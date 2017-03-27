Narduar vs. Snoop Dogg (2017)
Narduar (who is still doing AMAZING interviews) met with Snoop Dogg for the 9th time at SXSW, to ask him some pressing questions and give him some fabulous gifts. They discuss:
- Bootlegs Snoop chocolate bars
- Queen Martha Stewart
- Nard gives some records to Snoop
ONTD, Do you have a faveoruite Narduar interview? Do you got a disease (you're addicted to cheese)?
Lmao cute
The one with Lydia Lunch.
Also I was banned for awhile because of copyright infringement and it's good to be able to comment in ONTD, I'm so happy lol
