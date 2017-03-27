‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins to Write, Direct ‘Underground Railroad’ Series at Amazon
The series will be based on Colson Whitehead’s best-selling book, “The Underground Railroad.”
Jenkins’ Pastel Productions will executive produce along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.
the book chronicles young Cora’s journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.
I could use this history lesson, and I love Moonlight, so YAY
i've picked it up so many times and never bought it
I just watched Moonlight for the second time and I'm so emotional rn. Every aspect of the film is just so well-made from the actors' work to the music/cinematography and the little details etc I just can't.
i watched the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot last night. pretty charming but the Amy Sherman-Palladino dialogue can get very annoying
They're making an effort and not making a big deal out of it.
I wonder if there's a role for Huppert in this?