Like the APL in Chicago, which was basically an SS tactic during WWI. Reply

What did he say? Reply

Okay but when are democrats going to rally around single payer Reply

They need to do this. Reply

Oh dang, why isn't David Price for it?



He's not my rep anymore, but I'll post this to a local Facebook group. Do you have an article on it? Reply

Also ugh @ Tulsi Gabbard. Getting pretty annoyed with libertarians and progressives who only like her b/c they're a bunch of potheads and don't care that she's a homophobe and an islamophobe



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:39 pm (UTC)

I read that Conyers has had this bill written up and ready to go since 2009 but Pelosi and Obama buried it. Reply

If you want to know why The Democrats are not coming out for Medicare for All en masse: the healthcare industry gave them $17.6m last year pic.twitter.com/LY6HURONEw — Nando (@nandorvila) March 24, 2017

Bernie is going to push for it and Warren has said she will support it. Others? Maybe this is why... Reply

Grace and Frankie is amazing but I couldn't care less about the husbands tbh, I don't like them that much. Reply

Agreed. I could've done without Robert and Sol this season. I wish they would've focused more on fleshing out Mallory's marriage storyline and given Brianna as much attention in the back half of the season as she got in the first four episodes. Reply

i was assuming the actress was busy or something in the back half with the weird way she was written off and only got a phone call in the finale, but idk Reply

She was pregnant last year so I bet that's why she wasn't in it as much Reply

MTE, every once in a while is fine, but there's no need for them to be getting so much screen time. Give the kids more attention if you need to fill airtime. Reply

I think Sol is alright but I think I just have an unreasonable amount of goodwill toward Sam Watterston cuz he looks like a friendly version of that muppet eagle. Reply

Yeah, I don't like Robert even tho I have a soft spot for Martin Sheen. Sol is precious but their storylines together bore me. Reply

grace and frankie have superior chemistry with each other tbh, the husbands' romance is (i think) both written and acted in a really lackluster way Reply

I still don't understand the whole leggings thing. They were flying non-rev, so they're held to a stricter dress code...but why?? Do other people on the flight somehow know they're ~representing the airline? Are they gonna walk by, see their casual clothes and go "wow, this airline must be garbage if these broads are wearing Lululemon"??? idgi. And of course I'm curious if they'd be this strict with men. Reply

The whole concept is an archaic holdover from the era where people dressed up to fly, especially in first, and non-rev passengers could potentially be seated in first.



I think the airline has every right to enforce a dress code for people who aren't paying, but they need to do it consistently, all the time, for both men and women... or not at all, which makes way more sense, since no one gives a fuck about how you look when you fly! Reply

i've flown non-rev. i'd never wear leggings like that because sometimes you get a chance at first class and you want to be at least presentable.

People dress down in first as well. I've seen plenty of children, or adults just short of their sleeping clothes (or in them) in first. Which goes back to the question of 'who will know' Reply

Not to brag, but I've flown first class plenty of times in sweats and leggings, no one really cares tbh although I see how non-rev is different from a regular customer Reply

I don't work for United but I non-rev all the time on my airline and have never had an issue. We have a dress code but you're definitely allowed leggings. You can look decent in a pair of leggings imo Reply

I feel like where I grew up was 70% Delta employees and no one has been able to give a better explanation beyond "it's just the rules". You could probably guess if someone is non-rev if they're getting on the plane last or waiting at a gate forever, but who cares at that point. I'd be more concerned about someone coming on the flight with a bad attitude than leggings. Most people look like shit at the airport these days anyway. Reply

Do other people on the flight somehow know they're ~representing the airline?



No! Which is why the issue blew up in the first place. A woman saw two girls being turned away from the gate and tweeted United about it. Their twitter ppl then made it a bigger issue when they were like "those are the rules and we have a right to do this" or whatever and did not say they were flying free until later on. So their enforcement of their dumb dress code rules made them look bad when those girls in leggings would have been ignored by literally everyone if they had been able to board the plane. Reply

Jeff Sessions can go fuck himself. I can't believe they think it's legit to use one anecdote to support these sanctuary city changes. Like, they literally are trying to make a law based on one persons bad experience with one bad immigrant. It's beyond ridiculous...



Also, fuck Ivanka and fuck Trump's ~women in business~ angle that he's trying so hard. It's so fucking self involved, and just shows how much Ivanka is in his gross little orange ear. Complicit fucking hag.



Also, at this point, isn't it worth it to call Spicer out? The consequence of getting banned from the press briefings seems worth it. It's not like anything they are asking ever gets answered. Reply

This season of Grace and Frankie was cute. I feel like the writers had a good time coming up with bizzaro stuff for Bud's girlfriend to say.



Can anyone rec some political podcasts? I've been listening to The Daily and Pod Save America/The World. Reply

Can we talk about how Fauxtus literally handed Merkel a piece of paper demanding Germamy pay 300 billion pounds in "unpaid NATO fees"?? Idk how to embed tweets on my phone but https://twitter.com/JustSchmeltzer/statu s/845970445363023874

God bless that woman. I would not have the patience that she has, I'd probably swing a chair at him. Reply

this is an embarrassment. he's a child. Reply

he didn't tho. merkel's spokesperson denied the story. i'd love for it to be true tho. Reply

Oh thank goodness it isn't true, because that would seriously have been so embarrassing and stupid. But it feels like something he would do, some weird power play bs to make himself feel better. Reply

she really is the leader of the free world now. women have to have all the patience in the world to deal with crybaby and ignorant men. look at what hillary had to go through in her debates.



also i love how all the papers in the world are dragging him for being a fucking idiot who has no idea how anything works. what a moron, did he actually think some made up "bill" some intern probably drafted in ms paint would be legit? he should've known it would've been as legit as his presidency Reply

