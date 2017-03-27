Britney Spears will perform in Israel for the first time ever on July 3 #BDS
Britney Spears will be performing in Israel for the first time ever this summer.
The show will take place on July 3rd in Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park, an outdoor venue.
Tel Aviv is just one of the stops on the Asian leg of her upcoming international tour.
Ticket prices and on-sale dates will be announced later this week in a press conference.
