Narduar vs. Snoop Dogg (2017)

"She's a grandmother and a good lady."

Lmao cute Reply

I love his interviews, haven't watched in awhile but I love the Snoop ones but that Blur one he did years ago, I felt so fucking bad for him. Reply

Sonic Youth were dicks to him too. it's almost worse bc the dude from blur was super drugged out at the time apparently, and he's since apologized. SY were just being their usual pretentious holier than thou selves. Reply

Nardwuar! He does great interviews and finds such obscure information to discuss. I always lol when I watch the ones with Snoop where Nardwuar brings something and Snoop's just like "I'ma take this." lmfao. Reply

The one with Lydia Lunch. Reply

And Exene Cervenca? YES lmfao, I loved how much he pissed Lydia off, yet managed to pry that random ass info about her dad. His Kurt and Courtney one is another good old and messy one Reply

Pharrell! The very best one, he almost cries. Reply

I LOVE WHEN. HE MEETS PHARRELL!! Reply

he had a stroke a couple of years ago, didn't he? glad to see narduar still out there Reply

Yeah he had one in 2003(?) and a second one last year. Reply

I loved his interview with The Mars Volta lmao, regardless of the fact that I don't care about their music. Reply

ah nardwuar <3 i sent him a get well wish when he was in bad health and i was surprised when he responded! true canadian angel Reply

this prince of canada!!!!! Reply

Nardwuar once replied back to one of my tweets with a doot doola doot doo!! Needless to say I was beaming that day 😃😊🇨🇦



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:20 pm (UTC)

His interview with Tame Impala was very good because they were so happy about interview. But his worse has to be the one with Blur. They were so rude to him.



Also I was banned for awhile because of copyright infringement and it's good to be able to comment in ONTD, I'm so happy lol



Edited at 2017-03-27 08:32 pm (UTC)

love nardwuar. i loved the drake one cause he genuinely was happy to be interviewed by him. most of his interviews show peoples true colors tho. no respect for eric andre after his interview. Reply

The white stripes interview is my fave interview of all time! Reply

lol that was a good one. Reply

I'm so glad to see he's back to being healthy and in good shape. I haven't watched one of his interviews in forever, I miss when they would actually air on Muchmusic. Reply

The one with Hinds was tragic especially when the raggedy member spat on him. Reply

original pharrell, questlove, haim and the first two odd future ones are my favs Reply

grimes' best interview is probably w him at sxsw Reply

My new fave is this one he only just put out, of a like 2 min interview with destiny's child (but really just with kelly rowland). it's rly cute. Reply

