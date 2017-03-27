‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins to Write, Direct ‘Underground Railroad’ Series at Amazon

GET THAT EMMY!!! Reply

Thread

Link

"well there has to be an opening for the railroad at some point because somebody's driving the train, it's not electric like what we have now" Reply

Thread

Link

once in like 8th grade I wrote a paper that talked about the underground railroad as if it were a literal railroad.... oop



I could use this history lesson, and I love Moonlight, so YAY Reply

Thread

Link

I had to do a report on a president in second grade and I was stuck with Nixon (still bitter @ the asshole who got JFK) and I failed to mention Watergate in my report and my teacher was like, "uhhh..." And then I got home and told my mom and she was like, "how could you not included Watergate?!" Well maybe if you would have helped your 7/8 year old child and not just sat me down with an Encyclopdia, MOM! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hehe this raging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should sue the author for plagiarism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

8th grade though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're still smarter than Porsha, so there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



So happy for him! Reply

Thread

Link

That gif was maybe the best moment from the Oscars ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

undoubtedly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Janelle my queen <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how was the book?



i've picked it up so many times and never bought it Reply

Thread

Link

It was sooooo good! It's really visceral, suspenseful, strange, and vivid. Normally, if I start reading a book on the train it just stays in my backpack and I just read it to and from places but I couldn't put this down and kept getting lost in the pages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read the entire novel in one night. It was fascinating and I DO recommend it, but some parts felt really rushed and the ending was just...a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's heartbreaking. I listened to the audiobook which was performed really well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds really good imo Reply

Thread

Link

Here for Barry's success! I need to read this book though. Reply

Thread

Link

It seems interesting so I'll definitely watch this.



I just watched Moonlight for the second time and I'm so emotional rn. Every aspect of the film is just so well-made from the actors' work to the music/cinematography and the little details etc I just can't. Reply

Thread

Link

Teenage Chiron wrecked me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. ashton sanders gave a really nuanced performance imo and his performance was my favourite from the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA. Teenage Chiron was seriously the best part of the film. Ashton deserved to get some recognition for his work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

every chiron devastated me, but especially the younger ones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I should know better than to tweet this and open myself to predictable responses, but: Amazon’s shows and pilots are REALLY white. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) 17. März 2017





i watched the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot last night. pretty charming but the Amy Sherman-Palladino dialogue can get very annoying nice. bc this is very true:i watched the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot last night. pretty charming but the Amy Sherman-Palladino dialogue can get very annoying Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea Brad Pitt's company produced moonlight. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that all these execs in Hollywood are always feigning ignorance about how to make films more diverse and throwing their hands up like they don't know how to find diverse talent and Brad Pitt's company is just doing the work.



They're making an effort and not making a big deal out of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I have mixed feelings about Brad but I do respect that he puts his money into diverse stories rather than vanity projects. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dede Gardner has had Best Picture nominations in five of the last six years, and four years running, winning twice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh if it's one of the frontrunners for best pic or getting Emmy noms, there's a high likelihood Plan B had something to do with it at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How's the book? I've been wanting to read it but I've gotten the sense that people either really love it or they hate it. Reply

Thread

Link

I just read it, and thought it was pretty good. I don't think that the character development is great, but the story is compelling. The fact that there's a literal railroad is weird, and I don't know how necessary it is, but I'm sure the author had his reasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the biggest complaint I've heard about the book is how the character development is kinda...bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At some points I thought the story progressed a bit too fast, and ia with the previous comment about the character development, but it was still a fascinating, easy read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's incredible Reply

Thread

Link

Moonlight was so good, of course I'll watch whatever he does next.



I wonder if there's a role for Huppert in this? Reply

Thread

Link

His stanning of Huppert gives me life! Love their insta interactions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There aren't any particularly large parts that would fit her, though I can think of a couple of what would probably be one-episode characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link