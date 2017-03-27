[New Music] Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister - Saturn
-Sufjan Stevens, The National's Bryce Dessner, composer Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister are collaborating on an album entitled Planetarium.
-They released a music video for the first song from the album, "Saturn".
-The album is set to be released in June.
I love Sufjan and The National. This is weird AF, but I will give it more listens to see if it grows on me.
can we have the carrie and lowell tour in the uk pls 😔 i just want u to make me cry in public sufjan