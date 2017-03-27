FX - FARGO Extended S3 Trailer

gonna watch the shit out of this for scoot and his mullet Reply

I didn't expect him to be involved with this season, so that's a nice surprise! I'm thankful HaCF is getting a proper send off =) Reply

oh man this is looking good Reply

Carrie Coon slaying me in The Leftovers AND Fargo? Hell YES ! Reply

Ewan's American accent is like knives in my ears. How does this guy keep getting these roles Reply

I'm super into whatever the fuck it is David Thewlis is doing here. Reply

Same! From the strange manner of speech, to his exaggerated teeth his wearing, it just works somehow, especially for a show like this hehe. Reply

Ewan's accent is a bit all over the place as usual but I don't give a shit. 100% into it and everything else we're being gifted here. Pretty much screaming.



Love it for ewan and david and mary-they crop up in all my fave films so will have to watch!!! Reply

I just finished season two over the weekend and I honestly believe it was one of the best shows I have ever watched. I mean, it was so great in almost every way. I would love to see Woody Harrelson on this show. Reply

Definitely can see Woody on a show like this =) I wonder what era they'll focus on for next season, but I kinda hope they'd go back even further in their History of Crime in the mid-West hehe.

Ooh I'd love it if they went back again! I loved the retro 70s feel of season 2. Reply

I just started watching this show last week, started the second season last night. I am really, really loving it so far! Reply

This looks comically bad, tbh. I think that may be intentional, like they took the vibe and aesthetic from the first two seasons and dialed it all the way up to cartoon or something, but still, just...not good. Also did people in previous seasons have names as ridiculous as Gloria Burgle and Nikki Swango? I watched and honestly can't remember. Reply

