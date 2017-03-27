ONTD Roundup

hey guys

what you eating for lunch

Thread

Link

Thai curry.

Parent

Thread



Link

a chicken thigh, four mushrooms, and some asparagus. because that's what's in my fridge.

Parent

Thread



Link

Whatever my job is serving.

Parent

Thread



Link

Whatever vegetables​ I had boiled down into a kind of chili inspired mush, and then served with rice

Parent

Thread



Link

Salad and yogurt.

Parent

Thread



Link

I had scrambled eggs on toast. it was okay.

Parent

Thread



Link

Butter chicken from TJs, sliced cucumbers and steamed broccoli

Parent

Thread



Link

it's only 10 am but i'll be getting pizzarev!

Parent

Thread



Link

still eating my oatmeal -___-

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a fisherman's pie for dinner

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing

Parent

Thread



Link

probably Mexican

Parent

Thread



Link

Spinach darby salad

Parent

Thread



Link

I had this quinoa fresco bowl and a salad, it was pretty good.

Parent

Thread



Link

i had pb + j toast



i just stretched some pizza dough to prove for my dinner though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably a homemade egg salad sandwich.

Parent

Thread



Link

McDonald's

I was craving fries and my workmate who hates MCD isn't in

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover spaghetti and meatballs

Parent

Thread



Link

Leftovers from BonChon

Parent

Thread



Link

just stopped at subway to get a turkey sandwich and caught up with former co workers and owner

Parent

Thread



Link

Some frozen curry bowl my bf got at the store

Parent

Thread



Link

beef with broccoli and red peppers

Parent

Thread



Link

I had some buffalo chicken that I scraped all the breading off of, for the first time ever. Apparently I'm making slightly healthier choices?

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover bbq pork.

Parent

Thread



Link

fake chicken sandwich

Parent

Thread



Link

coffee

Parent

Thread



Link

tuna + baked potato + romaine lettuce with italian dressing and sriracha

Parent

Thread



Link

they are so pretty

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the fawn with spots!

Parent

Thread



Link

deer friends!!!

Parent

Thread



Link

such beautiful gifs <3

Parent

Thread



Link







#130: Front Cover - Better than most gay films (low bar?), and it was nice to see some issues that revolve around Asian gay men. Granted they were glossed over as quickly as they were brought up. The leads had good chemistry.

#131: It Could Happen to You - Decent romcom based on an urban legend (that turned out to be

#132: My Cousin Vinny - Not exactly an outright funny comedy, but the performances from Tomei (especially) and Pesci save the average story.

#133: Don't Knock Twice - Visually beautiful, terrible horror movie with no substance.

#134: Pooh's Grand Adventure - The Search for Christopher Robin - More sentimental than the older Pooh movie, but not as great as even The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh cartoon.



Thread

Link

I watched My Cousin Vinny over the weekend as well. I love that movie. It was my grandpa's favorite. We quote it a lot in my household.

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a very quotable movie. Especially Mona Lisa's lines. So funny.

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My Cousin Vinny is probably my favorite law-related movie.

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally watched It Could Happen to You about a month ago and I loved it

Parent

Thread



Link

Weirdest book to movie adaption? Right now all I have is The Cat in the Hat

Thread

Link

I'm still forever angry with The Beach. I LOVE the book and they just added the dumbest shit and there's a video game sequence that makes no sense.

Parent

Thread



Link

For some reason I thought you were talking about beaches and was stunned they made a video game

Parent

Thread



Link

In that vein How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Parent

Thread



Link

He's Just Not That Into You

Parent

Thread



Link





the killing joke

Parent

Thread



Link

ella enchanted. it was so weird seeing what was supposed to be an on-screen representation of one of my all time favorite books and it was so not that.

Parent

Thread



Link

If you want to feel old, this video is TEN years old



Reply

Thread

Link

bother bother

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually had a shirt of puppet Ron that said that

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i saw a funko pop of ron weasley on saturday. i pointed to it and went "Ron Ron RON WEASLEY"

Parent

Thread



Link

Ron Ron Ron Weeeeeesley

Parent

Thread



Link

Snape, Snape, Severus Snape, DUMBLEDORE



I still sing this all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My spring break is over and I don't want to go back to campus, ugh.

Thread

Link

today was my first day back as well :(

Parent

Thread



Link

Ontd has introduced me to a lot of good music that I never would have heard of, so ty.

Thread

Link

my bracket is so busted

Thread

Link

same, I'm in like 17th place (out of 20) in my work pool.

Parent

Thread



Link

mine are a mess, but I'm the only one in my family with their champion still in it and I got 3/4 in the final four, so I'm totally winning this shit

Parent

Thread



Link

what's he gonna do?



Be an Inspiration to Child Support Dodgers everywhere? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh the places you'll go

Parent

Thread



Link

..... what

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that this is on April 1st seems suspect to me.

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no.

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he going to take off his clothes or something?

Parent

Thread



Link

so majestic

Parent

Thread



Link

what do i get my bf for his birthday?

i feel bad bc we're both poor and he got me a fitbit for mine and expensive headphones for xmas.



like he has everything, i got him stupid novelty stuff for xmas in comparison and feel bad.

why are guys so difficult ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Go do an experience together. Get tickets to a local theater, minor league sports game, something like that.

Parent

Thread



Link

thats a good idea, i just dk how into it he'd be lol. hes not super into sports and we're homebodies

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

enthusiastic blowjobs and a special homemade dinner and dessert. it's hard when youre broke and they have everything.

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

books? cook a nice/fancy dinner?



my bf and i are pretty broke too but i was able to score a killer deal on a watch for his bday and he loved it *shrug* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Had a nice weekend with the bff and I'm really worried I'm getting caught up in some feelings for him. Uggghhhhhhh this is awkward.

Thread

Link

Started Broadchurch a few days ago and it's sooooo good. Had no idea the third series was already broadcasting, so I can't wait until Netflix gets it.

Thread

Link

It's such a good show. I need to hunt down the new episodes.

Parent

Thread



Link

that show was great but so painful 💔

Parent

Thread



Link

I went down another size in pants :3

Thread

Link

This is a good thing though right??

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm happy. Still haven't weight myself but going down a size must be a good sign

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I knew it was real when I had to buy new jeans last weekend. Also, congrats!

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link