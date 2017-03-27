Suf 2

[New Music] Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister - Saturn



-Sufjan Stevens, The National's Bryce Dessner, composer Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister are collaborating on an album entitled Planetarium.
-They released a music video for the first song from the album, "Saturn".
-The album is set to be released in June.

