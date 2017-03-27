Rachel Dolezal: 'I don't identify as African-American, I identify as black' https://t.co/gYqs2uqslv pic.twitter.com/DEOA1WxxFJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) 27 mars 2017

Dolezal's appearance came on the occasion of her new memoir, "In Full Color: Finding my Place in a Black and White World,""I don't identify as African-American, I identify as black, I am part of the pan-African diaspora.""I definitely feel like, in America, even though race is a social construct … there’s still a line drawn in the sand, there still are sides, politically there’s a black side and a white side, and I stand unapologetically on the black side.""I really just prefer to be exactly who I am, and black is really the closest race and cultural category that represents the essence of who I am,"She hopes her book will "advance the conversation about race and identity" in America."I also really hope that in some way ... it is able to kind of set the record straight because my life story was really warped beyond recognition because of all the negative press in 2015,""I really felt like I needed to change my legal name in order to be seen for my qualifications and experience rather than for the tabloid publicity that I got in 2015,""It's still definitely a big challenge, but I'm 100 percent committed to providing for my kids and finding my way back to the activism work that I'm so passionate about,''