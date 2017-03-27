ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, March 26, 2017:
- Solo Harry Styles is Coming
- Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes it for a second weekend
- The Walking Dead 7x15 Sneak Peek
- Chrissie Teigen & Patricia Arquette React to United Airlines Banning Girls in Leggings From Plane
- Aaron Sorkin Gets an Education on Hollywood’s Diversity Issue at WGFestival
- Kristen Stewart Wears Ripped Jeans That Show Her Ass Cheek
- If You Want To Make Money, Wait On Shaq
what you eating for lunch
+
i just stretched some pizza dough to prove for my dinner though!
I was craving fries and my workmate who hates MCD isn't in
I had some buffalo chicken that I scraped all the breading off of, for the first time ever. Apparently I'm making slightly healthier choices?
Week F
[BUCK BRAWL]
[MOTHER AND FAWN]
Re: Week F
Re: Week F
Re: Week F
Re: Week F
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#130: Front Cover - Better than most gay films (low bar?), and it was nice to see some issues that revolve around Asian gay men. Granted they were glossed over as quickly as they were brought up. The leads had good chemistry.
#131: It Could Happen to You - Decent romcom based on an urban legend (that turned out to be "true").
#132: My Cousin Vinny - Not exactly an outright funny comedy, but the performances from Tomei (especially) and Pesci save the average story.
#133: Don't Knock Twice - Visually beautiful, terrible horror movie with no substance.
#134: Pooh's Grand Adventure - The Search for Christopher Robin - More sentimental than the older Pooh movie, but not as great as even The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh cartoon.
More at my letterboxd
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
I finally watched It Could Happen to You about a month ago and I loved it
I still sing this all the time
happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Be an Inspiration to Child Support Dodgers everywhere?
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
More fallow deer
Re: More fallow deer
i feel bad bc we're both poor and he got me a fitbit for mine and expensive headphones for xmas.
like he has everything, i got him stupid novelty stuff for xmas in comparison and feel bad.
why are guys so difficult ugh
my bf and i are pretty broke too but i was able to score a killer deal on a watch for his bday and he loved it *shrug*
Same! I knew it was real when I had to buy new jeans last weekend. Also, congrats!