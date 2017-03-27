FX - FARGO Extended S3 Trailer
Let’s start from the beginning. Watch the EXTENDED TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/M1HwPZLrc6— Fargo (@FargoFX) March 27, 2017
Set in 2010, the third season centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (both played by Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother.
Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.
---
New trailer with some added scenes =)
SOURCE 1 2
GIF 1
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.